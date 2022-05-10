 Skip to content
(CBS News) Brightline train gives away its 63rd free ride in five years
    Florida, South Florida metropolitan area, passing Brightline train, Miami, Death, Broward Sheriff's Office, Rail transport, Pompano Beach  
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Investigators have found none of the earlier deaths were the railroad's fault, determining that many were suicides or drivers or pedestrians trying to beat the trains.

Trying to beat a train is almost equivalent to suicide by stupidity.

And I'll throw this in for good measure.
Dumb Ways to Die
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
she made a left turn, went around the crossing gates and hit the side of the train.

Death by stupidity.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I kinda wonder if Floridians are just attracted to trains like moths to a flame, or if someone is pushing these kinds of stories to kill any future expansion of Brightline.

/it could be both, too
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Investigators have found none of the earlier deaths were the railroad's fault

LOL it's never the railroad's fault. Literally, they have the right of way 100% of the time.

The only way a railroad could be at fault for a collision is if there is a malfunctioning signal or something that causes a vehicle or person to be on tracks without proper warning.
 
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  

themindiswatching: I kinda wonder if Floridians are just attracted to trains like moths to a flame, or if someone is pushing these kinds of stories to kill any future expansion of Brightline.

/it could be both, too


I dunno, killing all those people make me want to expand the train line
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: she made a left turn, went around the crossing gates and hit the side of the train.

Death by stupidity.


And hit the side of the train. I'm assuming that means she ran into the train rather than the train hitting her.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The train always wins.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sxacho: And hit the side of the train. I'm assuming that means she ran into the train rather than the train hitting her.


Yes, ran right into the side of a moving train.

The way I see this happening was the train was hauling at a fast speed, she turned and saw the crossing was empty (right at that moment) zipped around the gates, and right then the locomotive came charging through. Not enough reflexes and not enough time to stop her forward momentum, she slammed into the side, and the impact of being tossed by a locomotive at speed was enough to kill her. Probably not wearing a helmet on the scooter, either...
 
jclaggett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm determined to keep speaking about this if I have to go to the governor of Florida."

Sorry, he's busy fighting imaginary battles in his head against wokeness and *checks notes* Communism.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, I've been to the new Brightline terminal at MCO. Quite beautiful. Can't wait for it to open.

Also can't wait for the new Terminal C to open.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a strong social concern about the mysterious works of Darwin.  We expend much public treasure to thwart any effort to prove his science to be correct.
Why do we do this?
No one, apparently, forced her to disregard the warnings.
Remember, kids, it's more important to get where you're going than to cut every corner and try to get right now.
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: she made a left turn, went around the crossing gates and hit the side of the train.

Death by stupidity.


Does that count for a Darwin award?
 
Make Way For Ducklings
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Take a bow, subby.  Bravo.
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
As someone who lives about a mile from this line, the people who get hit absolutely deserve it. There's almost always a video that circulates locally or semi-nationally after one of these and it's essentially never a stalled vehicle or some other accident like that. It's always someone who puts themselves in front of the train at the last second for various reasons.

I've been waiting patiently for them to connect the line to Orlando and Tampa, I'm really looking forward to boozing in the drink car on my way to Disney or Tampa.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

sxacho: And hit the side of the train. I'm assuming that means she ran into the train rather than the train hitting her.


I should add that this probably happened in a Quiet Zone.

Local authorities can petition the railroad for Quiet Zones, which are were signaling and gates are in place at crossings in urban areas where it's been known for a long time that trains operate. If approved, the locomotive engineers don't sound the horn because the crossing gate is enough warning. They install crossing gates for pedestrian crosswalks, but the gates in place for the roads are the type that lower to block traffic and have flashing lights on them and audibly chiming bells.

This scooter rider probably saw the gates down (she went around them) and hopefully heard the crossing bells, but maybe was wearing headphones. She didn't hear the train horns (because they weren't being sounded), though a train wasn't coming, and then one showed up and she slammed right into the side of it.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Darwin hard at work.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: sxacho: And hit the side of the train. I'm assuming that means she ran into the train rather than the train hitting her.

I should add that this probably happened in a Quiet Zone.

Local authorities can petition the railroad for Quiet Zones, which are were signaling and gates are in place at crossings in urban areas where it's been known for a long time that trains operate. If approved, the locomotive engineers don't sound the horn because the crossing gate is enough warning. They install crossing gates for pedestrian crosswalks, but the gates in place for the roads are the type that lower to block traffic and have flashing lights on them and audibly chiming bells.

This scooter rider probably saw the gates down (she went around them) and hopefully heard the crossing bells, but maybe was wearing headphones. She didn't hear the train horns (because they weren't being sounded), though a train wasn't coming, and then one showed up and she slammed right into the side of it.


Gates down, train's coming.

Very simple logic. That she failed.
 
