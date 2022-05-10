 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Russia's so-called 'gas weapon' is nothing but a myth, according to this opinion writer who's obviously never experienced the power of weaponized borscht   (aljazeera.com) divider line
28
    More: Interesting, Vladimir Putin, Bulgaria, Russia, Serbia, Natural gas, Greece, Balkans, Russian natural gas  
•       •       •

1097 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 10 May 2022 at 8:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Borscht is nothing, but results of the cabbage soup can be deadly.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another Russian threat is not credible? That's INcredible!
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It ceased to be a plausible weapon after the *first* time they stopped the taps. Basically that act in the naughties set the stage for the LNH market today.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any effective semi-modern Russian weapons started getting sold on the black market by generals in 1991.
 
hairywoogit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

awruk!: Borscht is nothing, but results of the cabbage soup can be deadly.


The first time I had real home-made sourkraut, I learned the REAL power of cabbage.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Germans invented a far more deadly gas weapon.

Sauerkraut.

/where were you when the lights went out?
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: Another Russian threat is not credible? That's INcredible!


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Slackfumasta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have the absolute worst gas tonight, and I've had neither cabbage nor borscht. Pretty sure it was the milk I had earlier. Even I'm offended at the smell.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, they got bills to pay, and the butcher's is getting awful steep lately.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had some cheddar and beer brats with sides of cole slaw and lima beans the other day and followed it with a fiber 1 lemon bar for dessert. If you're into recreational farting I highly recommend it.

My dog woke me up barking and I suspect my sleep farting startled him.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

awruk!: Borscht is nothing, but results of the cabbage soup can be deadly.


This.  Shchi > Borscht.  But summer borscht, with chopped hard-boiled egg, is even worse.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not a myth, they just ran out of beefaroni due to the sanctions.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moos [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They tried to steal this tech from the Dutch
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yes, please
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A week or so back, I learned that Progresso split pea soup gives me amazing gas.  Ate a can then drove a few hours to a friend's house.  Thought I had to crap but it was just gas.  Forever.  I'm a long-time farter but this one was amazing.  It was like Revenge of the Nerds 2 but with gas.  I guess something about the long drive and a lot of soda churned things up just right.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Russia's Gazprom

Carrie has frightening new powers?
 
Bukharin
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

awruk!: Borscht is nothing, but results of the cabbage soup can be deadly.


Cabbage soup + hard boiled eggs = slavic car bomb.

Pray for manual roll down windows, because, in east europe, if you cant roll them down yourself, then they are broken.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: Russia's Gazprom

Carrie has frightening new powers?


One of the political parties in the 90s was called "Nash Dom, Rossiya" = "Our home, Russia".  It was funded in large part by Gazprom, and so the joke was that the name should have been "Nash Dom, Gazprom"
 
Bukharin
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: awruk!: Borscht is nothing, but results of the cabbage soup can be deadly.

This.  Shchi > Borscht.  But summer borscht, with chopped hard-boiled egg, is even worse.


Beat me to the punch.

Bravo.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Bukharin: FrancoFile: awruk!: Borscht is nothing, but results of the cabbage soup can be deadly.

This.  Shchi > Borscht.  But summer borscht, with chopped hard-boiled egg, is even worse.

Beat me to the punch.

Bravo.


Spacebo.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
tacobell.comView Full Size

No match for our gas weapon
 
rdyb
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Strategic reserves run out eventually
 
anuran
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Bukharin: FrancoFile: awruk!: Borscht is nothing, but results of the cabbage soup can be deadly.

This.  Shchi > Borscht.  But summer borscht, with chopped hard-boiled egg, is even worse.

Beat me to the punch.

Bravo.

Spacebo.


As opposed to Jeff "Spacebro" Bezos
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So far Russia has not been able to sabotage alternative means of fuel deliveries. How much longer until the Russians go full "commando"?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: So far Russia has not been able to sabotage alternative means of fuel deliveries. How much longer until the Russians go full "commando"?


I'm guessing they already can't afford to equip their peasants with underwear. It's been commando all along.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.