(CNN)   Blyatzkrieg Day 77: Ukraine counter attacks near Kharkiv reach the enemy border, Lukashenko escalates rhetoric from "NATO doodieheads" to "NATO big doodieheads", Orcs consolidate in Mariupol and elsewhere in the south. It's the Wednesday War Thread
    News, Russia, Ukraine, Iryna Danylovich, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Crimean human rights activist, Russian gas exports, Energy exports, Authorities of Kherson region  
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Today's Battlefield tl;dr:
The Ukrainian counteroffensive in northern Kharkiv took further ground and have possibly closed to within 10km of the Russian border.

Belarusian authorities are escalating rhetoric accusing NATO and the US of threatening Belarusian borders, but Belarus remains unlikely to join the war.

Russian operations around Izyum remain stalled.

DNR and Russian forces are advancing efforts to consolidate their control of the ruins of Mariupol, including reportedly attempting to reopen steel plants to produce military equipment.

Russian forces in eastern Ukraine continued attempts to encircle the Severodonetsk area and reportedly reached the Donetsk-Luhansk administrative border from Popasna.

Russian and Ukrainian forces did not conduct any significant attacks on the southern axis.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Political tl;dr:

US moves forward with aid bill: The Democratic-led House of Representatives voted on Tuesday evening to pass a roughly $40 billion bill to deliver humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine, and the bill will head to the Senate for its expected approval before being signed by President Joe Biden into law.

Putin is preparing for a long conflict, US intel director says: The US intelligence community believes that the war is likely to become "more unpredictable and escalatory" in the coming months, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said Tuesday. President Vladimir Putin's next move will be difficult to predict in part because he "faces a mismatch between his ambitions and Russia's current conventional military capabilities," Haines said.

Russian regime must be removed, says Lithuanian FM: Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said the removal of Putin along with his entire regime are necessary to stop Russia's "warmongering" and predicted the Kremlin leader will become increasingly erraticas his battlefield losses grow in Ukraine.

UN Security Council meeting set: The UN Security Council is expected to hold a public meeting Thursday morning on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine at the request of France and Mexico. The UN Humanitarian Office and officials from UNICEF are expected to brief the council at that time though no vote is scheduled.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
<STORY type="cool.bro">

Recall how the last big aid package went thru /lend lease approve.

Yesterday, it seemed like every C17 in the USAF and elsewhere was on the move east.

Well, today when i went outside i was greeted with the following sky above my home here in Heidelberg, Germany, which is about an hrs drive from Ramstein airbase. I do not know if it was merely coincidental and if my obsession with this war has driven me insane, but i have NEVER seen so many jettrails in the sky in this region, many of which are pointing in the general direction of Ramstein.

Maybe they dumped their stuff overnight and are heading back? In any event, massive amounts of airtraffic in German skies this morning, i wonder if its more than normal and if its coz of the war!

Berlin Airlift 2.0? (admittedly could be totally wrong here might just be uptick of summer airtraffic getting back to normal after covid, but the coincidence did give me pause! :) )

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: <STORY type="cool.bro">

Recall how the last big aid package went thru /lend lease approve.

Yesterday, it seemed like every C17 in the USAF and elsewhere was on the move east.

Well, today when i went outside i was greeted with the following sky above my home here in Heidelberg, Germany, which is about an hrs drive from Ramstein airbase. I do not know if it was merely coincidental and if my obsession with this war has driven me insane, but i have NEVER seen so many jettrails in the sky in this region, many of which are pointing in the general direction of Ramstein.

Maybe they dumped their stuff overnight and are heading back? In any event, massive amounts of airtraffic in German skies this morning, i wonder if its more than normal and if its coz of the war!

Berlin Airlift 2.0? (admittedly could be totally wrong here might just be uptick of summer airtraffic getting back to normal after covid, but the coincidence did give me pause! :) )

[Fark user image image 850x382]


I'm sure our friends with the flight trackers can trace all of that traffic for you to see the sources and destinations.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw some anecdotal talk on Twitter that the russian forces near Kharkiv are done. Reduced to combat ineffectiveness I think was the term. Hell there was one (completely unsubstantiated) report of a russian officer shooting soldiers to encourage them to fight.

Glory to Ukraine, push these demons back into the howling void they came from.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine destroys Vladimir Putin's 'parade boat', armed forces claim

Ukraine's armed forces claim they have destroyed Vladimir Putin's special "parade boat", which he uses to inspect his naval fleets.

