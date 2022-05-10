 Skip to content
Russia's guided missiles are okay at the missile part, but absolutely suck at the "guided" part
    Fail, MSN  
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Article is a good read.  Thanks, Subby.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Waiting for the inevitable missile to land in Red Square...
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Another chip shortage issue?

Soon they'll be throwing bombs from the cockpit.
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Russian warplanes continue to rely on unguided bombs that are crude compared even with those the United States built immediately after World War II.


Uhh   WWII ended 77 years ago, which means that Russia is launching stuff designed a century ago.  Even in the 15th century if you rolled out 100 year old ordinance, people would have looked at you funny
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well, that's because the Ukrainians insist on hitting back. But you didn't think about that, did you, all you Smartypants? No, because you're all selfish.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I mean "guided" is more a matter of degree.   If you drop them over Ukraine then you've "guided" them at least out of your own country.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Magorn: Russian warplanes continue to rely on unguided bombs that are crude compared even with those the United States built immediately after World War II.


Uhh   WWII ended 77 years ago, which means that Russia is launching stuff designed a century ago.  Even in the 15th century if you rolled out 100 year old ordinance, people would have looked at you funny


Flintlocks were used for 2 centuries with very minor, iterative, changes.

/ there could be a similar argument made for early Demi-Culverine a few centuries earlier
 
stuffy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This has to suck for modern war game developers. They now have to make Russian weapons worse.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well duh, what they need are fresh faced video game savvy operators in a control room
Thousands of miles away getting ptsd from bombing weddings and hospitals by button.

Did they learn nothing from the US period of 2003 to 2020?!
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

stuffy: This has to suck for modern war game developers. They now have to make Russian weapons worse.


activists blizzard should have used a more competent enemy, like north korea
 
Wessoman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

stuffy: This has to suck for modern war game developers. They now have to make Russian weapons worse.


Turning off the AI in the Original Ghost Recon is probably the most accurate representation of the modern Russian army.

Also- This article makes me feel happy; so now when Vlad launches his full nuclear arsenal at the United States, I'll just turn on my TV to see Greenland nuked to oblivion.
 
zbtop
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

stuffy: This has to suck for modern war game developers. They now have to make Russian weapons worse.


Well, the problem is that it's awkward to account for training, organizational experience, technical know-how, and military inventory in videogames. Most basically assume these things are roughly equal between combatants or are otherwise held constant, so the players can fill those gaps themselves.

Doesnt matter how capable the weapons are on paper if any of the above fail when it comes to real shooting wars however.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Not surprising, given how hard it is to find vacuum tubes.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

zbtop: stuffy: This has to suck for modern war game developers. They now have to make Russian weapons worse.

Well, the problem is that it's awkward to account for training, organizational experience, technical know-how, and military inventory in videogames. Most basically assume these things are roughly equal between combatants or are otherwise held constant, so the players can fill those gaps themselves.

Doesnt matter how capable the weapons are on paper if any of the above fail when it comes to real shooting wars however.


That makes Steel Panthers MBT scenarios a bit awkward.  Everybody assumed the Russians were competent.  As it turns out, no, and AI preferences will need to be significantly scaled back.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Magorn: Uhh WWII ended 77 years ago, which means that Russia is launching stuff designed a century ago. Even in the 15th century if you rolled out 100 year old ordinance, people would have looked at you funny


Most army's are still using rifle and handgun actions/rounds designed in the late 1800's/early 1900s. I even saw some photos of people shooting Mosins in this war. The airforce only a few years back stopped using Bofors cannons, but we still fly C130's daily, that's a just post WWII designed plane. Old doesn't always mean bad. Russian built on the other hand...

I found the job I wouldn't want to do the most: Guy pouring water as the other guy takes an armed fuse out of a shiatty Russian built bomb.

img-s-msn-com.akamaized.netView Full Size
 
NightSteel
‘’ 1 minute ago  
At least in modern parlance, the phrase "guided missile" is redundant.  There's a word for missiles without guidance:  Rocket.  If the guidance sucks, it may as well be a rocket.  So not so great at the missile part either.
 
