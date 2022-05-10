 Skip to content
(CBS Philadelphia)   Catholic school confesses to sending moms a rose that turns into thong   (philadelphia.cbslocal.com) divider line
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They should have learned from Poison that every rose has its thong.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTGA: "It was obviously a mistake for a grade school to be giving something like that to moms"

I dunno.... my youngest is still in grade school (I'm assuming they mean elementary school) and some of the moms in the drop off line can DEFINITELY rock a thong....

/I make it to EVERY school event
//yes, I'm a pervert
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no - a thong.  Only the sluttiest of the land wear such a thing

/and more than half the rest of the population
//FFS people it's not 1978
///and no I didn't specify gender there
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Catholic Mom Thong is the name of my 80s indie folk band
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know that 80s song from Poison "Every Rose Has Its Thorn," well

it's wrong; roses have prickles.

Spine: a firm, slender, sharp-pointed structure, representing a modified leaf or stipule (a stipule is an appendage found at the base of a petiole, i.e., at the base of a leaf's stalk).

Prickle: a sharp outgrowth from the epidermis or bark

Thorn: a stiff, woody, modified stem with a sharp point.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ fun at parties
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Holy Mary, mother of thongs, pray for us sinners...
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Just like every knight has his dong...
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
thatgrapejuice.netView Full Size

Baby, I can give to you a thong from a rose Mother's Day 
Ooh, the more I give to you, the stranger it feels, yeah 
Now that your rose is in bloom 
A light hits the thong in the room.
 
jimjays
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I expect it was an innocent mistake. I dated a girl with whom roses were our thing, routinely bought them for her in some form. (She had a wide assortment of rose carnival prizes that cost more than actual roses.) Got a cloth one at a gas station near work. The women, who were amused by my being so smitten by this girl when I moved through previous girls so quickly, were especially amused that I was either the last person around to know those cheap gas station roses were panties (I was), or that I would deny knowing.

(My girl knew, and the panties looked very good on her.)
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"We need more kids to enroll."

"I know. Let's give the moms something to share with the dads."
 
