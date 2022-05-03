 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   And the real world game of Battleship continues: Ukraine 'D-5'; Russia 'You destroyed Putins parade boat'
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next target:

Fark user imageView Full Size



Jesus, has anyone failed so much in such short amount of time as Pooty-poot?

1) NATO probably adding 2 countries right on Russia's doorstep
2) Russia's military not only savaged, but frankly embarrassed globally.
3) And the Russian economy going back to the dark ages.

Good jorb fascist shiatbags!
 
firefly212
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's ok, he doesn't have much of a navy left to inspect anyways.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Next target:

[Fark user image 300x168]


Jesus, has anyone failed so much in such short amount of time as Pooty-poot?

1) NATO probably adding 2 countries right on Russia's doorstep
2) Russia's military not only savaged, but frankly embarrassed globally.
3) And the Russian economy going back to the dark ages.

Good jorb fascist shiatbags!


But remember, this doesn't just end with Putin's death.  There are many others within the Russian government that were complicit in his crimes, and the economic noose must not be allowed to loosen until most/all of them are eliminated.
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's ok, he doesn't have much of a navy left to inspect anyways.


Unless he uses a submarine.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Next target:

[Fark user image image 300x168]


Jesus, has anyone failed so much in such short amount of time as Pooty-poot?

1) NATO probably adding 2 countries right on Russia's doorstep
2) Russia's military not only savaged, but frankly embarrassed globally.
3) And the Russian economy going back to the dark ages.

Good jorb fascist shiatbags!


Why is there a roll of toilet paper mounted inside the cockpit of that thing?
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nyet, comrade!  The vessel was only temporarily semi-permanently submerged to put out fire caused by spontaneous combustion
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: gopher321: Next target:

[Fark user image image 300x168]


Jesus, has anyone failed so much in such short amount of time as Pooty-poot?

1) NATO probably adding 2 countries right on Russia's doorstep
2) Russia's military not only savaged, but frankly embarrassed globally.
3) And the Russian economy going back to the dark ages.

Good jorb fascist shiatbags!

Why is there a roll of toilet paper mounted inside the cockpit of that thing?


Because Putin's always poopin'
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jesus, has anyone failed so much in such short amount of time as Pooty-poot?


Outside the Sports Tab?
 
grimlock1972 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this keeps up Russia will have no need for a Black seas military port.

Hell most likely the Russia navy has not been thrashed this bad since the Battle of Tsushima

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battle_of_Tsushima
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad he wasn't on it.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He won't be needing it.
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to Wikipedia, that leaves three in service.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: gopher321: Next target:

[Fark user image image 300x168]


Jesus, has anyone failed so much in such short amount of time as Pooty-poot?

1) NATO probably adding 2 countries right on Russia's doorstep
2) Russia's military not only savaged, but frankly embarrassed globally.
3) And the Russian economy going back to the dark ages.

Good jorb fascist shiatbags!

Why is there a roll of toilet paper mounted inside the cockpit of that thing?


It's for wiping condensation off the bubble.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He can't afford a parade boat gap.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today Glorious Russia added a new submarine to their fleet!
Citizen rejoice in Putin's brilliance.
 
blasterz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grimlock1972: If this keeps up Russia will have no need for a Black seas military port.

Hell most likely the Russia navy has not been thrashed this bad since the Battle of Tsushima

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battle_of_Tsushima


That entire episode - from the departure from the Baltic to Tsushima, is ridiculous.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fools! Putin is witholding his *real* Raptor patrol craft, and will unleash them if Ukraine does not surrender

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The New Yorker has just published a great piece on "The Turkish Drone That Changed the Nature of Warfare":
The Bayraktar TB2 has brought precision air-strike capabilities to Ukraine and other countries. It's also a diplomatic tool, enabling Turkey's rise.
https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2022/05/16/the-turkish-drone-that-changed-the-nature-of-warfare

And it's not altogether comforting.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

According to Wikipedia, that leaves three in service.


