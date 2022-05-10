 Skip to content
(Slate)   It took getting hacked by an NFT bot and losing control of her Twitter account to help this young writer learn that her Twitter account had no actual value or purpose in the first place. Folks, I think we've found our intervention   (slate.com) divider line
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
On a site where users thrive on greenlights and smart and funny votes, I don't think we should cast aspersions.
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My WoW account got hacked the same week I met my now wife. Coincidence? Fate?

/Never went back
//Recently got hooked on Swtor, which is the same thing. Healthier relationship with it now, and staying away from end game raiding...
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: On a site where users thrive on greenlights and smart and funny votes, I don't think we should cast aspersions.


It's much simpler if you don't play into any of that. Almost 20 years and not a single green. Only ever submit like twice way back.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: On a site where users thrive on greenlights and smart and funny votes, I don't think we should cast aspersions. on their asperagus.


FTFY
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: On a site where users thrive on greenlights and smart and funny votes, I don't think we should cast aspersions.


It's kinda funny, isn't it?  Every site that allows users to participate thinks it's better than every other site that allows users to participate.  Fark especially likes to look down on the major players like Facebook and Twitter for things like allowing misinformation to spread, when those same things happen here.  Misinformation has less of an impact here due to its smaller user base, but still -- it's the exact same dance, just in a different ballroom.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Weekend Baker: CarnySaur: On a site where users thrive on greenlights and smart and funny votes, I don't think we should cast aspersions.

It's kinda funny, isn't it?  Every site that allows users to participate thinks it's better than every other site that allows users to participate.  Fark especially likes to look down on the major players like Facebook and Twitter for things like allowing misinformation to spread, when those same things happen here.  Misinformation has less of an impact here due to its smaller user base, but still -- it's the exact same dance, just in a different ballroom.


You shut your whore mouth.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Kind of like it takes some people on their death bed gasping for air to realize maybe a vaccine wasn't that bad?
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's the kind of writing you'd hear in a crowded restaurant that you can't -not- listen to because it's so insistingly stupid.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Twitter has some purpose - keeping up with Nihilist Arby's
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mochunk: My WoW account got hacked the same week I met my now wife. Coincidence? Fate?

/Never went back
//Recently got hooked on Swtor, which is the same thing. Healthier relationship with it now, and staying away from end game raiding...


have you heard about the award winning final fantasy 14....
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The Weekend Baker: CarnySaur: On a site where users thrive on greenlights and smart and funny votes, I don't think we should cast aspersions.

It's kinda funny, isn't it?  Every site that allows users to participate thinks it's better than every other site that allows users to participate.  Fark especially likes to look down on the major players like Facebook and Twitter for things like allowing misinformation to spread, when those same things happen here.  Misinformation has less of an impact here due to its smaller user base, but still -- it's the exact same dance, just in a different ballroom.


Be nice. There'll soon be another "Taco Bell makes you fart" joke for the more erudite Fark readers.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"All I see in this room is a lot of people who love you like crazy and want you back".
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Another reason to stay off Twitter?  Just put it over there with all the others.

Was the NFT Bot named the Elon Musk-Bot?  If not, I'm going to make one as soon as I learn this tricky right clicky side mouse thingy.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
atlantic_lotion
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
for the love of god please someone hack my fark account

/and give me totalfark
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I read the article and she's still the same self-centered person with an over-inflated ego and delusional opinions about what a great writer she is and how smart and funny and witty she sounds because she works for the New York Times and other prestigious places. Nothing more than third rate drivel with cliched thoughts about self-validation, identity, and social media.
 
Chromium_One
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: On a site where users thrive on greenlights and smart and funny votes, I don't think we should cast aspersions.


At least on Fark we create our own filter.  I created a Twattr account for the sake of replying to some true stupidity ... and while logged in, that material simply didn't exist.  Log out, it's there again.  Like, what?  Spent a bit more time experimenting with that and it seemed a bit random what content got that treatment.  Ditched the account at that point.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
farking SMS 2FA needs to die.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

eyeq360: I read the article and she's still the same self-centered person with an over-inflated ego and delusional opinions about what a great writer she is and how smart and funny and witty she sounds because she works for the New York Times and other prestigious places. Nothing more than third rate drivel with cliched thoughts about self-validation, identity, and social media.


Yeah, I stopped reading somewhere in the second paragraph when she name-dropped the NYT with all the grace of a B-52 strike. Whatevs.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Weekend Baker: CarnySaur: On a site where users thrive on greenlights and smart and funny votes, I don't think we should cast aspersions.

It's kinda funny, isn't it?  Every site that allows users to participate thinks it's better than every other site that allows users to participate.  Fark especially likes to look down on the major players like Facebook and Twitter for things like allowing misinformation to spread, when those same things happen here.  Misinformation has less of an impact here due to its smaller user base, but still -- it's the exact same dance, just in a different ballroom.


Well, can we all agree that Facebook is, indeed, a cesspool?
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Cajnik: [Fark user image 425x506]

Twitter has some purpose - keeping up with Nihilist Arby's


YoureGoddamnRight.jpg
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehobbes
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
twitter is useless without tweetdeck.

And I didn't even recognize the author's name. Looks like she's trying to claim the spot at the Times that Taylor Lorenz left.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 minute ago  
FTA: Nothing dies on the internet, the adage goes, and in fact, not even my deleted tweets are dead, existing in perpetuity on the Wayback Machine.

Research must not be their thing.
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Sexy Jesus: eyeq360: I read the article and she's still the same self-centered person with an over-inflated ego and delusional opinions about what a great writer she is and how smart and funny and witty she sounds because she works for the New York Times and other prestigious places. Nothing more than third rate drivel with cliched thoughts about self-validation, identity, and social media.

Yeah, I stopped reading somewhere in the second paragraph when she name-dropped the NYT with all the grace of a B-52 strike. Whatevs.


Her story about how she got hacked feels unbelievable as well. She says she used a "strong password" and "two factor verification" but she still got hacked. The hacker managed to get her Twitter password AND got access to her email or cellphone so as to obtain the security code.
 
