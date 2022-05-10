 Skip to content
(EuroNews)   How do you make recalcitrant Europeans get vaccinated? Subby suggests a group of men dressed in red cassocks who ambush the vaccine hesitant, sticking the needle in while shouting "No one expects the Spanish vaccination"   (euronews.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Perhaps another part of the solution is to stop using kind euphemisms like "vaccine hesitant" to describe these unrepentant morons and start calling them exactly what they are every time.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My anti masking, anti vaccine, Bible thumping relative just got cancer. Suddenly masking, science and all that go with it are VERY important and should be respected.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Im sure elon thinks the same with wanting to plant a chip in everyone.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blowgun-focused Reality Show?

#ModernSolutions
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Perhaps another part of the solution is to stop using kind euphemisms like "vaccine hesitant" to describe these unrepentant morons and start calling them exactly what they are every time.


SHALL NOT BE UNFRINGED!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Blowgun-focused Reality Show?

#ModernSolutions

#ModernSolutions


Running Man (the book) is 40 years old. The movie is 35.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Pocket Ninja: Perhaps another part of the solution is to stop using kind euphemisms like "vaccine hesitant" to describe these unrepentant morons and start calling them exactly what they are every time.

SHALL NOT BE UNFRINGED!

SHALL NOT BE UNFRINGED!


Wait...I thought the fringe means it's an admiralty court!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Blowgun-focused Reality Show?

#ModernSolutions

#ModernSolutions


Perhaps some sort of bounty system?
 
Jumpthruhoops [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
There is no fixing stupid.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


TFA is talking about a study during Spring/Summer 2021 when vaccines rolled out in Europe. A year later, in the US and in Europe, the numbers haven't moved.

Better come up with policies that take this fact into account because trying to convince someone is a lost cause
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Perhaps another part of the solution is to stop using kind euphemisms like "vaccine hesitant" to describe these unrepentant morons and start calling them exactly what they are every time.


It's not that they are necessarily dumb. They're scared and feel like things are out of their control.

When humans are scared and things are out of their control...they will latch onto just about anything that gives them back the semblance of control.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Cajnik: [Fark user image 425x334]

TFA is talking about a study during Spring/Summer 2021 when vaccines rolled out in Europe. A year later, in the US and in Europe, the numbers haven't moved.

Better come up with policies that take this fact into account because trying to convince someone is a lost cause


this.
need to stop wasting time pretending there is a way to make them "want to" get vaccinated.  they dont.  they wont.  they have been brainwashed solidly against the whole concept.
give up on that path.
the only way this will get done is with an authoritarian hammer. as a public safety issue like seatbelts or air pollution.  mandate it.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
From what I understand, there is the "no way no how" crowd (the assholes), and the "misinformed and scared" crowd. A doctor friend of mine said she had very good success reaching the latter group through in-person conversations.

The former is lost, but that group is smaller than people think. Too big, sure, but smaller than people think.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Pocket Ninja: Perhaps another part of the solution is to stop using kind euphemisms like "vaccine hesitant" to describe these unrepentant morons and start calling them exactly what they are every time.

It's not that they are necessarily dumb. They're scared and feel like things are out of their control.

When humans are scared and things are out of their control...they will latch onto just about anything that gives them back the semblance of control.


bullshiat.  you know what gives you control over covid?
BEING VACCINATED

they're not scared.  they're politically manipulated.  and too stupid to get out of it.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Why are you asking u? We can't get recalcitrant U.S. citizens to get vaccinated, we stand no chance with Europeans.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Asking us, even.
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Amongst our weaponry
Are such diverse elements as
Fear
Surprise
Ruthless Efficiency
and Enormous Fanatical Devotion to Science!
 
I sound fat
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

oopsboom: iheartscotch: Pocket Ninja: Perhaps another part of the solution is to stop using kind euphemisms like "vaccine hesitant" to describe these unrepentant morons and start calling them exactly what they are every time.

It's not that they are necessarily dumb. They're scared and feel like things are out of their control.

When humans are scared and things are out of their control...they will latch onto just about anything that gives them back the semblance of control.

bullshiat.  you know what gives you control over covid?
BEING VACCINATED

they're not scared.  they're politically manipulated.  and too stupid to get out of it.


Are you still pumping this line of faulty logic?

It does not keep you from getting it or spreading it.  They admit that freely.  Fine, it protects you from dying.  Yay!  I love you and dont want you to die.

But this is not "control" over anything.  Its covering your own butt.

And your assertion that the ONLY reason not to get this is political is asinine and harmful to convincing people of what you want them to do.

/ vaccinated
// almost died of this crap
/// does not make you right
 
Klyukva
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Social pressure and slogans haven't worked on those who haven't taken it by now so using an evidence-based argument with actual figures would probably be the best way to convince them.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

oopsboom: Cajnik: [Fark user image 425x334]

TFA is talking about a study during Spring/Summer 2021 when vaccines rolled out in Europe. A year later, in the US and in Europe, the numbers haven't moved.

Better come up with policies that take this fact into account because trying to convince someone is a lost cause

this.
need to stop wasting time pretending there is a way to make them "want to" get vaccinated.  they dont.  they wont.  they have been brainwashed solidly against the whole concept.
give up on that path.
the only way this will get done is with an authoritarian hammer. as a public safety issue like seatbelts or air pollution.  mandate it.


