Ukrainian troops reach Russian border, send out "steal one, loot one free" alert to Ukrainian farmers
32
    More: News, Vladimir Putin, Russian troops, Russia, Ukrainian forces, Russian border, Ukraine, Russian invaders, powerful Ukrainian brigades  
•       •       •

teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
So now the question: Hold the border or start taking Russian land? I'd vote for hold the border (maybe strategic strikes across it) while pushing out invaders from the rest of the country.

/Not that my opinion in this matters at all.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Bootleg: So now the question: Hold the border or start taking Russian land? I'd vote for hold the border (maybe strategic strikes across it) while pushing out invaders from the rest of the country.

/Not that my opinion in this matters at all.


It's probably not a good idea to make too big of an incursion across the border into the Russia.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Just clear out the invaders.
Ukraine never wanted a grain of Russian soil. They just want to be free from Russian influence.
Leave plenty of military assets to support the northern areas, and push Southeast into the Donbas region.
It's fortunate they're receiving constant real-time overhead updates from the west regarding Russian movements.
Something of curiosity though.. Russia has bragged about having the same or better spy satellite capabilities to the west for decades now. It doesn't add up.
*snirk*
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
No sleep till Moscow.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: No sleep till Moscow.


I so want them to march on Moscow, while gaining support and numbers from the Russians that haven't bought into Moscow's lies.
 
thepeterd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: No sleep till Moscow.


Ukrainians have certainly fought for their right to party.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Carve a DMZ out of Russian territory.
 
Fubegra
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'd say don't pursue the orcs into Mordor, just make sure you have longer-range artillery than they do, so if they try any more stupid shiat, they'll get pasted.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Bootleg: So now the question: Hold the border or start taking Russian land? I'd vote for hold the border (maybe strategic strikes across it) while pushing out invaders from the rest of the country.

/Not that my opinion in this matters at all.


They don't want to be seen as an aggressor. They take their land back, and find more Russian units to blow up while kicking them out if Ukraine... including Crimea if possible. Don't venture into Russia at all, except to finish blowing up a Russian unit so it won't be sent back.

This won't jeopardize their world support but should let them crest me fear in any unit being sent to fight in Ukraine. You invade, you die. You stay home, you live.
 
A_Listless_Wanderer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Bootleg: So now the question: Hold the border or start taking Russian land? I'd vote for hold the border (maybe strategic strikes across it) while pushing out invaders from the rest of the country.

/Not that my opinion in this matters at all.

It's probably not a good idea to make too big of an incursion across the border into the Russia.


...yet.
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Bootleg: So now the question: Hold the border or start taking Russian land? I'd vote for hold the border (maybe strategic strikes across it) while pushing out invaders from the rest of the country.

/Not that my opinion in this matters at all.


I suspect they're eyeing the supply lines around Belgorod and salivating.  Make enough hit-and-run strikes against those and you can starve the whole eastern offensive of fuel and materiel.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I so want Ukraine to take back Crimea, but that very well may be a long and bloody affair. Russia doesn't know what the hell they are doing in mainland Ukraine but Crimea is strategic.

If Russia loses Crimea, they lose this war.
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Bootleg: So now the question: Hold the border or start taking Russian land? I'd vote for hold the border (maybe strategic strikes across it) while pushing out invaders from the rest of the country.

/Not that my opinion in this matters at all.


Start shelling their cities that are in range. If Putin doesn't want to play by the rules why should Ukraine
 
sleze
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So a Forbes article on war.  Is it like one of their science articles?  "Ukraine reaches Russian border"  Alright, lets look at the map.  Oh, no map in the article?  So they reached Russia somewhere along their 1,000 mile border.  Great.

Stick to money, Forbes.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: Bootleg: So now the question: Hold the border or start taking Russian land? I'd vote for hold the border (maybe strategic strikes across it) while pushing out invaders from the rest of the country.

/Not that my opinion in this matters at all.

Start shelling their cities that are in range. If Putin doesn't want to play by the rules why should Ukraine


Ukraine obviously decided early on to fight using Western values and methods, not Russian values and methods.

I'm sure that makes some things harder, like trying not to hit your own villages with arty, and avoiding the desire to make up numbers and victories.

But it also makes it far easier to win Western approval & support, which in turn is what kept Ukraine afloat and is now putting them at a material advantage over the Russians.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

sleze: So a Forbes article on war.  Is it like one of their science articles?  "Ukraine reaches Russian border"  Alright, lets look at the map.  Oh, no map in the article?  So they reached Russia somewhere along their 1,000 mile border.  Great.

Stick to money, Forbes.


If only there were words in that article
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: I so want Ukraine to take back Crimea, but that very well may be a long and bloody affair. Russia doesn't know what the hell they are doing in mainland Ukraine but Crimea is strategic.

