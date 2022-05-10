 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   Carpet pythons invade Australian home for breeding season, use performance enhancing rugs   (upi.com) divider line
8
    More: Scary, Snake, Amniote, Dublin, Reptile, Squamata, Sunshine Coast, Queensland, Australia, United States  
•       •       •

257 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 May 2022 at 3:20 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Carpet Python is the name of my doom metal/Funkadelic mash-up band.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Do they match the drape pythons?
Nom mom nom.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Trouser snakes placed on high alert.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oh god that was so dadjokery, subs.   Bravo.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My wife's sister lives on the sunshine coast, beautiful place.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Farking Carpathians, again?!
 
largedon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well they are carpet pythons, where else are they going to find any carpet.
 
Bslim
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I would have named them Chazzwazzas
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.