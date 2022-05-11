 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Bill Gates tests positive for COVID; is experiencing mild symptoms, lousy WiFi   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I like the idiots on Twitter who are saying, "Ha, now he gets a taste of his own medicine!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
*Covid looks through binoculars* "Bill Gates, you magnificent bastard - I read your book"
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
640k booster shots ought to be enough for anybody.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

little big man: I like the idiots on Twitter who are saying, "Ha, now he gets a taste of his own medicine!"

[Fark user image 404x228] [View Full Size image _x_]


Those comments would be wonderfully meta if it weren't woefully stupid.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

downstairs: little big man: I like the idiots on Twitter who are saying, "Ha, now he gets a taste of his own medicine!"

[Fark user image 404x228] [View Full Size image _x_]

Those comments would be wonderfully meta if it weren't woefully stupid.


Meant to say:

Those comments would be wonderfully meta if they weren't woefully stupid.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: 640k booster shots ought to be enough for anybody.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uknesvuinng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.

When Oxford University started developing a Covid vaccine, they announced their intention to license it freely to everyone so that poverty wouldn't be a problem for vaccine access.  Bill Gates convinced them to license it exclusively to AstraZeneca instead.  As a consequence, poorer nations haven't been able to get the vaccine, resulting in a higher frequency of variants and us charging headlong into an inevitable vaccine-resistant Covid variant.  So I'm glad he's got it.  I hope he suffers.  It's only fair that he has to deal with the variants he helped create.  He deserves it for thinking money is more important that people.

https://khn.org/news/rather-than-give-away-its-covid-vaccine-oxford-makes-a-deal-with-drugmaker/
 
fredsnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
how stylish of him
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

uknesvuinng: Good.

When Oxford University started developing a Covid vaccine, they announced their intention to license it freely to everyone so that poverty wouldn't be a problem for vaccine access.  Bill Gates convinced them to license it exclusively to AstraZeneca instead.  As a consequence, poorer nations haven't been able to get the vaccine, resulting in a higher frequency of variants and us charging headlong into an inevitable vaccine-resistant Covid variant.  So I'm glad he's got it.  I hope he suffers.  It's only fair that he has to deal with the variants he helped create.  He deserves it for thinking money is more important that people.

https://khn.org/news/rather-than-give-away-its-covid-vaccine-oxford-makes-a-deal-with-drugmaker/


The deal with Oxford had AstraZeneca supply the vaccine at cost.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My neighbors went to Vegas: he came back with COVID and a week later, she has it. They both had their shots.

/we'll never be rid of this
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh crap, what's going to happen to my 5G coverage now?
 
Netrngr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"and have access to testing and great medical care."

You can do that when you can afford it so yeah.
 
JerkfaceMcGee
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A friend of mine had his first child in late 2020, and they were extremely careful for the proceeding year or so til about three our four months ago. The going thought process is "we're going to get it eventually, so there's no point in ruining our lives over it anymore" - combined with "weaker" strains, it made sense to them.

Last saturday he finally got COVID and the general sense wasn't terror, but relief.
 
thy crotch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

uknesvuinng: Good.

When Oxford University started developing a Covid vaccine, they announced their intention to license it freely to everyone so that poverty wouldn't be a problem for vaccine access.  Bill Gates convinced them to license it exclusively to AstraZeneca instead.  As a consequence, poorer nations haven't been able to get the vaccine, resulting in a higher frequency of variants and us charging headlong into an inevitable vaccine-resistant Covid variant.  So I'm glad he's got it.  I hope he suffers.  It's only fair that he has to deal with the variants he helped create.  He deserves it for thinking money is more important that people.

https://khn.org/news/rather-than-give-away-its-covid-vaccine-oxford-makes-a-deal-with-drugmaker/


yeah, if there's one thing the Gates family is guilty of it's not helping the poor.


/ they literally donate more than anyone else in America. by a longshot.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

uknesvuinng: Good.

When Oxford University started developing a Covid vaccine, they announced their intention to license it freely to everyone so that poverty wouldn't be a problem for vaccine access.  Bill Gates convinced them to license it exclusively to AstraZeneca instead.  As a consequence, poorer nations haven't been able to get the vaccine, resulting in a higher frequency of variants and us charging headlong into an inevitable vaccine-resistant Covid variant.  So I'm glad he's got it.  I hope he suffers.  It's only fair that he has to deal with the variants he helped create.  He deserves it for thinking money is more important that people.

https://khn.org/news/rather-than-give-away-its-covid-vaccine-oxford-makes-a-deal-with-drugmaker/


The dominant circulating strains of Covid haver been fully vaccine resistant since Omicron hit the block.  Severe Disease is caused by the wrong kind of antibodies in the sense that they do unwanted things, like a provoke lytic complement and allow the virus to infiltrate cells without ACE-2 receptors.  Vaccination encourages your immune system to produce the good antibodies over the bad ones, but protection declines rapidly after the 90 day mark.  Idle Short Term Germinal Centers and extrafollicular B-cells do the devils work in Covid-19.

If it's been more than 90 days past your last vaccination, and you actually want to be protected by the vaccine, you should be ringing your Congressperson's line off the hook.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: uknesvuinng: Good.

When Oxford University started developing a Covid vaccine, they announced their intention to license it freely to everyone so that poverty wouldn't be a problem for vaccine access.  Bill Gates convinced them to license it exclusively to AstraZeneca instead.  As a consequence, poorer nations haven't been able to get the vaccine, resulting in a higher frequency of variants and us charging headlong into an inevitable vaccine-resistant Covid variant.  So I'm glad he's got it.  I hope he suffers.  It's only fair that he has to deal with the variants he helped create.  He deserves it for thinking money is more important that people.

https://khn.org/news/rather-than-give-away-its-covid-vaccine-oxford-makes-a-deal-with-drugmaker/

The dominant circulating strains of Covid haver been fully vaccine resistant since Omicron hit the block.  Severe Disease is caused by the wrong kind of antibodies in the sense that they do unwanted things, like a provoke lytic complement and allow the virus to infiltrate cells without ACE-2 receptors.  Vaccination encourages your immune system to produce the good antibodies over the bad ones, but protection declines rapidly after the 90 day mark.  Idle Short Term Germinal Centers and extrafollicular B-cells do the devils work in Covid-19.

If it's been more than 90 days past your last vaccination, and you actually want to be protected by the vaccine, you should be ringing your Congressperson's line off the hook.


For another shot.  Guess I should have put that in there.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I hope the baby is OK.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
These latest variants are sneaky. I'm vaxxed, boosted and careful, but I still caught it. Tested positive Sunday. Felt a little bad for a few hours. I feel perfectly normal except for the weird ozone smell in my nose. Must be the new 5G flavor.

Anyway, just because it had little effect on me doesn't mean it couldn't hurt others. So, I'm Mr. Isolated and wearing a mask around the house this week. Wife and kid are still negative.

If I had not taken the test, I would have written this off as a brief, minor cold bug. I would have gone to work and acted normally. Because it really didn't give me much reason to suspect otherwise. I carried a big box of stuff up the steps on Sunday afternoon and got a little bit winded (for the first time in my life). That's the only reason I tested.

Be careful out there. And don't forget that Bill has a poop water obsession, so be extra careful about accepting a glass of water in the Seattle area.
 
