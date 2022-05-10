 Skip to content
(WSBTV)   Instant karma's going to get you   (wsbtv.com)
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pedantically it doesn't sound like it was instant.  I mean, he had the wherewithal to dig the hole, to move the victim's body out to the yard, to place the body, and to mostly cover it up before he died.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TWX: Pedantically it doesn't sound like it was instant. I mean, he had the wherewithal to dig the hole, to move the victim's body out to the yard, to place the body, and to mostly cover it up before he died.


Pedantically that's not the definition of karma. It doesn't happen in the same lifetime.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
🤣 good.

Shame they didn't die first before ending someone else
 
Godscrack
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yeah, Pedantically subby.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Did nobody tell him there be days like these?
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mugato: TWX: Pedantically it doesn't sound like it was instant. I mean, he had the wherewithal to dig the hole, to move the victim's body out to the yard, to place the body, and to mostly cover it up before he died.

Pedantically that's not the definition of karma. It doesn't happen in the same lifetime.


Yeah well, my karma ran over your dogma!
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
McKinnon strangled Dent, "then bound her and wrapped her in trash bags before putting her in the previously dug pit."

With all the shiat going on around us we are kind of numb to events like this. It must've been terrifying what she went through.
RIP.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Someone fetch Alanis Morrissette, stat.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The Telltale Heart Attack
 
deadsanta
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mugato: TWX: Pedantically it doesn't sound like it was instant. I mean, he had the wherewithal to dig the hole, to move the victim's body out to the yard, to place the body, and to mostly cover it up before he died.

Pedantically that's not the definition of karma. It doesn't happen in the same lifetime.


I take it to be that the "Instant" part of instant karma IS that it happens in the same lifetime, but not that it happens instantly to you after a particular act.
 
Markoff_Cheney [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The cops that showed up first on scene had to have had a hell of a fun time trying to figure what the sam hell happened.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

deadsanta: Mugato: TWX: Pedantically it doesn't sound like it was instant. I mean, he had the wherewithal to dig the hole, to move the victim's body out to the yard, to place the body, and to mostly cover it up before he died.

Pedantically that's not the definition of karma. It doesn't happen in the same lifetime.

I take it to be that the "Instant" part of instant karma IS that it happens in the same lifetime, but not that it happens instantly to you after a particular act.


I get it confused with instant coffee, and feel lightly aware in supermarkets.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TWX: Pedantically it doesn't sound like it was instant.  I mean, he had the wherewithal to dig the hole, to move the victim's body out to the yard, to place the body, and to mostly cover it up before he died.


See that's Eris being herself.  She gave the fool enough time to think maybe he had it under control, maybe he'd get her buried and play it off and walk away from this.  And then, right when he was almost done...

/she likes to play
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Karma doesn't exist. Chaos, on the other hand...
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mugato: TWX: Pedantically it doesn't sound like it was instant. I mean, he had the wherewithal to dig the hole, to move the victim's body out to the yard, to place the body, and to mostly cover it up before he died.

Pedantically that's not the definition of karma. It doesn't happen in the same lifetime.


thank you.

karma == action.

vipaka == reaction.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: TWX: Pedantically it doesn't sound like it was instant.  I mean, he had the wherewithal to dig the hole, to move the victim's body out to the yard, to place the body, and to mostly cover it up before he died.

See that's Eris being herself.  She gave the fool enough time to think maybe he had it under control, maybe he'd get her buried and play it off and walk away from this.  And then, right when he was almost done...

/she likes to play


oh hell you do not fark around with kallisti.
 
jman144
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sure, karma is gonna get you...unless the rhythm gets you first


/or in this case, the arrhythmia
//arrhythmia's gonna get you
///Gloria Estefan
////this would have been more effective as a gif
//I dunno how to make a gif
//slashies have become self-aware and taken over
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
First proof I've seen of a ghost killing someone lol. Good for her.
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm just sitting here watching the thread go round and round... I really love to read the posts...
 
Klyukva
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mugato: TWX: Pedantically it doesn't sound like it was instant. I mean, he had the wherewithal to dig the hole, to move the victim's body out to the yard, to place the body, and to mostly cover it up before he died.

Pedantically that's not the definition of karma. It doesn't happen in the same lifetime.


You are wrong but I'm interested in how you came to think that. Karma in theory may affect your current life as well as the circumstances of your next birth.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I still prefer the flavour of karma that is slow roasted for hours in a Dutch oven.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: The cops that showed up first on scene had to have had a hell of a fun time trying to figure what the sam hell happened.


They simply knelt on her neck then tazed him into excitable delirium.
 
Dybbuk Schmybbuk
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Trocadero: Did nobody tell him there be days like these?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

  4. Click here to submit a link.