A Raptor-class patrol vessel was reportedly obliterated by a laser-guided bomb during a drone near Snake Island in the Black Sea.

"We received information that one of the destroyed boats of the Raptor type in the Snake Island area was Putin's parade boat," the Ukraine Now Telegram channel wrote.

It's believed the president's vessel, which previously featured in military parades, is "distinguished by the white colour of its hull".

https://www.independent.co.uk/tv/news/ukraine-russia-putin-parade-boat-b2075848.html
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Public Call Box: I saw some anecdotal talk on Twitter that the russian forces near Kharkiv are done. Reduced to combat ineffectiveness I think was the term. Hell there was one (completely unsubstantiated) report of a russian officer shooting soldiers to encourage them to fight.

Glory to Ukraine, push these demons back into the howling void they came from.

Glory to Ukraine, push these demons back into the howling void they came from.


Given how much the Russians have lost in terms of materials, I'm surprised that they've been combat effective for this long. They seem to have thought of this as a 20 minute drive with a parade at the end. I almost wonder if this was something Putin came up with on a lark and then one of his generals was like, OK we'll try it.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Public Call Box: I saw some anecdotal talk on Twitter that the russian forces near Kharkiv are done. Reduced to combat ineffectiveness I think was the term. Hell there was one (completely unsubstantiated) report of a russian officer shooting soldiers to encourage them to fight.

Glory to Ukraine, push these demons back into the howling void they came from.

Glory to Ukraine, push these demons back into the howling void they came from.


What a russian officer shooting soldiers to encourage them to fight might look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Orc_count.gif

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
knbwhite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Father_Jack:

Do the have Eichbaum beer there?  I always liked that one for some reason. Not sure what set it apart.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

notmyjab: Ukraine destroys Vladimir Putin's 'parade boat', armed forces claim

Ukraine's armed forces claim they have destroyed Vladimir Putin's special "parade boat", which he uses to inspect his naval fleets.

A Raptor-class patrol vessel was reportedly obliterated by a laser-guided bomb during a drone near Snake Island in the Black Sea.

"We received information that one of the destroyed boats of the Raptor type in the Snake Island area was Putin's parade boat," the Ukraine Now Telegram channel wrote.

It's believed the president's vessel, which previously featured in military parades, is "distinguished by the white colour of its hull".

https://www.independent.co.uk/tv/news/ukraine-russia-putin-parade-boat-b2075848.html


"To shreds you say...  What about the crew? To shreds you say..."
 
A_Flying_Toaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glory to Ukraine.

Fark user imageView Full Size

/🇺🇦
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Public Call Box: I saw some anecdotal talk on Twitter that the russian forces near Kharkiv are done. Reduced to combat ineffectiveness I think was the term. Hell there was one (completely unsubstantiated) report of a russian officer shooting soldiers to encourage them to fight.

Glory to Ukraine, push these demons back into the howling void they came from.

Glory to Ukraine, push these demons back into the howling void they came from.


That seems like it would be unwise for that officer's continued survival. It's not like orc officers didn't have a short enough life expectancy in this conflict. I approve.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

knbwhite: Father_Jack:

Do the have Eichbaum beer there?  I always liked that one for some reason. Not sure what set it apart.


Eichbaum is from Mannheim, about 20mins from where i live. I've had dinner at the brewery! Its not our local go to beer in Heidelberg but its quite common here, yep.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE!!!

pcgamesn.comView Full Size


Thanks to Father Jack for the new thread.

U.S. House of Representatives votes 368-57 to pass nearly $40 billion military and humanitarian aid package to Ukraine. The bill will go next to the Senate for a vote before it can be signed into law by U.S. President Joe Biden.

Czech Republic replaces Russia on UN human rights council. The United Nations General Assembly elected the Czech Republic to the Human Rights Council on May 10 to replace Russia, suspended last month over its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The Czech Republic was elected with 157 votes in favor, with 23 countries abstaining.

#Russia's Ministry of Internal Affairs has issued a wanted notice on Rovshan #Asgarov, a participant of the TV show "What? Where? When?". Askerov has called Georgy #Zhukov a looter and wrote that the marshal exported trophy property from #Germany for his personal use.

Military uniform in Estonia looks like this now. On the Estonian military uniform, next to the flag of the state, the Ukrainian flag now "flaunts" with the inscription "Glory to Ukraine!".
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Public Call Box: I saw some anecdotal talk on Twitter that the russian forces near Kharkiv are done. Reduced to combat ineffectiveness I think was the term. Hell there was one (completely unsubstantiated) report of a russian officer shooting soldiers to encourage them to fight.

