 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   Get ready for a new face on the money   (cbc.ca) divider line
52
    More: Obvious, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, House of Lords, 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth, Palace of Westminster, throne Prince Charles, opening of the U.K. Parliament, Parliament of the United Kingdom, Prince William  
•       •       •

1750 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 May 2022 at 11:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



52 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I kinda want to get the coinage of the US Mint "Innovation" coins. Mostly for the Hubble one....
Fark user imageView Full Size


Tho, they have others in the series that are nice. I probably should get a few for xmas gifts for my brother's kids.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I didn't expect to see Hugh Laurie as Prince Charles.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He'll probably drop dead before she does.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was hoping for

thegrio.comView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a person who has little time for either Queens or Princes, which one is that?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
lithven
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was really hoping to read a story about and see an image of a pre-production Harriet Tubman $20.  Leaving very disappointed.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do wonder, what is the over/under on her still actually being alive?

I wonder if they would go that far to maintain some normalcy while they figure out the successor.
 
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: He'll probably drop dead before she does.


I'm saying she's doesn't see 2023, no way she sees 2024.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.cbc.caView Full Size


that's certainly the youthful face of health and longevity.


also, Prince Charles wears a pinky ring.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy dresses like he runs an African dictatorship.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flowery Twats: I was hoping for

[thegrio.com image 788x443]


Agreed.

Jackson was a real piece of shiat.While I'm not surprised he's on a common bill, it is still sad there isn't someone better there by now.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really, really do not want to see Chuck's picture on any of our money.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flowery Twats: I was hoping for

[thegrio.com image 788x443]


Me too.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size

I always knew he was a puppet prince, but I'm starting to think it more literally. The similarities are suspicious.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still think QE2 is hoping to outlive her son Charles, because he's an ldiot!
 
The Bestest
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Numberlady2: I really, really do not want to see Chuck's picture on any of our money.


If they skipped him over, would you be able to tell the difference on the notes between William and Drew?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
s.abcnews.comView Full Size

Live long and prosper at 3% APR
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: [s.abcnews.com image 850x478]
Live long and prosper at 3% APR


Yeah, but only at 5 year fixed.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: I do wonder, what is the over/under on her still actually being alive?

I wonder if they would go that far to maintain some normalcy while they figure out the successor.


There's no figuring out to be done.  Charles is the heir, full stop.  It's not like the 1200s where she can choose willy-nilly among her relatives.
 
Stavr0
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [TPB currency]


We need to Edna-fy twenties before it is too late.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
can the monarchy just die with the old lady? enough already
 
The5thElement
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: [i.cbc.ca image 780x439]

that's certainly the youthful face of health and longevity.


also, Prince Charles wears a pinky ring.


Considering his mother is 96, his father was 99, and his grandmother made it to 101, he may be around longer than people think.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.cbc.caView Full Size


Yeah, when I think leaders who care about the health and wellbeing of their people I always picture them literally on a golden throne, next to a crown bedazzled with millions of dollars worth of precious gems, in a room with gold leaf all over the walls.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Canuckians saw this coming and became one of the most "cash-free" country is zee vorld.
The thought of "Chuck bucks" made everyone upchuck.

/that guy ain't pretty - even by Brit standards.
 
Glenford
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [i.pinimg.com image 500x750]


Nah, should be Wayne, Darryl and Squirrelly Dan. Shoresy on the $100.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

p51d007: I still think QE2 is hoping to outlive her son Charles, because he's an ldiot!


Is anyone in the royal family really fit to do any kind of ruling in general?

I mean, at this point it's pretty well known that the level of inbreeding done within their own family line is truly heroic, and I'm surprised they aren't all hemophilic with jaws roughly the shape of a modestly sized coffee table. Why the fark should this be continued, especially this late into the 21st century.
 
LograyX
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Maker_of_Roads: I do wonder, what is the over/under on her still actually being alive?

I wonder if they would go that far to maintain some normalcy while they figure out the successor.

There's no figuring out to be done.  Charles is the heir, full stop.  It's not like the 1200s where she can choose willy-nilly among her relatives.


Everything else is surging towards a return to barbaric feudalism, why not the British crown?
 
Bslim
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Perplexing how after generations of some interesting royal lines the British ended up with these bufoons holding the crown.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: p51d007: I still think QE2 is hoping to outlive her son Charles, because he's an ldiot!

Is anyone in the royal family really fit to do any kind of ruling in general?

I mean, at this point it's pretty well known that the level of inbreeding done within their own family line is truly heroic, and I'm surprised they aren't all hemophilic with jaws roughly the shape of a modestly sized coffee table. Why the fark should this be continued, especially this late into the 21st century.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drxym
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I wouldn't want to sit in her chair either. Probably smells of pee.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: [i.cbc.ca image 780x439]

Yeah, when I think leaders who care about the health and wellbeing of their people I always picture them literally on a golden throne, next to a crown bedazzled with millions of dollars worth of precious gems, in a room with gold leaf all over the walls.


