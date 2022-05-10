 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   Cops: Woman dumped bucket of urine on neighbor because his chicken was pooping on her back patio at Florida mobile home park   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
39
•       •       •

offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
John Cale - Chicken Shit - 1977
Youtube z0KeJ4KBUNo
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... is the single most Florida thing I've read in quite time.

Bravo, Subby.

This is the part where I don't ask why she had an entire bucketful of urine at the ready.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a chicken.

A chicken.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And it wasn't even her urine, she stole it from her another neighbor.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: ... is the single most Florida thing I've read in quite time.

Bravo, Subby.

This is the part where I don't ask why she had an entire bucketful of urine at the ready.


It's called a Gazunda.

Jug gazunda the bed so you can pee in the night without leaving the room...
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: ... is the single most Florida thing I've read in quite time.

Bravo, Subby.

This is the part where I don't ask why she had an entire bucketful of urine at the ready.


We just call that "the Florida bucket".
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She saving it to sell?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Angered that a neighbor's chicken had been "pooping on the back patio," a Florida Woman allegedly retrieved "a bucket of pee from her bathroom" and proceeded to douse the bird's owner with the foul liquid, according to an arrest report.


I wonder if the trial will include a discussion of whether the alleged assailant also had a functioning toilet system, indicating that this assault was planned enough in advance for her to collect a bucket of pee to use OR that the bucket of pee was incidental and simply a side effect of her not emptying her chamber bucket after use.

How much volume is a "bucket" anyhow?  Like, I can pee once into a bucket, but it won't be anywhere near full.  Can we really still call that a "bucket of pee"? I assume input/output is fairly balanced for a healthy person, so you're peeing ~1-2L a day, maybe less if you don't drink a lot.  A 3 gallon bucket seems like a fairly standard size bucket you'd get at a hardware store, so did she save up her pee for a week or more to achieve a mostly full bucket of pee?

This is some quality Florida action.
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one just has a bucket of pee laying around.

This was a premeditated piss assault.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In her defense, chicken shiat is some of the worst smelling shiat imaginable.

Also, was it her own urine, and where does she land on the hot/crazy chart?  Asking for a friend.
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a finger lickin' assault charge.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stay Classy, Fler'da
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: She saving it to sell?


Yeah, urine for a great deal!
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Band of Brothers - Ep.5 - Crossroads - "It's my own piss for Chrissake!".avi
Youtube 7EgL77rv9bg
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should've called Mr. Lahey and Randers
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom-Servo: In her defense, chicken shiat is some of the worst smelling shiat imaginable.

Also, was it her own urine, and where does she land on the hot/crazy chart?  Asking for a friend.


thesmokinggun.comView Full Size
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On second thought let's not go to Florida, 'tis a silly place.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
you gotta give her some credit for managing to fill up a nice bukket of piss
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Bugs Bunny vs the state of Florida
Youtube UGP8wOjdtzA
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Tom-Servo: In her defense, chicken shiat is some of the worst smelling shiat imaginable.

Also, was it her own urine, and where does she land on the hot/crazy chart?  Asking for a friend.

[thesmokinggun.com image 250x313]


I clicked the link saw the picture and immediately became Jason Bateman, "I don't know what I expected."
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: New Rising Sun: Tom-Servo: In her defense, chicken shiat is some of the worst smelling shiat imaginable.

Also, was it her own urine, and where does she land on the hot/crazy chart?  Asking for a friend.

[thesmokinggun.com image 250x313]

I clicked the link saw the picture and immediately became Jason Bateman, "I don't know what I expected."


I'm sure there are hot chicks out there somewhere willing or wanting to drop buckets of pee on you.  I'm torn as to whether Florida is the first or last place you should start that search.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Tom-Servo: In her defense, chicken shiat is some of the worst smelling shiat imaginable.

Also, was it her own urine, and where does she land on the hot/crazy chart?  Asking for a friend.

[thesmokinggun.com image 250x313]


this is what most floridians look like w/o makeup
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JohnnyApocalypse
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I feel like I'm in the minority feeling she was justified. If you're animal keeps shiatting on my stuff, I'm gonna need you to clean up after it.
 
Fat Dave [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I can relate.  My neighbor has a few chickens.  They used to come to front porch and shiat all over the window ledge and outdoor furniture.

I didn't have a bucket of urine handy, so I learned about "bird spikes".

I haven't had a chicken in my yard since installing the spikes.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Understandable. Chicken shiat is nasty.

As to the pee bucket, well, so are trailer homes in Florida.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The arrest report does not indicate why Terman had a bucket of waste at the ready.

Well just look at her
 
ar393
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Fat Dave: I can relate.  My neighbor has a few chickens.  They used to come to front porch and shiat all over the window ledge and outdoor furniture.

I didn't have a bucket of urine handy, so I learned about "bird spikes".

I haven't had a chicken in my yard since installing the spikes.


My neighbor's neighbor has about 8 chickens. They never come over to my yard though....there is a pit bull they would need to pass (but she's super sweet and trained to not go after chickens,I have other friends that have chickens, and once the dog started to go after a chicken and the owner of the second set of chickens set the dog straight) and I used to have a kitty.

The chickens have been known to cross the street and hang out at the gas station and the town green and the church.

My girlfriend's dad's girlfriend also has chickens.

I do get all the free eggs I want though, so I got that going for me, which is nice.

A few roads away there is this dumb farking rooster that likes to click at the full moon and it can be kind of annoying in the summertime when the windows are open, but that's life in rural Vermont.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
thesmokinggun.comView Full Size


I definitely would have thought she didn't have a pot to piss in.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wait.  That's a crime?  In Florida?  What happened to freedom?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Why not, "eh, free chicken," ten easy (messy steps), chicken dinner.

Then shiat on the neighbor's lawn overnight to return their property.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

maniacbastard: No one just has a bucket of pee laying around.

This was a premeditated piss assault.


Not just pissault, but bladdery.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sounds like two of Colonel's secret ingredients have been revealed.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

maniacbastard: No one just has a bucket of pee laying around.

This was a premeditated piss assault.


Maybe she tans hides as a hobby? Don't ask about the bucket o' brains
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They still use chamber pots in Florida? Indoor plumbing a communist plot to steal Floridians vital essence?
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 minute ago  
These country-western songs just write themselves.
 
Vern
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I wish somebody gave me a golden shower.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I was impressed that she had the fortitude to actually fill a bucket, and I'm thinking a 3 gallon bucket, with piss. Then the article said she had a boyfriend, so he probably helped fill it up. Which is cheating in my opinion.

But at least she found someone who was willing to fill up a piss bucket with her, and threaten the neighbor in front of police. There's someone out there for everyone, and it's truly a love story for the ages. With piss.
 
