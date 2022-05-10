 Skip to content
(KTUL Tulsa)   Alligator found in lake in northeastern Oklahoma. Wildlife officials are unsure where the alligator originally came from. Perhaps they should consider an egg to be a possible origin   (ktul.com) divider line
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ask it if it is a Loki.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Ask it if it is a Loki.


Fark user imageView Full Size

/Not mine but awesome
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where'd the egg come from?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

North_Central_Positronics: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Ask it if it is a Loki.

[Fark user image image 670x548]
/Not mine but awesome


I'm going to ink this to my chest
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These animals are going to move north due to how warm it's getting.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, Subby, biology isn't Oklahoma's strong suit.  Fracking, playing football against Texas, and tornadoes, Oklahoma knows about those. Oh, and opioids, too
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: North_Central_Positronics: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Ask it if it is a Loki.

[Fark user image image 670x548]
/Not mine but awesome

I'm going to ink this to my chest


You mean there's still room?
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The real question when did it start laying eggs and when did it genetically become an alligator?
I say eggs first then it evolved into an alligator.  Probably like a frog at first and soft eggs.

media2.miaminewtimes.comView Full Size


/You can tell I did not go to College for this.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Let's check the maps... Clairmore connects with the Arkansas past the QuikTrip, so I guess he swam. I've been want to visit Tulsa, but with gas prices like this I'd also have to swim.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Where'd the egg come from?


The Motheregg.
 