This list is overcomplete. You can help by contracting it.
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the guy that Faux Nooz promoted for years as a charismatic genius. And this execrable failure of a leader is at least an order of magnitude more competent than TFG who is STILL somehow walking around free and regularly given tons of free, very-mildly-critical media coverage.
How do people this incompetent gain and hold onto power? Yeah, yeah welcome to FARK....
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why was the boat out there?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully it was loaded with orcs and they all died.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: gopher321: Next target:

[Fark user image image 300x168]


Jesus, has anyone failed so much in such short amount of time as Pooty-poot?

1) NATO probably adding 2 countries right on Russia's doorstep
2) Russia's military not only savaged, but frankly embarrassed globally.
3) And the Russian economy going back to the dark ages.

Good jorb fascist shiatbags!

Why is there a roll of toilet paper mounted inside the cockpit of that thing?


Paper towels for condensation on the windows. Classy placement, excellent engineering.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: gopher321: Next target:

[Fark user image image 300x168]


Jesus, has anyone failed so much in such short amount of time as Pooty-poot?

1) NATO probably adding 2 countries right on Russia's doorstep
2) Russia's military not only savaged, but frankly embarrassed globally.
3) And the Russian economy going back to the dark ages.

Good jorb fascist shiatbags!

Why is there a roll of toilet paper mounted inside the cockpit of that thing?


He swiped it from some peasant's outhouse on his way to the dock
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's actually a really good thing to target. It's probably worthless strategically, but for a nation led by a "strongman" dictator, a direct hit on his bullshiat facade has a measurable effect.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Why was the boat out there?


It's still a Raptor class patrol boat, it's just extra fancy. Seeing how Russia had lost 4 Raptors sunk and another damaged in the past week, they're running short of them.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
blogger.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
jclaggett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: gopher321: Next target:

[Fark user image image 300x168]


Jesus, has anyone failed so much in such short amount of time as Pooty-poot?

1) NATO probably adding 2 countries right on Russia's doorstep
2) Russia's military not only savaged, but frankly embarrassed globally.
3) And the Russian economy going back to the dark ages.

Good jorb fascist shiatbags!

Why is there a roll of toilet paper mounted inside the cockpit of that thing?


For wiping away condensation. I wanna say I remember seeing in various submarine movies around the sonar screens or such as well...
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unless he uses a submarine.

Unless he uses a submarine.


has you covered

stationhypo.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: gopher321: Next target:

[Fark user image image 300x168]


Jesus, has anyone failed so much in such short amount of time as Pooty-poot?

1) NATO probably adding 2 countries right on Russia's doorstep
2) Russia's military not only savaged, but frankly embarrassed globally.
3) And the Russian economy going back to the dark ages.

Good jorb fascist shiatbags!

Why is there a roll of toilet paper mounted inside the cockpit of that thing?


It's in case they run out of white flags.
 
genner
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
For each piece of equipment lost, the Russians cannot replace them nor will they be able to replace them for about a decade.  Russia is so completely farked on the global scale.  The invasion of little Ukraine removed them from being a super power.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Guess he'll have to use this parade boat instead.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Next target:

[Fark user image 300x168]


Jesus, has anyone failed so much in such short amount of time as Pooty-poot?

1) NATO probably adding 2 countries right on Russia's doorstep
2) Russia's military not only savaged, but frankly embarrassed globally.
3) And the Russian economy going back to the dark ages.

Good jorb fascist shiatbags!


The scope of the failure is so massive and complete, I hope it doesn't force Russia into a corner where they feel compelled to use nuclear weapons as a last gasp at victory and strength. There is nothing that can be done to prevent this, as ultimately if Putin is irrational and sickly as reports make out, I wouldn't have the dread in my stomach that Kyiv or Lviv might suffer a nuclear strike at any time. I am genuinely surprised how effective the Ukrainian forces have been with the support and supplies of NATO and other nations.