To be fair Charles has been banging on about the environment, conservation, green issues etc for decades.  He's essentially an old hippie.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: mongbiohazard: [i.cbc.ca image 780x439]

Yeah, when I think leaders who care about the health and wellbeing of their people I always picture them literally on a golden throne, next to a crown bedazzled with millions of dollars worth of precious gems, in a room with gold leaf all over the walls.

To be fair Charles has been banging on about the environment, conservation, green issues etc for decades.  He's essentially an old hippie.


So do lots of leaders. Because talk is easy.
 
LizardOnAStick [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The monarch only goes on the coins by default.  Elizabeth was on the Canadian $20 even before she was queen.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: mongbiohazard: [i.cbc.ca image 780x439]

Yeah, when I think leaders who care about the health and wellbeing of their people I always picture them literally on a golden throne, next to a crown bedazzled with millions of dollars worth of precious gems, in a room with gold leaf all over the walls.

To be fair Charles has been banging on about the environment, conservation, green issues etc for decades.  He's essentially an old hippie.


I bet he has a carbon footprint 10,000x that of his average subject, at least.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: [i.cbc.ca image 780x439]

Yeah, when I think leaders who care about the health and wellbeing of their people I always picture them literally on a golden throne, next to a crown bedazzled with millions of dollars worth of precious gems, in a room with gold leaf all over the walls.


I knew I would be too late to make a comment like this!
/just as well, you said it better than I was going to
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Carter Pewterschmidt: mongbiohazard: [i.cbc.ca image 780x439]

Yeah, when I think leaders who care about the health and wellbeing of their people I always picture them literally on a golden throne, next to a crown bedazzled with millions of dollars worth of precious gems, in a room with gold leaf all over the walls.

To be fair Charles has been banging on about the environment, conservation, green issues etc for decades.  He's essentially an old hippie.

So do lots of leaders. Because talk is easy.


He's not a leader though. The monarchy has been symbolic for quite a long while they ceded just about everything to parliament and the powers they do have left would cause a political crisis if they ever tried to use them.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If I was King I would make things a bit more casual.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: mongbiohazard: Carter Pewterschmidt: mongbiohazard: [i.cbc.ca image 780x439]

Yeah, when I think leaders who care about the health and wellbeing of their people I always picture them literally on a golden throne, next to a crown bedazzled with millions of dollars worth of precious gems, in a room with gold leaf all over the walls.

To be fair Charles has been banging on about the environment, conservation, green issues etc for decades.  He's essentially an old hippie.

So do lots of leaders. Because talk is easy.

He's not a leader though. The monarchy has been symbolic for quite a long while they ceded just about everything to parliament and the powers they do have left would cause a political crisis if they ever tried to use them.


Yes, a symbol. A symbol which shows the government's priorities - making sure those in power stay obscenely wealthy.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Damn. I was hoping it would be otters.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
FTFA:
The Queen has missed the occasion only twice during her 70-year reign - in 1959 and 1963, when she was pregnant with sons Andrew and Edward.

Sounds like Lizzie's got another bun cooking in the oven!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: This guy dresses like he runs an African dictatorship.


He doesn't?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: mongbiohazard: [i.cbc.ca image 780x439]

Yeah, when I think leaders who care about the health and wellbeing of their people I always picture them literally on a golden throne, next to a crown bedazzled with millions of dollars worth of precious gems, in a room with gold leaf all over the walls.

I knew I would be too late to make a comment like this!
/just as well, you said it better than I was going to


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: johnny_vegas: mongbiohazard: [i.cbc.ca image 780x439]

Yeah, when I think leaders who care about the health and wellbeing of their people I always picture them literally on a golden throne, next to a crown bedazzled with millions of dollars worth of precious gems, in a room with gold leaf all over the walls.

I knew I would be too late to make a comment like this!
/just as well, you said it better than I was going to

[Fark user image image 500x333]


It's the GoPro at the bottom of the bowl that is particularly unsettling
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: This guy dresses like he runs an African dictatorship.


"Do you people still throw spears at each other?"
-His father
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The monarchy exists because their ancestors had their friends beat the crap out of my ancestors, and got away with telling everyone it was God's will that their line should rule over everyone.

Well, Liz has been pretty good about a life of public service as a figurehead and a tourist draw... But fark Chuck.  My only concern will be maintaining the benefits of our current system of government as we kick his ass out of Canada.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Maker_of_Roads: I do wonder, what is the over/under on her still actually being alive?

I wonder if they would go that far to maintain some normalcy while they figure out the successor.

There's no figuring out to be done.  Charles is the heir, full stop.  It's not like the 1200s where she can choose willy-nilly among her relatives.


I thought he abdicated his place in line
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
We are not amused.
 
Displayed 50 of 52 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.