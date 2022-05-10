 Skip to content
"Recalculating route" is now the second most dreaded sound a Russian solider can hear, aside from the low rumble of a tractor in the distance
    Russia, Vladimir Putin, Soviet Union, Russian fighter jets, Russia's invasion, Monday speech, military parade  
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New News is Old News
 
the_rhino
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I wonder if they can change the voices?
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They probably didn't pay for the updated maps either.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

the_rhino: I wonder if they can change the voices?


In Russia, Yakov Smirnov drives you!
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Doesn't the US control the GPS system?  Can't we fiddle it so that they end up dropping bombs on their own country?
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Navigate to Sunflower Fields"
"You have arrived at your destination"
 
gshepnyc
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Seems like Russian bellicosity, as it often does, arises from a seriously well-deserve inferiority complex.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Just giving the Ukranian defense ministry some ideas.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: Doesn't the US control the GPS system?  Can't we fiddle it so that they end up dropping bombs on their own country?


We'd also be screwing up the Ukrainian artillery, which is a damned sight more effective than the Russian air force at this point.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

the_rhino: I wonder if they can change the voices?


I had the Schwarzenegger and Willis mods for a VW nav back in the day.  Miss a turn, "You lack discipline!" Get to your destination, "Yippee Kay Aye, motherfarker."
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Cyka bylat Garmin!
 
skrewewe
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
ＬＯＣＡＬ５８ＴＶ - You Are On The Fastest Available Route
Youtube jh09uIN6tl0
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Stories of poorly-made equipment are not great propaganda when both sides use the same stuff.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Rucker10
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
And if you think what's hiding under the hood of their ICBM's is any better you aren't paying attention.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"In 3 kilometers, take exit 18."
 
ssa5
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I have expect shortly to see a very long column of thousands of bright shiny new Russian tanks to scare the living daylights out of us all until someone zooms in and notices they are all 1/35 scale models.

Congrats Russia, you are almost at the level of incompetence to be compared to Iraqi army circa 2003.
 
jbuist
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: Doesn't the US control the GPS system?  Can't we fiddle it so that they end up dropping bombs on their own country?


Russia has their own network: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/GLONASS
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: Doesn't the US control the GPS system?  Can't we fiddle it so that they end up dropping bombs on their own country?


There are at least four positioning systems right now:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Satellite_navigation#Global_navigation_satellite_systems

If Russians have some tablets taped to their dashboard they would not use the GPS only.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
There have been pics posted of their jets interior online before, with handheld Garmin units taped or velcro-ed to the "Dash".  As others have posted, definitely not new news.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
LOL, but my favorite is still the dead mouse found inside an electronic component of a downed russian "flying tank."
 
anfrind
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Rucker10: And if you think what's hiding under the hood of their ICBM's is any better you aren't paying attention.


It would be kind of funny if they tried to use a Garmin or some such in an ICBM, considering that all consumer-grade GPS devices are specifically designed to shut down if they detect that they are moving at ICBM speeds.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Huh. The COCOM limits won't interfere with GPS usage in most aircraft, only high-flying missiles.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

anfrind: Rucker10: And if you think what's hiding under the hood of their ICBM's is any better you aren't paying attention.

It would be kind of funny if they tried to use a Garmin or some such in an ICBM, considering that all consumer-grade GPS devices are specifically designed to shut down if they detect that they are moving at ICBM speeds.


Funny and entirely predictable.
 
freidog
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
At the next SAM site; explode in a giant fireball and crash at your final destination.
 
mjones73
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jbuist: lilbjorn: Doesn't the US control the GPS system?  Can't we fiddle it so that they end up dropping bombs on their own country?

Russia has their own network: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/GLONASS


And those portable GPS units aren't using it.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

skrewewe: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/jh09uIN6tl0]


bah, was about to post that.

Apparently they made an new video in the past year, but not as good as the others.
 
jbuist
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mjones73: jbuist: lilbjorn: Doesn't the US control the GPS system?  Can't we fiddle it so that they end up dropping bombs on their own country?

Russia has their own network: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/GLONASS

And those portable GPS units aren't using it.


Are they ancient or something? Even fitness watches are capable of receiving GLONASS.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jbuist: mjones73: jbuist: lilbjorn: Doesn't the US control the GPS system?  Can't we fiddle it so that they end up dropping bombs on their own country?

Russia has their own network: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/GLONASS

And those portable GPS units aren't using it.

Are they ancient or something? Even fitness watches are capable of receiving GLONASS.


Was just about to post that my Garmin watch can be set to use GLONASS
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They have soliders now? What were they previously, liquiders?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

the_rhino: I wonder if they can change the voices?


What, you think it'd help them if it just drunkenly said "Blyat!" constantly?
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A+  subby
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

skrewewe: [YouTube video: ＬＯＣＡＬ５８ＴＶ - You Are On The Fastest Available Route]


Wow. That was a very anticlimactic video.  So much potential. Such a totally lame uneventful ending.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Is repeat potato.
 
thepeterd [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is news to me.
 
jbuist
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Fano: jbuist: mjones73: jbuist: lilbjorn: Doesn't the US control the GPS system?  Can't we fiddle it so that they end up dropping bombs on their own country?

Russia has their own network: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/GLONASS

And those portable GPS units aren't using it.

Are they ancient or something? Even fitness watches are capable of receiving GLONASS.

Was just about to post that my Garmin watch can be set to use GLONASS


Forgot I had one of these around the house too: https://smile.amazon.com/HiLetgo-G-Mouse-GLONASS-Receiver-Windows/dp/B01MTU9KTF

USB dongle for GPS/GLONASS reception. $12.99. It's just a chip listening passively for a signal and deciphering it.
 