I hope for the best and perhaps Ukraine can do enough damage and push back Russia to reach some kind of accomodation that limits the damage they suffer. I just fail to see anything that would be acceptable to Ukraine barring something out of Braveheart:  
Braveheart (1995) - I have an offer for you 🛡🏹⚔
Youtube BWYlSmPSnyA


Russia's terms are going to involve significant land concessions in the East and Coast as well as restrictions on Ukraines soverignty that are completely unacceptable.  Given the intractable positions, this is only going to get worse.
 
hermeneutic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Hopefully it was loaded with orcs and they all died.


So guys, I'll be "that guy" - I know that this is Fark (and I'm an old Fark lurker which you can tell by this account's age) but I think it's not helpful to call fellow human beings "orcs" no matter how evil the actions of their leader.  The dehumanization of the enemy with these kinds of slurs is designed to make it easier to kill them.  In the 20th century we've seen "cockroaches" and "rats" used to justify the murder and genocide of many and though I am no fan of Putin or his war crimes and evil actions I just don't think it helps anything to dehumanize any human being.  I hope that Russian soldiers and citizens see the evil and deal with it, but, dehumanizing them also indirectly removes the expectation that they will act like human beings with consciences and deal with the cancerous influences and leadership within.
 
treesloth [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Next target:

[Fark user image 300x168]


Jesus, has anyone failed so much in such short amount of time as Pooty-poot?

1) NATO probably adding 2 countries right on Russia's doorstep
2) Russia's military not only savaged, but frankly embarrassed globally.
3) And the Russian economy going back to the dark ages.

Good jorb fascist shiatbags!


It's natural to wonder why the people of Russia aren't pushing back more, and state-managed disinformation is the answer, I suppose.  Hopefully the CIA is on that, though:

https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2022/05/03/cia-russia-agents-recruitment-ukraine/
 
the_rhino
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

hermeneutic: neongoats: Hopefully it was loaded with orcs and they all died.

So guys, I'll be "that guy" - I know that this is Fark (and I'm an old Fark lurker which you can tell by this account's age) but I think it's not helpful to call fellow human beings "orcs" no matter how evil the actions of their leader.  The dehumanization of the enemy with these kinds of slurs is designed to make it easier to kill them.  In the 20th century we've seen "cockroaches" and "rats" used to justify the murder and genocide of many and though I am no fan of Putin or his war crimes and evil actions I just don't think it helps anything to dehumanize any human being.  I hope that Russian soldiers and citizens see the evil and deal with it, but, dehumanizing them also indirectly removes the expectation that they will act like human beings with consciences and deal with the cancerous influences and leadership within.


Well, when will the Russian soldiers start acting like human beings with consciences?
 
Kerr Avon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

hermeneutic: neongoats: Hopefully it was loaded with orcs and they all died.

So guys, I'll be "that guy" - I know that this is Fark (and I'm an old Fark lurker which you can tell by this account's age) but I think it's not helpful to call fellow human beings "orcs" no matter how evil the actions of their leader.  The dehumanization of the enemy with these kinds of slurs is designed to make it easier to kill them.  In the 20th century we've seen "cockroaches" and "rats" used to justify the murder and genocide of many and though I am no fan of Putin or his war crimes and evil actions I just don't think it helps anything to dehumanize any human being.  I hope that Russian soldiers and citizens see the evil and deal with it, but, dehumanizing them also indirectly removes the expectation that they will act like human beings with consciences and deal with the cancerous influences and leadership within.


Leader? How then should we refer to the Russian soldiers that rape, torture and execute civilian men, women and children? Or bomb schools, churches and shelters? Looking forward to your "few bad eggs" defence.
 
treesloth [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Well, when will the Russian soldiers start acting like human beings with consciences?


That's a fair question.  I would say that some are already doing that-- even to the point of sabotaging their own equipment.  Maybe that's cowardice, but maybe it's conscience.  Depends on the individual, I suppose.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Next target:

[Fark user image image 300x168]


Jesus, has anyone failed so much in such short amount of time as Pooty-poot?

1) NATO probably adding 2 countries right on Russia's doorstep
2) Russia's military not only savaged, but frankly embarrassed globally.
3) And the Russian economy going back to the dark ages.

Good jorb fascist shiatbags!


