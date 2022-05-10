 Skip to content
(Vice)   A QAnon woman who has also declared herself the "Queen of Canada" has advised her followers that paying for utilities is optional, let's see how that worked out for them   (vice.com) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Other decrees issued by Didulo are that critical race theory is illegal in Canada (this was her very first decree, in fact) and that the age of consent was changed to 24-which sparked an outcry from her followers.

Yikes
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Didulo is currently on a crowd-funded tour of Canada in a rented RV with several of her followers.

"Trust me, I'm the new Queen. Now stop paying your utilities and send the money to me instead."
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
There is no Queen of Canada. She's Her Majesty Elizabeth II, Regina, Queen in Right of Canada and Newfoundland.

Technically that is correct, the best yada, yada, yada.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And now she vacuums the turf at Skydome
 
Target Builder
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Followers of a QAnon influencer who's convinced some Canadians she's the true Queen of Canada"

There's a lot of serious idiocy going on, but this is one of the dumbest things I've seen in a while.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I wonder if she's a big fan of the Annexation of Manitoba...
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size

Helloooo, Canada.
 
Bathroom Samurai
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If I've learned anything from watching all those shows filmed in Canada on HGTV, it's Don't Fark With Hydro.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Didulo, a Victoria, B.C.-based woman in her 50s or 60s, had little to no public profile until about two years ago.

I've heard of old people suffering heart attacks and chilling out to become more liberal, but it seems that losing your noodle to Alzheimers always turns people into conservative nuthouses. Why can't the 5G lizard beams in their head tell them to build a community garden?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm always king of toiletia. I've got a throne and everything.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
These people really need to seek serious psychiatric help.
 
ElFugawz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Fano: And now she vacuums the turf at Skydome


Hey ClintonBiden! Hey YeltsinPutin! Got problems?

/i dont think i could have foreseen a moxy fruvous reference when i woke up this morning
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: [i.imgur.com image 360x540]
Helloooo, Canada.


1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Technically, she's right. You don't HAVE to pay for utilities. And if you do that, they don't HAVE to cut you off, but they probably will.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: [i.imgur.com image 360x540]
Helloooo, Canada.


Thank you. Everyone who knows anything should recognize Scott Thompson as the true Queen of Canada.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

brantgoose: There is no Queen of Canada. She's Her Majesty Elizabeth II, Regina, Queen in Right of Canada and Newfoundland.

Technically that is correct, the best yada, yada, yada.


So Newfoundland isn't part of Canada?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NewportBarGuy: These people really need to seek serious psychiatric help.


They would just stop paying the bill
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 minute ago  

UltimaCS: Didulo, a Victoria, B.C.-based woman in her 50s or 60s, had little to no public profile until about two years ago.

I've heard of old people suffering heart attacks and chilling out to become more liberal, but it seems that losing your noodle to Alzheimers always turns people into conservative nuthouses. Why can't the 5G lizard beams in their head tell them to build a community garden?


Afflictions like schizophrenia can bring anti-government attitudes that align with modern conservatism into your mind, but I can tell you anecdotally that Alzheimer's does not switch your political ideology.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Didulo is currently on a crowd-funded tour of Canada in a rented RV with several of her followers."


I saw a picture of this the other day, big campaign bus with her logo on it, and there was a smaller escort vehicle with the same logo.

It's sad that people have given her the money for that kinda bullshiat.

/trying to find it
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 minute ago  
every few years someone declares themselves king or a sovereign citizen or some such nonsense and announces that they don't have to pay taxes/provide ID/can set up a floating platfrom in the ocean as country/ect.   this is just that but in Canada.  Nice to know we don't have a corner on the "batshiat insane+weapons grade moron" set in the US.

Also someone obviously isn't a GoT fan
Any man who must say I am the king is no true king. GoT3x10
Youtube 4sJY7BTIuPY
 
