 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Once a piece of garbage, always of piece of garbage   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
36
    More: Dumbass, Crime, Misdemeanor, Bowen Turner, Criminal law, Arrest, involved Turner's alleged overconsumption, house arrest, Statutory rape  
•       •       •

1239 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 May 2022 at 1:50 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Some folks never learn.

/ The cop should have made him taste the sidewalk
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It would be unfortunate if he got lost in the system.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Looks like a very punchable face indeed.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Some folks never learn.

/ The cop should have made him taste the sidewalk


Nah. Look at how chunky the kid is. Turn up the heat and help him "lose weight"
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
In June 2019, while that case was pending, Turner-whose lawyers had convinced the judge to remove the teen's ankle monitor-was arrested and charged with dragging a 16-year-old minister's daughter behind a truck and raping her. In November 2021, Turner's 17-year-old accuser died from a self-inflicted injury and prosecutors dropped the case.

Wow. If someone needs to burn in Hell forever it's him.

Bowen's lawyer: Brad Hutto
State Senator Brad Hutto went as far as slut-shaming the victim by arguing, "You just had sex on the ground with a boy you didn't really know and you got up and you feel ashamed, you feel regret, that's not rape."

And his lawyer.
 
Pert
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
JFC reading that has made me angry.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How has no one beaten this twat's fat face in by now?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Young Nero. He will only get worse.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oh. I was expecting an article on Robby Mook.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
GOP rising star candidate right there
 
MessyDwarf
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Who watches the watchman's child rape peasants?
 
Abox
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Looks like he got caught in the same wind as last time
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
WTF is up with GOP doughboys? It's like they're genetically predisposed to doughiness.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Soon his victims will be forced to give birth to his rape babies.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Young Nero. He will only get worse.


On the plus side he stopped raping
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Damn it, Booger, I thought you were better than that.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: Looks like a very punchable face indeed.


And a serious case of crazy eyes.

/Piece of shiat deserves a life sentence.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: GOP rising star candidate right there


He's already booked as a keynote speaker at CPAC.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: [Fark user image 303x342]
Damn it, Booger, I thought you were better than that.


That kid is broken.
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
staffer for susan collins?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He seems nice.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"It's mind-boggling, it really is. Should anybody be surprised by this? Absolutely not. He hasn't followed any of the rules... that's what happens when you have power and privilege. But I can guarantee, another person in his position who was poor, or who didn't have a private attorney, or was Black or brown, or any number of things, I don't think that they would be seeing the benefits that he's been given, time after time after time."

Do you hear that? A great rumbling in the distance. Like thousands of Hoverrounds and flapping jowls chanting "There's no white privilege! Jussie Smollet! Huarrhlgbrblgh!"
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

pounddawg: Petite Mel: [Fark user image 303x342]
Damn it, Booger, I thought you were better than that.

That kid is broken.


Let him get even more broken in prison when he learns what it's like to be a rape victim.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Some folks never learn.

/ The cop should have made him taste the sidewalk


I agree with the sentiment, but I'm against street justice from the untrustworthy gangsters in blue.

The judge in his first trial should have given him a real sentence including enough quality prison time for him to contemplate his life choices. Instead the judge basically said "boys will be boys", mussed up his hair, handed him a lollipop, and let him go.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

pounddawg: Petite Mel: [Fark user image 303x342]
Damn it, Booger, I thought you were better than that.

That kid is broken.


This country is broken...and getting worse.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: GOP rising star candidate right there


Why did he also have a gun?

Or have they lowered the bar?
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: "It's mind-boggling, it really is. Should anybody be surprised by this? Absolutely not. He hasn't followed any of the rules... that's what happens when you have power and privilege. But I can guarantee, another person in his position who was poor, or who didn't have a private attorney, or was Black or brown, or any number of things, I don't think that they would be seeing the benefits that he's been given, time after time after time."

Do you hear that? A great rumbling in the distance. Like thousands of Hoverrounds and flapping jowls chanting "There's no white privilege! Jussie Smollet! Huarrhlgbrblgh!"


his privileged isn't that he's white.  his privileged is family wealth and having a well connected daddy.  with any luck he'll be getting a new, well connected daddy soon.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So when is his sentencing to serve as a congressman?
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Is this a story about serial rapist Bowen Turner? This is an update about serial rapist Bowen Turner, right? I always wondered what happened to serial rapist Bowen Turner.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Courtney Love?
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: UltimaCS: "It's mind-boggling, it really is. Should anybody be surprised by this? Absolutely not. He hasn't followed any of the rules... that's what happens when you have power and privilege. But I can guarantee, another person in his position who was poor, or who didn't have a private attorney, or was Black or brown, or any number of things, I don't think that they would be seeing the benefits that he's been given, time after time after time."

Do you hear that? A great rumbling in the distance. Like thousands of Hoverrounds and flapping jowls chanting "There's no white privilege! Jussie Smollet! Huarrhlgbrblgh!"

his privileged isn't that he's white.  his privileged is family wealth and having a well connected daddy.  with any luck he'll be getting a new, well connected daddy soon.


FTA

The charge could mean six months behind bars for Turner, whose father works as an investigator for a local prosecutor and whose lawyer is a state senator.


Yep,, this is what pulling favors looks like when things don't pan out.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Of course he's a rapist. The MAGA-like resistance to wearing a COVID protocol mask out front is a dead giveaway.
 
tnpir
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I sincerely hope that when he threatened to bite the officer's f*cking finger off, that officer reared back and biatch slapped this little prick to the ground.

Seriously, what a worthless piece of sh*t.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 minute ago  
From his sentencing last month:

Turner was sentenced by Circuit Judge Markley Dennis to probation for a period of five years. If, in those five years, Turner abides by the law, his name won't be added to any sex offender registries.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Walker: pounddawg: Petite Mel: [Fark user image 303x342]
Damn it, Booger, I thought you were better than that.

That kid is broken.

This country is broken...and getting worse.


You forgot the "Back in my day..." story
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Years ago, they would have packed him off to the army.  I hear Russia's hiring.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.