Glory to Ukraine, push these demons back into the howling void they came from.

Glory to Ukraine, push these demons back into the howling void they came from.


qph.cf2.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A_Listless_Wanderer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
*Check for new comments*
No VHTS yet.
*Check for new comments*
No VHTS yet.
Guess I'll watch some Brian Blessed clips on YouTube while I wait...
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

A_Listless_Wanderer: *Check for new comments*
No VHTS yet.
*Check for new comments*
No VHTS yet.
Guess I'll watch some Brian Blessed clips on YouTube while I wait...


dude you just missed it!
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

andrewagill:
[Fark user image 425x239]


wow. thats really something.

Today, may 11th, might be the day when Russia loses it's last tank which had originally been set aside from the invasion.

If there was ever a reason to drink to the heroes tonight, i'd say that's a good one. I'll get out the Schriesheimer white wine. 3more hours.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I seriously can't stop laughing at blyatzkrieg
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

andrewagill:
[Fark user image 425x239]


Honestly wonder what comes when it hits zero.
 
A_Listless_Wanderer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: A_Listless_Wanderer: *Check for new comments*
No VHTS yet.
*Check for new comments*
No VHTS yet.
Guess I'll watch some Brian Blessed clips on YouTube while I wait...

dude you just missed it!


Figured that would happen...

/maxwellsmart.jpg
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Sword and Shield: andrewagill:

Honestly wonder what comes when it hits zero.
[Fark user image 425x239]

Honestly wonder what comes when it hits zero.


....checkmate
 
Shock434
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: knbwhite: Father_Jack:

Do the have Eichbaum beer there?  I always liked that one for some reason. Not sure what set it apart.

Eichbaum is from Mannheim, about 20mins from where i live. I've had dinner at the brewery! Its not our local go to beer in Heidelberg but its quite common here, yep.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 225x225]


Heidelberg is such a great place! University town (with all of the great pubs that implies) and so much history to explore. Everyone there was really friendly and welcoming!
 
Zenith
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Sword and Shield: andrewagill:

Honestly wonder what comes when it hits zero.
[Fark user image 425x239]

Honestly wonder what comes when it hits zero.


start calling up those stored up in reserve.
expect a bunch of more 'fires' and some 'suicides'
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: I saw some anecdotal talk on Twitter that the russian forces near Kharkiv are done. Reduced to combat ineffectiveness I think was the term. Hell there was one (completely unsubstantiated) report of a russian officer shooting soldiers to encourage them to fight.

Glory to Ukraine, push these demons back into the howling void they came from.

Glory to Ukraine, push these demons back into the howling void they came from.


Maybe someone played too much Warhammer?
 
luidprand
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Public Call Box: I saw some anecdotal talk on Twitter that the russian forces near Kharkiv are done. Reduced to combat ineffectiveness I think was the term. Hell there was one (completely unsubstantiated) report of a russian officer shooting soldiers to encourage them to fight.

Glory to Ukraine, push these demons back into the howling void they came from.

Maybe someone played too much Warhammer?

Glory to Ukraine, push these demons back into the howling void they came from.

Maybe someone played too much Warhammer?


It's an old Soviet tactic. If they fight the enemy, they might die. If they refuse to fight, they will die.

/Another Soviet tactic - give them shoddy equipment and not enough of it.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Putzkrieg"
 
Muta
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Father_Jack: <STORY type="cool.bro">

Recall how the last big aid package went thru /lend lease approve.

Yesterday, it seemed like every C17 in the USAF and elsewhere was on the move east.

Well, today when i went outside i was greeted with the following sky above my home here in Heidelberg, Germany, which is about an hrs drive from Ramstein airbase. I do not know if it was merely coincidental and if my obsession with this war has driven me insane, but i have NEVER seen so many jettrails in the sky in this region, many of which are pointing in the general direction of Ramstein.

Maybe they dumped their stuff overnight and are heading back? In any event, massive amounts of airtraffic in German skies this morning, i wonder if its more than normal and if its coz of the war!

Berlin Airlift 2.0? (admittedly could be totally wrong here might just be uptick of summer airtraffic getting back to normal after covid, but the coincidence did give me pause! :) )

[Fark user image image 850x382]

I'm sure our friends with the flight trackers can trace all of that traffic for you to see the sources and destinations.