And just imagine, there are people that want this exact same thing here.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

hermeneutic: neongoats: Hopefully it was loaded with orcs and they all died.

So guys, I'll be "that guy" - I know that this is Fark (and I'm an old Fark lurker which you can tell by this account's age) but I think it's not helpful to call fellow human beings "orcs" no matter how evil the actions of their leader.  The dehumanization of the enemy with these kinds of slurs is designed to make it easier to kill them.  In the 20th century we've seen "cockroaches" and "rats" used to justify the murder and genocide of many and though I am no fan of Putin or his war crimes and evil actions I just don't think it helps anything to dehumanize any human being.  I hope that Russian soldiers and citizens see the evil and deal with it, but, dehumanizing them also indirectly removes the expectation that they will act like human beings with consciences and deal with the cancerous influences and leadership within.


OK, I'm just gonna call them THiEving, Murdering WAR CriminalS to be more woke when discussing the Russians.

Them Warcs for short.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

hermeneutic: neongoats: Hopefully it was loaded with orcs and they all died.

So guys, I'll be "that guy" - I know that this is Fark (and I'm an old Fark lurker which you can tell by this account's age) but I think it's not helpful to call fellow human beings "orcs" no matter how evil the actions of their leader.  The dehumanization of the enemy with these kinds of slurs is designed to make it easier to kill them.  In the 20th century we've seen "cockroaches" and "rats" used to justify the murder and genocide of many and though I am no fan of Putin or his war crimes and evil actions I just don't think it helps anything to dehumanize any human being.  I hope that Russian soldiers and citizens see the evil and deal with it, but, dehumanizing them also indirectly removes the expectation that they will act like human beings with consciences and deal with the cancerous influences and leadership within.


this
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

the_rhino: hermeneutic: neongoats: Hopefully it was loaded with orcs and they all died.

So guys, I'll be "that guy" - I know that this is Fark (and I'm an old Fark lurker which you can tell by this account's age) but I think it's not helpful to call fellow human beings "orcs" no matter how evil the actions of their leader.  The dehumanization of the enemy with these kinds of slurs is designed to make it easier to kill them.  In the 20th century we've seen "cockroaches" and "rats" used to justify the murder and genocide of many and though I am no fan of Putin or his war crimes and evil actions I just don't think it helps anything to dehumanize any human being.  I hope that Russian soldiers and citizens see the evil and deal with it, but, dehumanizing them also indirectly removes the expectation that they will act like human beings with consciences and deal with the cancerous influences and leadership within.

Well, when will the Russian soldiers start acting like human beings with consciences?


dehumanizing Russians allows for Ukraine and Allies to commit war crimes against them...

"because they're only orcs"

/the first step to revenge is to dig 2 graves
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Kerr Avon: hermeneutic: neongoats: Hopefully it was loaded with orcs and they all died.

So guys, I'll be "that guy" - I know that this is Fark (and I'm an old Fark lurker which you can tell by this account's age) but I think it's not helpful to call fellow human beings "orcs" no matter how evil the actions of their leader.  The dehumanization of the enemy with these kinds of slurs is designed to make it easier to kill them.  In the 20th century we've seen "cockroaches" and "rats" used to justify the murder and genocide of many and though I am no fan of Putin or his war crimes and evil actions I just don't think it helps anything to dehumanize any human being.  I hope that Russian soldiers and citizens see the evil and deal with it, but, dehumanizing them also indirectly removes the expectation that they will act like human beings with consciences and deal with the cancerous influences and leadership within.

Leader? How then should we refer to the Russian soldiers that rape, torture and execute civilian men, women and children? Or bomb schools, churches and shelters? Looking forward to your "few bad eggs" defence.


how do you keep Ukrainian soldiers from summarily executing prisoners?

"because they're only orcs".

/real war is not a video game
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

moto-geek: hermeneutic: neongoats: Hopefully it was loaded with orcs and they all died.

