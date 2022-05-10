 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SFGate)   The only boba shop in my neighborhood was also a front for an international car burglary operation. I knew something was up because their boba sucked   (sfgate.com) divider line
19
    More: Obvious, Automobile, Theft, part of an operation, Misdemeanor, Operation Auto Pilot, Quoc Le, massive global operation, goal of this operation  
•       •       •

430 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 May 2022 at 9:12 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Operation Auto Pilot"

Groan.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SBinRR: "Operation Auto Pilot"

Groan.


Should have thrown a party.  It would have been a lovely boba fete.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They stole a Chevrolet sports car and created a boba 'vette.
 
kindms
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
the bounty hunter out front should have been a clue
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

kindms: the bounty hunter out front should have been a clue


That's only for when you hold a party there.  What they call a boba fête.
 
fredmcmurray
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
my boba was fetch
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I had to look up what boba was.  I've been calling it bubble tea.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And on Tuesday, in a stunning revelation, Boudin announced his arrest was part of an operation known as "Operation Auto Pilot" - which uncovered an "massive global operation" of car thefts and illicit electronic sales that reached as far wide as Vietnam and Hong Kong.

So basically, a last ditch effort to avoid losing his recall election in a few weeks.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I knew something was up because their boba sucked

So it was more like Boba Feet? *badum tisss*
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: kindms: the bounty hunter out front should have been a clue

That's only for when you hold a party there.  What they call a boba fête.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SBinRR: "Operation Auto Pilot"

Groan.


Not ideal but at least law enforcement shows a bit of restraint. If you let the military name it would have been Operation Viper Revenge Stalker or some shiat.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Chop the cars in the back, launder money in the front.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wait, there's Boba out there that doesn't suck?

/flips collar
//stop liking what I don't like
///gratuitous
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Wait, there's Boba out there that doesn't suck?


You have it backwards. The boba is sucked.
 
ChicagoKev
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

fredmcmurray: my boba was fetch


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
MC Chris-Fett's Vette
Youtube fqiasBVGtX8
 
clintster [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Boba Vette? Where?
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.