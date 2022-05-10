 Skip to content
(MSN)   Downed Russian fighters found with GPS units taped to the dash. Hunnered mile-an-hour tape? Better tape it four or five times. Let's try "Hey Yandex. Who am I supposed to bomb today? Directions"   (msn.com) divider line
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
FTFA:
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Was it over when the Soviets bombed Kyiv?"
"Forget it, he's rolling"
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Remember, we need to give the "defense" industry $1T per year so that we can fight against...this.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
To be fair, how many A-10 pilots scrounged night vision optics during the Gulf War. I mean, don't get me wrong, you'd think that a military plane might have at least something on par with what is considered part of the standard package for a car made in the last decade, but at least they're trying to make up for it.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I learned yesterday that soldiers in Afghanistan used the sighting/sensor part of the Javelin because it had better night vision/infrared quality then their helmet mounted stuff.

See?  I can learn stuff.
 
wage0048
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Now they just need to find a way to insert "corrected" target coordinates into the pilots' orders:

55.7520° N, 37.6175° E
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Make a left turn at Kiev.
Recalculating...
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Remember, we need to give the "defense" industry $1T per year so that we can fight against...this.


TFG claimed to have rebuilt the military to the tune of 52 trillion.  That explains why my nephew is an Army Deathstar Operator (MOS 67Z-10ZZ)
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
OK Google, navigate to my doom.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This was known last year from Russian Su-34 pilots posting photos of their missions over Syria:  https://defence-blog.com/russian-pilots-use-us-made-gps-receives-during-combat-missions-in-syria/

From August 2021:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This has been a running joke for months.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Common enough in US flyers as we adapt to the new stuff.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Entertainment system in our production truck.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I learned yesterday that soldiers in Afghanistan used the sighting/sensor part of the Javelin because it had better night vision/infrared quality then their helmet mounted stuff.

See?  I can learn stuff.


It's called a CLU (clue).
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: AdmirableSnackbar: Remember, we need to give the "defense" industry $1T per year so that we can fight against...this.

TFG claimed to have rebuilt the military to the tune of 52 trillion.  That explains why my nephew is an Army Deathstar Operator (MOS 67Z-10ZZ)


Your nephew is clearly lying to you. While the Deathstar does carry Army personnel, Deathstar Operator is a Space Force MOS.
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
our 'near peer'
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I am the very model of a Russian major-general"
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Entertainment system in our production truck.
[Fark user image 422x750]


I listen to the traffic reports every morning and wonder why there are so many wrecks.

It's people like you.
 
destrip
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So, they're using the US' GPS to find targets? Is GLONASS not good enough?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What a hunk of junk! You flew in that thing?!
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Remember, we need to give the "defense" industry $1T per year so that we can fight against...this.


One of the better ways of ensuring victory over the opposition is to have vastly superior arms and equipment.

Overkill is not a bad thing when it comes to war.
 
bthom37
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Shades of hillbilly armor on US vehicles in Iraq, COTS NVG and body armor then, etc.

Basically, any military that actually fights a large war finds out pretty quickly what they've been skimping on.

Although I do wonder if there's something going on with GLONASS - maybe the Ukrainians have found a way to jam it?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: AdmirableSnackbar: Remember, we need to give the "defense" industry $1T per year so that we can fight against...this.

One of the better ways of ensuring victory over the opposition is to have vastly superior arms and equipment.

Overkill is not a bad thing when it comes to war.


Maybe we could use some of that money to fix our country instead of using it for pointless wars?
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Remember, we need to give the "defense" industry $1T per year so that we can fight against...this.


There's always China.
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Those units are very, very easy to fark with.

Seriously, you can mess up someone's handled GPS coordinates with a software defined radio and a youtube tutorial.

GPS Spoofing With The HackRF On Windows
Youtube 3NWn5cQM7q4
 
thehobbes
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

destrip: So, they're using the US' GPS to find targets? Is GLONASS not good enough?


During the Georgian conflict it was discovered that GLONASS didn't have Georgia mapped out, so they used US GPS.

Guessing Ukraine is the same boat. Can't imagine Putin investing in fixing that mistake. 

Harry Freakstorm: I learned yesterday that soldiers in Afghanistan used the sighting/sensor part of the Javelin because it had better night vision/infrared quality then their helmet mounted stuff.

See?  I can learn stuff.


The CLU has thermal optics.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They should use Waze; then they could put in locations of manpads
 
phoenixdan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Outshined_One: AdmirableSnackbar: Remember, we need to give the "defense" industry $1T per year so that we can fight against...this.

One of the better ways of ensuring victory over the opposition is to have vastly superior arms and equipment.

Overkill is not a bad thing when it comes to war.

Maybe we could use some of that money to fix our country instead of using it for pointless wars?


uh, no. If we did that, the yellow ribbon industry would suffer. Big ribbon can't allow that to happen.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Outshined_One: AdmirableSnackbar: Remember, we need to give the "defense" industry $1T per year so that we can fight against...this.

One of the better ways of ensuring victory over the opposition is to have vastly superior arms and equipment.

Overkill is not a bad thing when it comes to war.

Maybe we could use some of that money to fix our country instead of using it for pointless wars?


The obstacle to "fixing your country" is not the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The obstacle to government spending money on the things you want the government to spend money on is voters who don't vote for the people who will spend government money the way you would like it spent.

That's why you should continue to encourage a lack of civic participation.  The Pentagon thanks you.
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: To be fair, how many A-10 pilots scrounged night vision optics during the Gulf War. I mean, don't get me wrong, you'd think that a military plane might have at least something on par with what is considered part of the standard package for a car made in the last decade, but at least they're trying to make up for it.


I mean that's bad, but at least the scrounged night vision doesn't allow the enemy to track your location.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bthom37: Shades of hillbilly armor on US vehicles in Iraq, COTS NVG and body armor then, etc.

Basically, any military that actually fights a large war finds out pretty quickly what they've been skimping on.

Although I do wonder if there's something going on with GLONASS - maybe the Ukrainians have found a way to jam it?


Fark user imageView Full Size


                                                                                  Soon.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Rapmaster2000: The obstacle to "fixing your country" is not the Russian invasion of Ukraine.


Well the interesting thing here is that's not what I was talking about.
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

hubiestubert: To be fair, how many A-10 pilots scrounged night vision optics during the Gulf War. I mean, don't get me wrong, you'd think that a military plane might have at least something on par with what is considered part of the standard package for a car made in the last decade, but at least they're trying to make up for it.


The A-10 Sucks, and I can prove it mathematically (PART 1)
Youtube WWfsz5R6irs


To be even more fair, the A10 is kinda notoriously bad at its job, with close combat support being better performed by platforms that come with things like night vision and radar the A10 lacks.
 
