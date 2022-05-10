 Skip to content
(BBC)   Turkish airliner's flight from Israel aborted after someone on board AirDropped photos of crashed Turkish airliners to other passengers at take-off   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it just crash pictures or did someone add a threat that the plane they were on was about to end up like the ones from the pictures?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This is why you keep air drop turned off. You're lucky they weren't pictures of penises.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That awkward moment when something that would pass as a cynical fark joke causes an international incident...
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Can I sue the airline for the abortion?
 
Pert
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

greentea1985: Was it just crash pictures or did someone add a threat that the plane they were on was about to end up like the ones from the pictures?


I think it was implied.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Walker: This is why you keep air drop turned off. You're lucky they weren't pictures of penises.


That should probably be the default setting.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm going start my own Jihad on people that cause flights to be delayed.
 
Bob_Laublaw [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: That awkward moment when something that would pass as a cynical fark joke causes an international incident...


It was definitely a well-executed FARK-like chaos-inducer.
 
wxboy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wait until they show the in-flight movie.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Plane Crash Boeing 727 - HD Crash Test
Youtube kJZ1eHU_JZg

Just sit back and enjoy the inflight movie.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

wxboy: Wait until they show the in-flight movie.

[Fark user image 850x471]


On your next journey to Hawaii, may your luggage go to Detroit (Illinois)

Had the Youtube time wrong anyways.
 
nytmare
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
For our in-flight meal this morning we'll be serving breakfast egg bombs with plane toast and crash browns.
 
bisi
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Pert: greentea1985: Was it just crash pictures or did someone add a threat that the plane they were on was about to end up like the ones from the pictures?

I think it was implied.


"So this scary looking dude came up to me, says "Tony sends his regards", and hands me a single bullet with my name engraved on the casing. - Man, I thought Tony would be mad about the money I didn't pay back, but it turns out he just wanted to gift me this really badass little talisman."
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
God as my witness, I thought Turkish airliners could fly.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
But I thought Abortion was illegal...

/ducks
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Why is air drop still a thing? Who the hell is using that?
 
ar393
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: God as my witness, I thought Turkish airliners could fly.


Worst flight of my life....early 90s....jfk to Ankara...like 12 hours in a horrible, smelly,smoke filled plane.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
CSS: My spouse was traveling years ago and while boarding his flight he apparently had some random guy on the flight airdrop him a dick pic. I laughed and congratulated him for getting an unsolicited dick pic before I did.

/Still haven't gotten one.
//No, that's not an invitation.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Is there like a hack program so you can do this from a laptop that isn't a mac? Why is that a thing you can push photos out to a mass of random people? And why do people have it enabled to accept that shiat? And why haven't I been sending photos of my dick or maybe random dicks to strangers on airplanes?

/Stupid iphone users.
//you can fark with Bluetooth headsets on airplanes if you really want to have fun.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Airplane! (1980) "Joey, have you ever been in a Turkish Prison..."
Youtube 9E9ftsaHtWw
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The ferry from Zanzibar to Dar es Salaam showed The Shallows, The Perfect Storm, and Deepwater Horizon for the passengers' amusement
 
turboke
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Pert: greentea1985: Was it just crash pictures or did someone add a threat that the plane they were on was about to end up like the ones from the pictures?

I think it was implied.


comb.ioView Full Size
 
turboke
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: CSS: My spouse was traveling years ago and while boarding his flight he apparently had some random guy on the flight airdrop him a dick pic. I laughed and congratulated him for getting an unsolicited dick pic before I did.

/Still haven't gotten one.
//No, that's not an invitation.


Next thing you know, you're writing to Deirdre because he can't stop swapping dick pics on planes and the airfare is bankrupting your family.
 
bisi
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Why is air drop still a thing? Who the hell is using that?


I don't understand the logic behind it either. Who needs to send a file to just anyone within range, except for trolling purposes?

We should totally bring this back, though. A more elegant weapon for a more civilized age:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's a good thing air drops are untraceable AND it's a good thing Israel is famous for having a sense of humor about terror threats.

This should end well for our jolly prankster.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bisi: I don't understand the logic behind it either. Who needs to send a file to just anyone within range


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
turboke
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And I'm disappointed that nobody has made an "AirDropped air drop photos" joke.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: CSS: My spouse was traveling years ago and while boarding his flight he apparently had some random guy on the flight airdrop him a dick pic. I laughed and congratulated him for getting an unsolicited dick pic before I did.

/Still haven't gotten one.
//No, that's not an invitation.


Well, of course not. It wouldn't be unsolicited if you invited them.
 