T Baggins
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The $45 million project to make it harder for people to go under and around crossing arms and be killed by trains seems like a waste of a useful Darwinian evolutionary selector.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I am in that area for work sometimes as much as four times a year. The grade crossings are well marked and signaled. They have signs warning people not to stop on the tracks. Several of the crossings are marked "No Train Horn."

The grade crossing signals and gates activate well in advance of the train. And the trains do move *fast.* It's not like you have to wait for a freight train - though there are some of them and they move pretty fast, too - you might have a total extra wait of 45 seconds in my experience for the Brightline and the Tri-Rail trains.

South Florida is very much a car culture. And the drivers are not known for patience, courtesy, or paying much attention. It's a horrible mix of drivers - old people driving 15 or 20 under the limit and who take forever to see the light turned green - and impatient people of all ages for whom the posted speed limit is a minimum number.

The only real way to get those fatalities to drop is grade separation, but you're looking at a project similar to the Alameda Corridor built in L.A., only much longer.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jclaggett: Gates down, train's coming.


Lots of people don't get that. They expect that HONNNNNNNNNK HONNNNNNNNNK HONK HONNNNNNNNNK of a train horn they are used to hearing. Locomotives blast that horn as they approach the crossing. If the horn isn't blowing, to them it might be a crossing gate malfunction and they'll just zip on through if they can.

Around here, we have to put up EVEN MORE warning signs to tell people that the trains through the crossings are silent (and can roar through at about 80 mph). We have to warn people not to bypass the gates just because they don't hear a train blowing the horn.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: I kinda wonder if Floridians are just attracted to trains like moths to a flame, or if someone is pushing these kinds of stories to kill any future expansion of Brightline.

/it could be both, too


This story has nothing to do with a failure of the train service and everything to do with Florida Woman getting what she deserves
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Didn't a Jeep get hit by a Brightline train just a few days ago?

Florida.
 
aremmes
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: sxacho: And hit the side of the train. I'm assuming that means she ran into the train rather than the train hitting her.

Yes, ran right into the side of a moving train.

The way I see this happening was the train was hauling at a fast speed, she turned and saw the crossing was empty (right at that moment) zipped around the gates, and right then the locomotive came charging through. Not enough reflexes and not enough time to stop her forward momentum, she slammed into the side, and the impact of being tossed by a locomotive at speed was enough to kill her. Probably not wearing a helmet on the scooter, either...


That's exactly how every other Brightline accident has occurred. The trains run at anywhere between 79 and 110 mph, and are planned to reach up to 125 mph in places. From what I have gathered, a lot (most? all?) of the communities through which Brightline runs didn't want the trains sounding the horns as they approach at-grade crossings as required by the FRA (the typical long-long-short-long), so they opted to establish quiet zones in those places by installing crossing gates. So there's the gate dropping, the train approaching very quickly, no horn being sounded because quiet zone, and Florida being Florida.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How many alligators has the train hit?
 
aremmes
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

scruffythecat: How many alligators has the train hit?


I expect zero. Dem gators' smart.
 
stevejovi
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ar393: themindiswatching: I kinda wonder if Floridians are just attracted to trains like moths to a flame, or if someone is pushing these kinds of stories to kill any future expansion of Brightline.

/it could be both, too

I dunno, killing all those people Floridians make me want to expand the train line


FTFY
 
indylaw
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
In America, every train related accident is the train's fault. Walk on the tracks? Train's fault. Stop on the tracks? Train's fault. Try to go around crossing signals? It's the train's fault. Never mind the number of fatalities from automobile accidents, trains are homicidal and possibly communist.
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: I am in that area for work sometimes as much as four times a year. The grade crossings are well marked and signaled. They have signs warning people not to stop on the tracks. Several of the crossings are marked "No Train Horn."

The grade crossing signals and gates activate well in advance of the train. And the trains do move *fast.* It's not like you have to wait for a freight train - though there are some of them and they move pretty fast, too - you might have a total extra wait of 45 seconds in my experience for the Brightline and the Tri-Rail trains.

South Florida is very much a car culture. And the drivers are not known for patience, courtesy, or paying much attention. It's a horrible mix of drivers - old people driving 15 or 20 under the limit and who take forever to see the light turned green - and impatient people of all ages for whom the posted speed limit is a minimum number.

The only real way to get those fatalities to drop is grade separation, but you're looking at a project similar to the Alameda Corridor built in L.A., only much longer.


You've nailed it on everything here except your solution.

I would say an equally fulfilling solution it to armor the trains so they don't need to slow down after a crash.
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Merltech: Investigators have found none of the earlier deaths were the railroad's fault, determining that many were suicides or drivers or pedestrians trying to beat the trains.

Trying to beat a train is almost equivalent to suicide by stupidity.

And I'll throw this in for good measure.
Ah, exactly what I was going to post.