I just peeked and air traffic looks light right now.  There are no planes over the Black Sea.  I am guessing transponders are off.  The only interesting trace I see is the Stratotanker LAGR220 who seems to be running the "Catch me if you can" pattern.  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
knbwhite
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: knbwhite: Father_Jack:

Do the have Eichbaum beer there?  I always liked that one for some reason. Not sure what set it apart.

Eichbaum is from Mannheim, about 20mins from where i live. I've had dinner at the brewery! Its not our local go to beer in Heidelberg but its quite common here, yep.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 225x225]


I lived west of RS, but the beer garage guy in my village had it. 17 DM for a case of 20 returnable bottles  Loved it.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

This war has been going on for over 2 and a half months, and many of us feel helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help.

If you have some cash to spare, there are plenty of charities that could use your help.  If you don't, there are still things you can do so keep reading.


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You could even just call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat.

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding: https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:
https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):
https://prytulafoundation.org/en


Humanitarian aid:

Voices of Children:
https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:
https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross / Red Crescent:
https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:
https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:
https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians: https://www.unicef.ca/en

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):
https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee: https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to soldiers, police, hospitals, and elderly:
https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:
https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:
https://www.cufoundation.ca

Some newer organizations focused on Ukraine efforts:
Myria Aid: https://www.mriyaaid.org
Come Back Alive: https://www.comebackalive.in.ua
Ukraine Aid Ops: https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update

https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr

https://www.karg.kiev.ua/


Other notes & ways to help:

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such: https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes: https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):
https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):
https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Ukrainian Global University needs volunteers to talk educational institutions into helping displaced students:
https://uglobal.university/

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds): https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort: https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers:

Beer: https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book: https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canadian): https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, jackets, hoodies (Ukranian): https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine): https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy): https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGameshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudios
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax): https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens


If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

PS.  There is no need to tell us what you do (but you can if you need it to help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with a link
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
From adsbexchange.com right now... only showing military flights:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

knbwhite: Father_Jack: knbwhite: Father_Jack:

Do the have Eichbaum beer there?  I always liked that one for some reason. Not sure what set it apart.

Eichbaum is from Mannheim, about 20mins from where i live. I've had dinner at the brewery! Its not our local go to beer in Heidelberg but its quite common here, yep.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 225x225]

I lived west of RS, but the beer garage guy in my village had it. 17 DM for a case of 20 returnable bottles  Loved it.


huh! that strikes me as a little bit unusual it would be that far west. But the Pfalz is more of a wine area, and in those (and there are a few of them around) the beer tends to be brought in from all over the country. I saw beer local to Dresden in Saarland, which kinda blew my mind tbh, for the same reason.

And man you're kinda dating yourself putting the price in DM! ahah. a case of good beer now is still to be had for 17-22....euros. :) Still way cheaper than the USA but it aint 17DM no mo! :)
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Sword and Shield: andrewagill:

Honestly wonder what comes when it hits zero.
[Fark user image 425x239]

Honestly wonder what comes when it hits zero.


Inflatable tanks will be deployed, duh.  Plus the cardboard reserve units.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

luidprand: kittyhas1000legs: Public Call Box: I saw some anecdotal talk on Twitter that the russian forces near Kharkiv are done. Reduced to combat ineffectiveness I think was the term. Hell there was one (completely unsubstantiated) report of a russian officer shooting soldiers to encourage them to fight.

Glory to Ukraine, push these demons back into the howling void they came from.

Maybe someone played too much Warhammer?

It's an old Soviet tactic. If they fight the enemy, they might die. If they refuse to fight, they will die.

/Another Soviet tactic - give them shoddy equipment and not enough of it.


Fark. Genghis khan learned tactics by playing warhammer 40k.

True or false?
Fark fact check: TRUE
 
Oneiros
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: Sword and Shield: andrewagill: [Fark user image 250x750]
[Fark user image 425x239]

Honestly wonder what comes when it hits zero.

Inflatable tanks will be deployed, duh.  Plus the cardboard reserve units.


I assumed with how quickly that that the first wave fell apart that they had already deployed the cardboard ones
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: I saw some anecdotal talk on Twitter that the russian forces near Kharkiv are done. Reduced to combat ineffectiveness I think was the term. Hell there was one (completely unsubstantiated) report of a russian officer shooting soldiers to encourage them to fight.

