(WGNTV Chicago)   O Romeoville bank, Romeoville bank, wherefore art thou Romeoville bank?   (wgntv.com) divider line
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bah - didn't even have the courtesy to be a double-suicide by cop to fit the theme.  That's just rude
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Bah - didn't even have the courtesy to be a double-suicide by cop to fit the theme.  That's just rude


Theatre curtain drops. Rises actors bow
/ Thread is over
 
eckspat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Romeoville suspect is armed and headed towards Joliet.

Which is a 10-minute drive.
 
aerojockey [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Robbing is such sweet sorrow.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Romeoville"??
 
calbert
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

eckspat: Romeoville suspect is armed and headed towards Joliet.

Which is a 10-minute drive.


Gyrfalcon: "Romeoville"??


Romeoville, Illinois, some 30 miles southwest of Chicago , was first called Romeo when nearby Joliet was still called "Juliet." At this time, the settlement was a twin and rival community of Juliet, unlike the romantic pair of Shakespeare's era. Founded in the 1830's, the area was home to abundant farmlands and stone quarries. A post office was established on October 29, 1833.

In 1845, the city of Juliet's name was changed to Joliet to honor the famous explorer Louis Jolliet. When this happened, Romeo acknowledged the busted romance by becoming "Romeoville."

/not mine, but I saved it years ago, link is dead now
//current resident
 
missiv
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm heading back there, after a 11 year gap, next week. I'm surprised Romeoville is still there. Next thing, you'll tell me they have an indoor park for amusement, called Old Chicago and they make films there.
originalposter.co.ukView Full Size
 