Have a whole channel of Canadian rail safety PSAs: https://www.youtube.com/c/OperationLifesaverCanada/videos
 
fat boy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Retroactive abortion by stupidity
 
chitownmike
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

indylaw: In America, every train related accident is the train's fault. Walk on the tracks? Train's fault. Stop on the tracks? Train's fault. Try to go around crossing signals? It's the train's fault. Never mind the number of fatalities from automobile accidents, trains are homicidal and possibly communist.


Plus, they are sneaky. You never know where one is going to show up, they silent and hard to see. Always be vigilant!
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Investigators have found none of the earlier deaths were the railroad's fault

LOL it's never the railroad's fault. Literally, they have the right of way 100% of the time.

The only way a railroad could be at fault for a collision is if there is a malfunctioning signal or something that causes a vehicle or person to be on tracks without proper warning.


We have a rail intersection in my town that a train tags a car at about once a month.

The train has been there for 100+ years.

They have done all kinds of studies, trying to find fault with the intersection, how they could change it, etc.

The answer always comes back that the driver was an idiot. This is demonstrated that the same woman, in the last 3 years, has managed to be hit by the train 4 farking times.

Fortunately because of the station nearby, the train is never going at a serious speed, its just starting to accelerate or already on the brakes, and everyone walks away from it or has very minor injuries. I'm not aware of any fatalities.
 
Swiss Colony
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: The grade crossing signals and gates activate well in advance of the train. And the trains do move *fast.* It's not like you have to wait for a freight train - though there are some of them and they move pretty fast, too - you might have a total extra wait of 45 seconds in my experience for the Brightline and the Tri-Rail trains.

South Florida is very much a car culture. And the drivers are not known for patience


This is the problem. The gates lower so much in advance people think 'why the fark should I wait 3 minutes* for a train to take 10 seconds to pass me?' They see the gate drop and assume they have a couple of minutes to get across.

*3 minutes doesn't sound a lot, it is if you are just sitting waiting.
 
fat boy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

LineNoise: mrmopar5287: Investigators have found none of the earlier deaths were the railroad's fault

LOL it's never the railroad's fault. Literally, they have the right of way 100% of the time.

The only way a railroad could be at fault for a collision is if there is a malfunctioning signal or something that causes a vehicle or person to be on tracks without proper warning.

We have a rail intersection in my town that a train tags a car at about once a month.

The train has been there for 100+ years.

They have done all kinds of studies, trying to find fault with the intersection, how they could change it, etc.

The answer always comes back that the driver was an idiot. This is demonstrated that the same woman, in the last 3 years, has managed to be hit by the train 4 farking times.


Holy shiat
 
chitownmike
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Swiss Colony: Unobtanium: The grade crossing signals and gates activate well in advance of the train. And the trains do move *fast.* It's not like you have to wait for a freight train - though there are some of them and they move pretty fast, too - you might have a total extra wait of 45 seconds in my experience for the Brightline and the Tri-Rail trains.

South Florida is very much a car culture. And the drivers are not known for patience

This is the problem. The gates lower so much in advance people think 'why the fark should I wait 3 minutes* for a train to take 10 seconds to pass me?' They see the gate drop and assume they have a couple of minutes to get across.

*3 minutes doesn't sound a lot, it is if you are just sitting waiting.


No it doesn't
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: I kinda wonder if Floridians are just attracted to trains like moths to a flame, or if someone is pushing

I could believe a Floridaman is pushing people onto the tracks, and Fla law enforcement would cover it up like a satanic panic.
 
The_Philosopher_King
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
MAN HIT BY TRAIN
mrmopar5287
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

LineNoise: The answer always comes back that the driver was an idiot. This is demonstrated that the same woman, in the last 3 years, has managed to be hit by the train 4 farking times.


Around here the first fine is $500. The second or subsequent fine is $1,000 and the Secretary of State can suspend your license for 6 months. She'd be paying $3,500 and probably have her license suspended three times already.
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jclaggett
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Swiss Colony: Unobtanium: The grade crossing signals and gates activate well in advance of the train. And the trains do move *fast.* It's not like you have to wait for a freight train - though there are some of them and they move pretty fast, too - you might have a total extra wait of 45 seconds in my experience for the Brightline and the Tri-Rail trains.

South Florida is very much a car culture. And the drivers are not known for patience

This is the problem. The gates lower so much in advance people think 'why the fark should I wait 3 minutes* for a train to take 10 seconds to pass me?' They see the gate drop and assume they have a couple of minutes to get across.

*3 minutes doesn't sound a lot, it is if you are just sitting waiting.


I forget offhand how far in advance of the train the gates come down in Germany, but i remember it's a very very long wait. Much longer than in the US.
 
Kristoph57
‘’ less than a minute ago  

DrEMHmrk2: I've been waiting patiently for them to connect the line to Orlando and Tampa,


I mean, anything to improve the shiatshow of I-4. That road is dildos.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.