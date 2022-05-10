 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Company that runs summer camps decide that all campers and staff must be vaccinated. Right-wing agitators declare this an OUTRAGE and company must be boycotted. Since this is in Canada and the company is Tim Horton's, it will be a summer of blood   (ca.news.yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Vaccination, hashtag gave light, Vaccine, Tim Hortons Foundation camps, rumblings of a boycott of the coffee chain, online petition, Tim Hortons, defence of the company  
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Will they be having peanut donuts.  I'll get that cervical cancer prevention shot for a Timmy's peanut donut.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Kick up too much of a fuss and you'll get the "double double"
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Aren't the unvaccinated pretty much just endangering themselves at this point? Aren't the rest of us pretty much ok with that?
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hah! Boycott Timmy's, eh? Best of luck to ya
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A donut company that  run summer camps ?Are these fat camps?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i_dig_chicks: A donut company that  run summer camps ?Are these fat camps?


They will be.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If changing their coffee recipe couldn't kill Tim Hortons then this won't either.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Begun the poutine war has eh
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The anti-vaxxers here are a very loud minority. I may be biased because I live in Toronto, but pretty much everybody here is still masking even though we don't have to. It's different when you go to Northern Ontario I guess, but even there it's probably only twenty or thirty percent who are really anti mask. The vaccine rate in the province has something like 90%

Let the babies yell. I suspected timmies ran the numbers and realized that the vast majority of people want the campers and counsellors to be vaccinated
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: Aren't the unvaccinated pretty much just endangering themselves at this point? Aren't the rest of us pretty much ok with that?


I'm okay with them quickly dying. I'm not okay with them still being able to spread it to immunocompromised people, or having a sudden change of heart and burdening an already overloaded healthcare system when they realize jamming toilet bowl cleaner up their ass isn't fixing their problem.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klyukva: If changing their coffee recipe couldn't kill Tim Hortons then this won't either.


recipe?
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This will rival the cola wars in ferocity.
 
Lexx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If everyone's vaccinated even if a camper gets covid the rest don't have to isolate.  (Go home early). Tim's did the math and realized it's their only option.

fark the antivaxxers and their entitled bullshiat.  You have the right to refuse vaccination.  We have the right to refuse to serve your plague monkey ass.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they are 'boycoting' a business that won't serve them?
Everyone wins!
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was assured that Canadians didn't do this sort of thing.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Conservative" cancel culture strikes again.
And fails again.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: I was assured that Canadians didn't do this sort of thing.


No you weren't.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The typical rural antivaxxer would literally starve if they couldn't buy from Tim Hortons.  Like all things involving these idiots, its a problem for them that will work itself out one way or another without any further prodding from the society they are so hell bent on rejecting while simultaneously benefiting from tremendously.

Like a house cat, that won't eat the food you put in its dish.
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"No shirt, no shoes, no service" ---    "No outside food allowed in the theatre"  ---  "no smoking" ---- "No vaccination, no service"  --- are all the exact got-dam same concept.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh no, there's a few mad on twitter. How ever will they survive?
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Naido: Aren't the unvaccinated pretty much just endangering themselves at this point? Aren't the rest of us pretty much ok with that?


Every unnecessarily-unvaxxed asshole is a walking bioreactor for the next variant which could easily kick the asses of the vaxxed as well.

We're that not the case, I'd be cheering the deaths of these plague rats.
 
Mock26
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What exactly do they do at a Tim Horton's camp? If they do not spend their days eating donuts and drinking coffee then it is a rip off.
 
Iczer
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Er, isn't boycotting Tim Hortons like committing suicide in Canada? They're like Starbucks, where else are you gonna get your daily caffeine hit? That little mom and pop hut without a drive-thru?
 
Rob3Fan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Damn you Anti-vaxxers for making me support Tim Hortons.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mock26: What exactly do they do at a Tim Horton's camp? If they do not spend their days eating donuts and drinking coffee then it is a rip off.


Camp stuff. Canoeing, hiking, making fires, that sort of thing. They do it for low income kids.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

