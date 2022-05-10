 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   How often do you see a guy arrested for "murder on the high seas"? Well, you did today   (wcax.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Murder, Vermont, Insurance, federal authorities, Brattleboro, Vermont, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Indictment, Nathan Carman  
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is an interesting case for a lot of different reasons.

But, the prosecution's case will completely fall apart just as soon as the suspect produces his letter of marque.
 
Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Isn't that one of the few things that can still get you executed in Britain?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
He should declare the Right of Parley!
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

A fine little tune. Maybe I'll send him a letter in prison with the lyrics.
 
Minktastic Mink! [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Read the article and holy crap... the guy's an actual monster. So yeah, what else are you going to charge a sea monster with?
 
apathy2673
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.gr-assets.comView Full Size

1936
 
Toxophil
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Apparently people get murdered in the maritime industry all the time. You have to really fark up to get caught. There are some truely horrendous stories about the ones who do.
 
Mock26
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: letter of marque



Stan Rogers - Barrett's Privateers
Youtube ZIwzRkjn86w


(Contains mildly unsafe words for work.)
 
Toxophil
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Also; I didn't see shiat subby, and neither did you.
 
wtc33
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I got put in timeout once for murdering some hi-c
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
PRO TIP: If you are going to inherit a few ten million dollars, don't make a penny-ante claim on the insurance for your boat.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: the prosecution's case will completely fall apart


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo: Isn't that one of the few things that can still get you executed in Britain?


Or, even, in New England
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Arrr. Tie that scurvy dog to the yard arm. Yeoman Boson, read the charges!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I had forgotten about this guy. I was curious how they are going to try to prove he intentionally sunk the boat (and, I assume, ergo murdered his mother).  Found that the guardian article on this had this to say:

FT link: "The judge [in the insurance suit] found, among other things, that shortly before the fishing trip with his mother, Carman made improper repairs to the boat. Witnesses testified that he removed two stabilizing trim tabs from the stern, near the vessel's waterline, leaving holes that he tried to seal with an epoxy stick."

So, at the insurance trial, at least, they seem to be relying on the state of the boat before departure.  Wonder if the prosecution has something new to add or if they're going to use the same evidence (plus maybe any interrogation data)?  If he was found 100 mi off of MV then it's not unreasonable to think he sank the boat beyond the continental shelf (pic below).  Maybe it won't matter since they're trying him for murdering his grandfather too (on land).  Guess if they can prove that concretely, proving the high seas murder is nice for justice, but not too distressing if they cannot get it to stick.

apps-nefsc.fisheries.noaa.govView Full Size



/Grandpa was worth $29M...the rest of the family wanted to make sure this guy couldn't inherit his share, so maybe they should all chip in to the tune of a $M or two and get some seabed sonar done and an ROV to locate the wreck and take pics...just for spite.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oh, rip the shirt - how cliche!
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo: Isn't that one of the few things that can still get you executed in Britain?

Or, even, in New England


Oooh, there's a NEW England?
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: at the insurance trial


A trial over about $85,000!

Seriously, that's the worst possible decision he made in this whole ordeal.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: New Rising Sun: at the insurance trial

A trial over about $85,000!

Seriously, that's the worst possible decision he made in this whole ordeal.


That was kind of a corner he painted himself into.  Not filing a claim would have looked suspicious too, but something tells me boat insurance companies are inclined to be thorough when you call them up and say "yeah, uh, weirdest thing...my boat sank in nice weather conveniently in several thousand feet of water where you can't see it.  Can I get a check please?"
 
deadsanta
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: New Rising Sun: at the insurance trial

A trial over about $85,000!

Seriously, that's the worst possible decision he made in this whole ordeal.


Well, that's an insurance trial for you, whatever amount, you might find yourself fighting them in court that's the business model.  But no, it's about the 2 dead people that were in between him and the share of $29m he had coming to him from inheritance.
 
jman144
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
'Likely be more of these high-seas murders what with global warming and all...
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Not filing a claim would have looked suspicious


File the claim, but when it's rejected don't go to court to argue about it.
 
