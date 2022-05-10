 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Well, this is terrifying   (aljazeera.com)
    Sri Lanka, Mahinda Rajapaksa, Military, police emergency powers, Crisis, Armed forces, Government  
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is subby in Sri Lanka?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not so terrifying from here.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Security forces have been ordered to shoot on sight anyone looting public property or causing harm to life,"

Meh. Standard operating procedure during times of civil unrest or emergencies. The US Army did the same thing to looters and others out to do harm in the wake of the 1906 earthquake in SF
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully we can send Squirrel Girl to help defeat Lanka
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seven dead people is a good weekend in Chicago.
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can imagine this happening in the US though.

Except it will be MAGAts deputized by Trump doing the shooting.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got love people who resign instead of trying to fix their sick.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll take my chances.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's been a hot-and-cold running civil war in Sri Lanka for nearly 40 years.  [old_news_is_so_exciting.jpg]
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: "Security forces have been ordered to shoot on sight anyone looting public property or causing harm to life,"

Meh. Standard operating procedure during times of civil unrest or emergencies. The US Army did the same thing to looters and others out to do harm in the wake of the 1906 earthquake in SF


You mean when the military shot aid workers and then participated in the looting? Yeah, it'll probably be a lot like that.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ceylon to peaceful solutions. A good solution would be pure Serendip-ity.
 
Trik
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This is obviously both trump's and biden's fault.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Trik: This is obviously both trump's and biden's fault.


Thanks Obama.
 
Olthoi
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: "Security forces have been ordered to shoot on sight anyone looting public property or causing harm to life,"

Meh. Standard operating procedure during times of civil unrest or emergencies. The US Army did the same thing to looters and others out to do harm in the wake of the 1906 earthquake in SF


In another words, telling weekend warriors who still talk about high school football games they can shoot and kill anyone they want, as long as it gets written up as "looting".
 
ongbok
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well, this is what Trump wanted to do
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

goodncold: I can imagine this happening in the US though.

Except it will be MAGAts deputized by Trump doing the shooting.


Apparently, it's exactly what TFG wanted to do with George Floyd protesters.  He asked his Secretary if he could bring in the military and just "shoot them in the knees or something".

The Exit Stencilist: "Security forces have been ordered to shoot on sight anyone looting public property or causing harm to life,"

Meh. Standard operating procedure during times of civil unrest or emergencies. The US Army did the same thing to looters and others out to do harm in the wake of the 1906 earthquake in SF


Also sicced the Army on the Bonus Army that marched to WDC to get what they were promised.  IIRC, Gen Schwarzkopf's dad was in charge of that.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: goodncold: I can imagine this happening in the US though.

Except it will be MAGAts deputized by Trump doing the shooting.

Apparently, it's exactly what TFG wanted to do with George Floyd protesters.  He asked his Secretary if he could bring in the military and just "shoot them in the knees or something".

The Exit Stencilist: "Security forces have been ordered to shoot on sight anyone looting public property or causing harm to life,"

Meh. Standard operating procedure during times of civil unrest or emergencies. The US Army did the same thing to looters and others out to do harm in the wake of the 1906 earthquake in SF

Also sicced the Army on the Bonus Army that marched to WDC to get what they were promised.  IIRC, Gen Schwarzkopf's dad was in charge of that.


Sorry, misremembered.  It was Gen MacArthur that headed up that one.
 
cefm
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Different from the federal and state forces' response to Katrina how?
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Oh look, it's the US in 6 months.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: "Security forces have been ordered to shoot on sight anyone looting public property or causing harm to life,"

Meh. Standard operating procedure during times of civil unrest or emergencies. The US Army did the same thing to looters and others out to do harm in the wake of the 1906 earthquake in SF


That is ... not at all a good endorsement.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Not so terrifying from here.


I have an idea for a new US national motto.
 
reveal101
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Not so terrifying from here.


Bill Burr on his podcast commented that people were asking him if he was afraid to go onstage after the Chris Rock/Dave Chappelle incidents and he responds with, "I'm not a black comedian in Los Angeles so I should be fine."
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The people are pissed that there's not enough food after their President moved to ban agrochemical imports a year ago, and lots of fields are sitting fallow because they can't plant without fertilizers. The organic push was going to be phased in over a decade, but the sudden cut off has resulted in spending the little money they have on rice imports they're competing with China for. Tea harvests have dropped, and the President reversed his position on chemicals for the tea, coconut, and rubber industry. Even though tourism could have resumed this year, there's no food for tourists and there's no fuel.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: "Security forces have been ordered to shoot on sight anyone looting public property or causing harm to life,"

Meh. Standard operating procedure during times of civil unrest or emergencies. The US Army did the same thing to looters and others out to do harm in the wake of the 1906 earthquake in SF


I'm OK with this.  Don't loot and hurt people or you get shot.  Now they know the terms of the deal
 
