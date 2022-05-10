 Skip to content
(WCPO Cincinnati)   It's like when you share your dinner with Fido, but with meth. And if Fido were a companion monkey   (wcpo.com) divider line
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worst Curious George book ever.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Everything's better with monkeys!"
--David Letterman
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A monkey doesn't need meth, a monkey is meth.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: "Everything's better with monkeys!"
--David Letterman


The man's a national treasure, I tells ya.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Monkey hate clean
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Meth Monkeys" is the name of my all Courtney Love drag revue.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you get a monkey high enough he will grind his own organ

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

Furious George
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My inlaws had a neighbor down the way with a monkey (chimp). Was always the hit of the town according to them. I never met the monkey.

But apparently he would ride on floats in parades, you'd walk into the local chinese place sometimes, and the monkey would just be hanging out there eating lo-mein, everyone loved him and he was just this cool local thing.

Then that lady had hers go nutz and rip off her neighbors face, and the monkey pretty much got ran out of town and is now in some zoo.

I always wonder what was going on in that monkeys head (the one by my inlaws, not the face eating one), and feel bad for him. My in laws occasionaly go to the zoo to see him for some odd reason, like, they are doing him a favor, and i really have to think it pisses off the monkey if he recognizes them.
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: My inlaws had a neighbor down the way with a monkey (chimp). Was always the hit of the town according to them. I never met the monkey.

But apparently he would ride on floats in parades, you'd walk into the local chinese place sometimes, and the monkey would just be hanging out there eating lo-mein, everyone loved him and he was just this cool local thing.

Then that lady had hers go nutz and rip off her neighbors face, and the monkey pretty much got ran out of town and is now in some zoo.

I always wonder what was going on in that monkeys head (the one by my inlaws, not the face eating one), and feel bad for him. My in laws occasionaly go to the zoo to see him for some odd reason, like, they are doing him a favor, and i really have to think it pisses off the monkey if he recognizes them.


CSB
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want  a 🐒
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he was found incompetent . . . and charged with having a gun while incompetent. ("Weapon under disability," which is super weird.)

But if they prove the charge, then he's not competent to stand trial. If they don't prove the charge, then he's been restored to competence and can't be charged with having a gun while incompetent.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Walker: A monkey doesn't need meth, a monkey is meth.


You have obviously never tried to snort a monkey
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Fano: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x909]
Furious George


Freaked me out when I was a kid.
"Curious George is DEAD!?  What was in that bottle?"
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Glass eye, or completely insane?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Everybody's Got Something To Hide Except Me And My Monkey (Remastered 2009)
Youtube eyV3zCq1OHM
 
jmsvrsn
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Was he blowing bubbles?
 