So guys, I'll be "that guy" - I know that this is Fark (and I'm an old Fark lurker which you can tell by this account's age) but I think it's not helpful to call fellow human beings "orcs" no matter how evil the actions of their leader.  The dehumanization of the enemy with these kinds of slurs is designed to make it easier to kill them.  In the 20th century we've seen "cockroaches" and "rats" used to justify the murder and genocide of many and though I am no fan of Putin or his war crimes and evil actions I just don't think it helps anything to dehumanize any human being.  I hope that Russian soldiers and citizens see the evil and deal with it, but, dehumanizing them also indirectly removes the expectation that they will act like human beings with consciences and deal with the cancerous influences and leadership within.

OK, I'm just gonna call them THiEving, Murdering WAR CriminalS to be more woke when discussing the Russians.

Them Warcs for short.


how do you keep Ukrainian soldiers from executing or torturing prisoners?
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: moto-geek: hermeneutic: neongoats: Hopefully it was loaded with orcs and they all died.

So guys, I'll be "that guy" - I know that this is Fark (and I'm an old Fark lurker which you can tell by this account's age) but I think it's not helpful to call fellow human beings "orcs" no matter how evil the actions of their leader.  The dehumanization of the enemy with these kinds of slurs is designed to make it easier to kill them.  In the 20th century we've seen "cockroaches" and "rats" used to justify the murder and genocide of many and though I am no fan of Putin or his war crimes and evil actions I just don't think it helps anything to dehumanize any human being.  I hope that Russian soldiers and citizens see the evil and deal with it, but, dehumanizing them also indirectly removes the expectation that they will act like human beings with consciences and deal with the cancerous influences and leadership within.

OK, I'm just gonna call them THiEving, Murdering WAR CriminalS to be more woke when discussing the Russians.

Them Warcs for short.

how do you keep Ukrainian soldiers from executing or torturing prisoners?


Tell them to plant sunflowers. Everyone is happier with sunflowers.

And stop assuming I mean something else.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: moto-geek: hermeneutic: neongoats: Hopefully it was loaded with orcs and they all died.

So guys, I'll be "that guy" - I know that this is Fark (and I'm an old Fark lurker which you can tell by this account's age) but I think it's not helpful to call fellow human beings "orcs" no matter how evil the actions of their leader.  The dehumanization of the enemy with these kinds of slurs is designed to make it easier to kill them.  In the 20th century we've seen "cockroaches" and "rats" used to justify the murder and genocide of many and though I am no fan of Putin or his war crimes and evil actions I just don't think it helps anything to dehumanize any human being.  I hope that Russian soldiers and citizens see the evil and deal with it, but, dehumanizing them also indirectly removes the expectation that they will act like human beings with consciences and deal with the cancerous influences and leadership within.

OK, I'm just gonna call them THiEving, Murdering WAR CriminalS to be more woke when discussing the Russians.

Them Warcs for short.

how do you keep Ukrainian soldiers from executing or torturing prisoners?


Are there any credible reports of this even happening?
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
How could it be that the nation with the most coastline's navy could have degraded to this pathetic state?

It's hilarious. I'm just farking embarrassed for them. It's a grand humiliation that Just. Continues. On.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: the_rhino: hermeneutic: neongoats: Hopefully it was loaded with orcs and they all died.

So guys, I'll be "that guy" - I know that this is Fark (and I'm an old Fark lurker which you can tell by this account's age) but I think it's not helpful to call fellow human beings "orcs" no matter how evil the actions of their leader.  The dehumanization of the enemy with these kinds of slurs is designed to make it easier to kill them.  In the 20th century we've seen "cockroaches" and "rats" used to justify the murder and genocide of many and though I am no fan of Putin or his war crimes and evil actions I just don't think it helps anything to dehumanize any human being.  I hope that Russian soldiers and citizens see the evil and deal with it, but, dehumanizing them also indirectly removes the expectation that they will act like human beings with consciences and deal with the cancerous influences and leadership within.

Well, when will the Russian soldiers start acting like human beings with consciences?

dehumanizing Russians allows for Ukraine and Allies to commit war crimes against them...

"because they're only orcs"

/the first step to revenge is to dig 2 graves


Are the Ukranians and Allies currently committing war crimes against them?
 
