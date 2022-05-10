 Skip to content
(KOIN Portland)   Good guy without gun helpless as thieves steal trailer full of guns   (koin.com) divider line
13
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I remember pulling sentry duty in the tent city at Pet during a mil-con. At the end of the day we'd lock all our weapons inside the mobile artillery command post. My C.O. told me my job if someone came to steal the weapons was to help them load them onto their vehicle and send them on their way because anyone crazy enough to drive that deep into a military base to steal weapons is going to be armed to the teeth and it's way easier and cheaper for the Forces to replace an FN than it is to replace a soldier.

My C.O. was former SAS and one of the coolest men I have ever met. You know those movies where a soldier says "I'd follow that man to hell and back". He was one of those kind of leaders. He was excellent at inspiring you to want to make him proud.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The trailer involved in the crash is believed to be the same one stolen out of Hayden Island on Monday morning - but was driving a stolen truck different than the one stolen with the trailer, according to police.

That's some top notch writing and editing.
 
reign424
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Americans are so addicted to guns that they are stealing them
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... Who was the "helpless good guy with a gun" in this situation?
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Liquor store i used to work at kept a gun behind the counter. Boss asked me one day if i wanted shootin lessons.
"No sir, if anybody comes in here to rob the place, I'll be perfectly happy to give them all of your money."
I'm not getting into a life-&-death firefight over somebody elses $1000 and some stupid lottery tickets.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ah, nevermind... Reading comprehension fail.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

FN products? French Foreign Legion?

/ not sure who else besides the Belgians who use FN products.

// I may or may not have an FNX myself
 
waxbeans
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Exactly
 
GodComplex
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Canucks had some FALs at least. CA1s I believe, though not in great supply.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

HAD being the operative word. And the only place you really see SCARs is in the movies.

/ Even the French are transitioning away from the FAMAS to an AR variant.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Had to look it up. They transitioned away from their FAL in 1985. But they still use the FN Mag. FN has their fingers in a lot of militaries.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"According to PPB, a truck and trailer were stolen around 9:30 a.m. Monday near the Oxford Suites on North Jantzen Street. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) says the trailer was carrying over 30 firearms and several rounds of ammunition inside. A business out of St. Helens showed the firearms at a gun show at the Expo Center this past weekend - and said workers could only watch as thieves took off."

So their guns were stolen, they got them back, and that's a problem?

Ah, that's right, the people who think they're good guys didn't get to go all Shootout At Oxford Suites.
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Not only is it a safety issue, but obviously this firearms dealer has just lost a large amount of firearms that came out of their inventory," Chudy stated. "So, they're going to take a financial hit on this, as well as the safety hit to the community."

Question for those in the know; can you get insurance for a trailer full of guns?
 