Glory to Ukraine, push these demons back into the howling void they came from.

Glory to Ukraine, push these demons back into the howling void they came from.


Because when you are rapidly running out of soldiers, shooting the few you do have will definitely help.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

A_Listless_Wanderer: *Check for new comments*
No VHTS yet.
*Check for new comments*
No VHTS yet.
Guess I'll watch some Brian Blessed clips on YouTube while I wait...


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
aRegularJoe_aRegularJob
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Ukraine aid links


Ok, let's try this again.

Thank you for continuing to post this and update it.  And please remember, if people aren't posting about their donations, we won't necessarily see the full impact of your help, but it's there.

/ I think I got it right this time
// Farking gets harder the older I get
/// Not a euphemism / Viagra ad
 
ReluctantLondon [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Sword and Shield: andrewagill:

Honestly wonder what comes when it hits zero.
[Fark user image 425x239]

Honestly wonder what comes when it hits zero.


"The calendar of the Theocracy of Muntab counts down, not up. No-one knows why, but it might not be a good idea to hang around and find out."
Wyrd Sisters, Terry Pratchett

/ Using a passage from a book as a bookmark..? * shrugs *
 
fasahd
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Public Call Box: I saw some anecdotal talk on Twitter that the russian forces near Kharkiv are done. Reduced to combat ineffectiveness I think was the term. Hell there was one (completely unsubstantiated) report of a russian officer shooting soldiers to encourage them to fight.

Glory to Ukraine, push these demons back into the howling void they came from.

Because when you are rapidly running out of soldiers, shooting the few you do have will definitely help.


Aren't they were just supposed to 'goose them' forward with a bayonet?
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: U.S. House of Representatives votes 368-57


Can any Farker with time and experience help a lazy guy out and post who the 57 nay/abstains were?  I am interested to see if my local failure of a rep was one of them.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: knbwhite: Father_Jack: knbwhite: Father_Jack:

Do the have Eichbaum beer there?  I always liked that one for some reason. Not sure what set it apart.

Eichbaum is from Mannheim, about 20mins from where i live. I've had dinner at the brewery! Its not our local go to beer in Heidelberg but its quite common here, yep.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 225x225]

I lived west of RS, but the beer garage guy in my village had it. 17 DM for a case of 20 returnable bottles  Loved it.

huh! that strikes me as a little bit unusual it would be that far west. But the Pfalz is more of a wine area, and in those (and there are a few of them around) the beer tends to be brought in from all over the country. I saw beer local to Dresden in Saarland, which kinda blew my mind tbh, for the same reason.

And man you're kinda dating yourself putting the price in DM! ahah. a case of good beer now is still to be had for 17-22....euros. :) Still way cheaper than the USA but it aint 17DM no mo! :)


It was very odd to be there, and nowhere else close.  We were past Dittweiler, so not even on the Autobahn. The old guy had beer in the garage and wine in the basement. He must have had some connection to Mannheim to get that brand. Very strange concept, residential house with a beer sign. Getrankevetrieb I think they called it. Hope they are still legal. Circa 1988.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Sword and Shield: andrewagill:

Honestly wonder what comes when it hits zero.
[Fark user image 425x239]

Honestly wonder what comes when it hits zero.


Carpet bombing
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fasahd: namegoeshere: Public Call Box: I saw some anecdotal talk on Twitter that the russian forces near Kharkiv are done. Reduced to combat ineffectiveness I think was the term. Hell there was one (completely unsubstantiated) report of a russian officer shooting soldiers to encourage them to fight.

Glory to Ukraine, push these demons back into the howling void they came from.

Because when you are rapidly running out of soldiers, shooting the few you do have will definitely help.

Aren't they were just supposed to 'goose them' forward with a bayonet?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Lukashenko is just trying to get some attention. Ignore him.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: U.S. House of Representatives votes 368-57

Can any Farker with time and experience help a lazy guy out and post who the 57 nay/abstains were?  I am interested to see if my local failure of a rep was one of them.


https://www.newsweek.com/full-list-57-house-republicans-voted-against-ukraine-aid-1705463
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Atomic Jonb: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: U.S. House of Representatives votes 368-57

Can any Farker with time and experience help a lazy guy out and post who the 57 nay/abstains were?  I am interested to see if my local failure of a rep was one of them.


https://www.newsweek.com/full-list-57-house-republicans-voted-against-ukraine-aid-1705463
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


