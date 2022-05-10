 Skip to content
Fifth earthquake in 24 hours recorded in South Carolina. Tens of dollars in damages reported
35
35 Comments     (+0 »)
Odd Bird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tens of dollars in damage in SC would require a 9+ on the Richter scale. Not those measly <4 quakes.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well if that part of the world crumbles into the sea maybe it can generate a tsunami to wipe out Florida Man in the process.
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thread over.

/someone get the lights on the way out.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh, as a Californian it kinda makes me blink for a sec that they have to explain how aftershocks work and such.  We're pretty much born with that information ingrained and a first person appreciation of exactly what X on the Richter scale is likely to translate into for those near enough to it
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
LOL
 
nucal
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Odd Bird: [Fark user image image 192x122]


Fark does not disappoint
 
patowen
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You can feel a 3.3.  If you've never felt an earthquake before it's probably an eye-opener.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I felt it here in Illinois!
 
deadsanta
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
NO FRACKIN' WAY!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
StubhyGraham [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Epicenter boy here. First time experiencing an earthquake too! All of them have felt like a truck idling outside the house. Could definitely see it being a terrifying experience for severe ones that last longer than a few seconds.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Heh, as a Californian it kinda makes me blink for a sec that they have to explain how aftershocks work and such.  We're pretty much born with that information ingrained and a first person appreciation of exactly what X on the Richter scale is likely to translate into for those near enough to it


Ca Guy -- Did you feel that earthquake?
Ca Guy -- There was an earthquake?
 
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

patowen: You can feel a 3.3.  If you've never felt an earthquake before it's probably an eye-opener.


You can feel a 3.3 if you're close or the quake was really shallow. If driving in a car, you're not going to feel a 3.3. Cal native and don't get off the couch for anything under 5.0. Have felt two over 6.0. That's when you really start paying attention.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

pounddawg: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Heh, as a Californian it kinda makes me blink for a sec that they have to explain how aftershocks work and such.  We're pretty much born with that information ingrained and a first person appreciation of exactly what X on the Richter scale is likely to translate into for those near enough to it

Ca Guy -- Did you feel that earthquake?
Ca Guy -- There was an earthquake?


We pretty much run a "Whatever" filter for anything below mid-4 unless we're standing right on top of it (beyond the obligatory comment)
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Point of order, subby....there aren't "tens of dollars" of anything in South Carolina.  Maybe tree fiddy, tops.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The ground would shake more when the average South Carolina resident jumps up and down.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I think the next big one, California will be all that's left and the rest of the continent will fall into the ocean. Seems fair.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's the work of a demon named Steve.
 
xalres
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
A 3.3 is enough to freak you out if you've never experienced an earthquake before.

/jaded Californian
 
snowshovel
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

StubhyGraham: Epicenter boy here. First time experiencing an earthquake too! All of them have felt like a truck idling outside the house. Could definitely see it being a terrifying experience for severe ones that last longer than a few seconds.


Hasv anyone told you to move away from earthquake alley yet? Since apparently that's the only solution to the slight drought at Lake Mead.

My lawn needs to be green
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
.
.
.
I live so close to Fort Jackson I just thought it was their usual shenanigans.
Really.
.
.
.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Every 10 years or so we get a "popper" in MA which is a little more than 2 on the scale.  New England's location on our plate means we get almost no earthquakes.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Heh, as a Californian it kinda makes me blink for a sec that they have to explain how aftershocks work and such.  We're pretty much born with that information ingrained and a first person appreciation of exactly what X on the Richter scale is likely to translate into for those near enough to it


Sure. Now, how prepared are  you for a hurricane?
 
wxboy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's no Charleston quake.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1886_Charleston_earthquake
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Heh, as a Californian it kinda makes me blink for a sec that they have to explain how aftershocks work and such.  We're pretty much born with that information ingrained and a first person appreciation of exactly what X on the Richter scale is likely to translate into for those near enough to it

Sure. Now, how prepared are  you for a hurricane?


Zero beyond knowing from stories and such to put boards up and stay the fark inside a building that's in good shape.  Not even claiming everyone should know - just that it's one of those, "Oh... yeah right not everyone has to deal with that - it isn't universal you dumbass" moments

/you grow up with so much shiat pretty much pre-programmed in that you don't think about
//till something hits you in the face with, "No, just you Monica" stuff
///that article was mine for today
 
waxbeans
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Heh, as a Californian it kinda makes me blink for a sec that they have to explain how aftershocks work and such.  We're pretty much born with that information ingrained and a first person appreciation of exactly what X on the Richter scale is likely to translate into for those near enough to it

Sure. Now, how prepared are  you for a hurricane?


prepared are  you for a hurricane?

You die or don't.  There is no preparation.  If all you stuff Don't blow away. And you live. That's it.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
North Carolina must be shooting them with their earthquake gun.
 
genner
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's 24 for SC this year. None of them are big but it's weird.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: North Carolina must be shooting them with their earthquake gun.


St. Louis BBQ space lasers.
 
2fardownthread [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I am not going to say that we have those every day, but there have been times during the last decade when we have had earthquakes like that almost daily for months at a time, punctuated by "try to hold up the bookcase" events.

So hang in there South Carolina.

If you really want the full effect, consider that these could be pre-tremors for something bigger. In other words, if there was not some big quake that started this whole series, then it is quite possible that the main quake is just getting wound up.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
When I was 15, I had just woken up to go to school and was sitting on the edge of my bed.  I felt this low vibration and shaking, like when an 18 wheeler goes by but my bed and other stuff in my room was wobbling in a strange way.  I thought, hmmm, that was weird and promptly forgot about it.  Later that night on the news they said it was an earthquake.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A few years ago there was an earthquake in Mexico (near-ish California IIRC) and we felt it in Tucson.
I was sitting where I am now and thought, "Well cool, that was an earthquake".
Right after I looked it up on earthquake.usgs.gov and sure enough it was.
/We don't feel many earthquakes in Tucson.
 
2fardownthread [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

genner: That's 24 for SC this year. None of them are big but it's weird.


They really might be man-made. Colorado had a swarm of quakes... I think it was the early 70s... when waste or water was being pumped underground. It lubricated some fault or another, reportedly.

These are very small quakes. The Richter scale is a log scale, I believe, so the Japan quake of 2011, at 9, was many thousands of times more powerful than any of these quakes.

So yes. It is weird. It might not even be "natural" or a big deal. But it is unusual.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well, that's unsettling
 