If Russia loses Crimea, they lose this war.


Ukraine wins if Russia ends up with less Ukrainian territory than what they started with.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Now go home or ve'll chaze right into your mum'z houze & tell her vhat a bad bad soldier you are! '
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Eat shiat, orcs.
 
keldaria
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Bootleg: So now the question: Hold the border or start taking Russian land? I'd vote for hold the border (maybe strategic strikes across it) while pushing out invaders from the rest of the country.

/Not that my opinion in this matters at all.

They don't want to be seen as an aggressor. They take their land back, and find more Russian units to blow up while kicking them out if Ukraine... including Crimea if possible. Don't venture into Russia at all, except to finish blowing up a Russian unit so it won't be sent back.

This won't jeopardize their world support but should let them crest me fear in any unit being sent to fight in Ukraine. You invade, you die. You stay home, you live.


Shelling their staging areas from across the border is on the table and fair game though, but otherwise yes, they don't want to risk being seen as an aggressor as well and sending troops that are royally pissed off about the tolls Russians have enacted on their civilian population across the border into their territory is a good way to risk war crimes of their own for no good reason and give Moscow a leg to stand on when it comes to war propaganda rather than the pure lies they've had to keep telling their population.
 
wxboy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A_Listless_Wanderer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: sleze: So a Forbes article on war.  Is it like one of their science articles?  "Ukraine reaches Russian border"  Alright, lets look at the map.  Oh, no map in the article?  So they reached Russia somewhere along their 1,000 mile border.  Great.

Stick to money, Forbes.

If only there were words in that article


If only the article had some words to convey that info...
 
sleze
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: sleze: So a Forbes article on war.  Is it like one of their science articles?  "Ukraine reaches Russian border"  Alright, lets look at the map.  Oh, no map in the article?  So they reached Russia somewhere along their 1,000 mile border.  Great.

Stick to money, Forbes.

If only there were words in that article


10 miles east of Krokodilistovia is meaningless to most Americans.
 
Sleeper_agent [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Redh8t: Just clear out the invaders.
Ukraine never wanted a grain of Russian soil. They just want to be free from Russian influence.
Leave plenty of military assets to support the northern areas, and push Southeast into the Donbas region.
It's fortunate they're receiving constant real-time overhead updates from the west regarding Russian movements.
Something of curiosity though.. Russia has bragged about having the same or better spy satellite capabilities to the west for decades now. It doesn't add up.
*snirk*


No. My ideal terms to end the war: All current Russian occupied lands revert to Ukraine. Ukraine pushes 50 miles into Russia. fence/barracaid patrolled between occupied zone and the rest of Russia. All Russian military assets will be captured or destroyed within the occupied zone. All Russia troops will be given the option to leave. Civilian government will remain under the current Russia system (except in areas formerly Ukrainian).
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Earnest Hemingway wrote that a man goes broke "gradually, then suddenly". We're watching that with the Russian military. They inherited it from collapse of the USSR, and like a spoiled heir, have managed to squander it until it's a shadow of it's former self. Putin is a relic from the Soviet days - he remembers the power and glory, and imagines he's the same, and that blind pride caused him to pick a fight he's going to lose. So far, the grinding down of the last of the Russian military has been gradual, but soon there will be a sudden collapse, and all that will be left of Russia's once vaunted military will be sad memories, dragged out late at night after too much vodka.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: Start shelling their cities that are in range. If Putin doesn't want to play by the rules why should Ukraine


Politically: So they can maintain the moral "high ground" in the war.

Realistically:  So they can continue to get foreign aid.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Bootleg: So now the question: Hold the border or start taking Russian land? I'd vote for hold the border (maybe strategic strikes across it) while pushing out invaders from the rest of the country.

/Not that my opinion in this matters at all.

It's probably not a good idea to make too big of an incursion across the border into the Russia.


That can wait until Russia implodes on itself and they can walk in as liberators.
 
pheelix
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: Warlordtrooper: Start shelling their cities that are in range. If Putin doesn't want to play by the rules why should Ukraine

Politically: So they can maintain the moral "high ground" in the war.

Realistically:  So they can continue to get foreign aid.


On the other hand, anything on the Russian side of the border that can be used to wage war against Ukraine is fair game. Civilian railroads, highways, bridges, airports, fuel depots, water towers,  cell towers, pipelines, power plants and electrical distribution lines are all fair game.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It'd be funny if the Pootmeister actually LOST territory over this
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ less than a minute ago  

pheelix: On the other hand, anything on the Russian side of the border that can be used to wage war against Ukraine is fair game.


Its a war, its all "fair game" since you can use what you said to justify anything.  You risk political and realistic  repercussions based on what you target.
 
