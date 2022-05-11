 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Wisconsin State Journal)   Wisconsin waistbands set to be let out one more time   (madison.com) divider line
8
    More: Cool, Peanut butter, Restaurant, Geneva, Butter, Following, Lake Delton, Lake Delton, Wisconsin, Ice cream  
•       •       •

333 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 May 2022 at 6:30 AM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hey Webster's dictionary can you give me a sentence defining the shake?

Webster's: Timmy got diabetes from drinking a krazy shake.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Someone taking a picture of someone taking a picture of their food. Bloody hell.
 
Lunkquill [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's food inception.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I've lost 30 pounds in 3 months on the Instagram diet. First, I start by only ordering food that is 'Gram worthy. Then, I 'Gram it. Then, I throw it away. Likes are all I need now.

How do I survive, you ask?
 
Taco Mail [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Someone taking a picture of someone taking a picture of their food. Bloody hell.


I, too, chuckled at such Xhibition.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Milkshake innovators..."  Innovation is a word that has lost all meaning.

Not because of this.  This is just a symptom of it.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: I've lost 30 pounds in 3 months on the Instagram diet. First, I start by only ordering food that is 'Gram worthy. Then, I 'Gram it. Then, I throw it away. Likes are all I need now.

How do I survive, you ask?


Say, The Pope of Manwich Village, just how do you survive, anyway?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
How the fark do you drink that shiat

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.