Air traffic controllers guide a passenger to a safe landing after the pilot suffered a medical emergency.
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I think it is a Caravan.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It was, and that dude that saw Florida straight ahead is pretty lucky if he turned the other way he'd be treading water. 

https://flightaware.com/live/flight/PGN333W/history/20220510/1515Z/MYAM/KPBI
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Caravan? Yeah, you can land a caravan. It's a starter plane.

/former CTO
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It must be hard to land a plane anymore, what with all these Airplane jokes and goings on.
 
bughunter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Gee, they could make a movie about that.
 
bughunter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

hugram: [Fark user image 719x325]


I enjoyed that quirky little film more than I expected to.
 
sidailurch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Don't call me Shirley...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Caravan? Yeah, you can land a caravan. It's a starter plane.

/former CTO


Anyone can land a plane, it's not like it's frickin' difficult

/unless you want to land it in one piece with the passengers relatively undamaged
//that's different
///but landing?  Anyone's going to land eventually
////unless they sea I suppose
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The passenger in question

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rattrap007
‘’ less than a minute ago  

maddogdelta: The passenger in question

[Fark user image image 850x489]


At least he didn't have the fish..
 
