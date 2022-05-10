 Skip to content
(WMUR New Hampshire)   14 year old gets pregnant at the zoo   (wmur.com) divider line
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did Gaetz do it?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Got some good lookin monkeys. Giggity.
 
zekeburger
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Done in one. Turn out the lights.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Youtube's algorithm is completely crap, they don't have The State's "let's go watch the monkeys do it!" sketch. WTF is there a goddamn Bitcoin "how to" video in the first five results?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sigh...

/zip
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Wessoman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Sawdust and Mildew: Did Gaetz do it?


Nah, because Gaetz would have discreetly flown the chimp to California to get an abortion. Also, the Chimp would have had an unusual Venmo history.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: [i.pinimg.com image 236x237]


NOW we're done.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Won't be the last time in Oklahoma
 
chitownmike
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Youtube's algorithm is completely crap, they don't have The State's "let's go watch the monkeys do it!" sketch. WTF is there a goddamn Bitcoin "how to" video in the first five results?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