Oh well, we agree on the problem, differ on solutions. I'm in Europe, in a country with a functioning Covid app and that excluded all non-vaccinated people from society. No events, restaurants, offices if you couldn't prove vaccination status.

They've now dropped all restrictions, including even masks in doctor's offices and hospitals.

You're not going to change their mind, let them go deal with the consequences.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

I sound fat: / vaccinated
// almost died of this crap


name checks out
 
oopsboom
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Cajnik: oopsboom: Cajnik: [Fark user image 425x334]

TFA is talking about a study during Spring/Summer 2021 when vaccines rolled out in Europe. A year later, in the US and in Europe, the numbers haven't moved.

Better come up with policies that take this fact into account because trying to convince someone is a lost cause

this.
need to stop wasting time pretending there is a way to make them "want to" get vaccinated.  they dont.  they wont.  they have been brainwashed solidly against the whole concept.
give up on that path.
the only way this will get done is with an authoritarian hammer. as a public safety issue like seatbelts or air pollution.  mandate it.

Oh well, we agree on the problem, differ on solutions. I'm in Europe, in a country with a functioning Covid app and that excluded all non-vaccinated people from society. No events, restaurants, offices if you couldn't prove vaccination status.

They've now dropped all restrictions, including even masks in doctor's offices and hospitals.

You're not going to change their mind, let them go deal with the consequences.


that approach works in the EU because for the most part you have functioning societies where people will do things to pull together and help each other.
as you note we never had a working covid app in the US, at all.
hell we never had any functional contact tracing at all, pretty much anywhere.
even at the height of the pandemic people violating even basic mask policies - such as keeping bars open or not requiring masks in stores - wasn't the exception, it was the rule.  there were multiple in every city.  and for the most part they got a slap on the wrist if anything at all.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Tell them they are acting just like Americans.
They'll get one out of sheer embarrassment.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Blowgun-focused Reality Show?

#ModernSolutions

#ModernSolutions


Called "Blow This"
 
oopsboom
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I sound fat: It does not keep you from getting it or spreading it.  They admit that freely.  Fine, it protects you from dying.  Yay!  I love you and dont want you to die.

But this is not "control" over anything.  Its covering your own butt.

And your assertion that the ONLY reason not to get this is political is asinine and harmful to convincing people of what you want them to do.


to give you a real response to this...

YES thats what "control over covid" is
covid is a disease that when you catch it theres a risk it kills you.  or theres a risk it makes you feel terrible for an unknown time period.  or when people you care about catch it it does those things to them.
things that give "control over covid" either prevent you (or people you care about) catching it.  or, having caught it, reduce those risks.  thats it.  beginning and end.

everything else is propaganda.
all those reasons people think they have to not get vaccinated.  to not wear masks back in the height of the pandemic.  all that was political propaganda.  sure i can go down the list and debunk each one.  i can go into detailed cost/benefit analysis and explain why every one is stupid.  but thats been done elsewhere.  and heres the thing...
if i did there would just be 10 more tomorrow.
b/c the core problem isn't that those reasons exist.  its that there is a side that is actively generating political propaganda with the goal of getting people to not vaccinate (and previously not mask) to create this as a wedge issue.  and the people who believe this propaganda are too stupid to see it for what it is.  so they'll believe the next 10 reasons are good reasons.  just like they believed the last 25.  no matter how many times you explain perfectly why they are wrong in the most civil clear way they will NEVER get on the right side of this.
 
Valter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Just get vaccinated. Why is this so hard?
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

oopsboom: Cajnik: oopsboom: Cajnik: [Fark user image 425x334]

TFA is talking about a study during Spring/Summer 2021 when vaccines rolled out in Europe. A year later, in the US and in Europe, the numbers haven't moved.

Better come up with policies that take this fact into account because trying to convince someone is a lost cause

this.
need to stop wasting time pretending there is a way to make them "want to" get vaccinated.  they dont.  they wont.  they have been brainwashed solidly against the whole concept.
give up on that path.
the only way this will get done is with an authoritarian hammer. as a public safety issue like seatbelts or air pollution.  mandate it.

Oh well, we agree on the problem, differ on solutions. I'm in Europe, in a country with a functioning Covid app and that excluded all non-vaccinated people from society. No events, restaurants, offices if you couldn't prove vaccination status.

They've now dropped all restrictions, including even masks in doctor's offices and hospitals.

You're not going to change their mind, let them go deal with the consequences.

that approach works in the EU because for the most part you have functioning societies where people will do things to pull together and help each other.
as you note we never had a working covid app in the US, at all.
hell we never had any functional contact tracing at all, pretty much anywhere.
even at the height of the pandemic people violating even basic mask policies - such as keeping bars open or not requiring masks in stores - wasn't the exception, it was the rule.  there were multiple in every city.  and for the most part they got a slap on the wrist if anything at all.


Right, so how do you convince nearly 200 counties to all implement "more authoritarian measures?" How do you convince 30% of the population in developed countries to go get a vaccine when they don't want it? How do you get up to date vaccines to the jungles or remote areas?

Europe tried it and has already pivoted. China is trying now and looks ridiculous. I really don't understand the daily, "if only we could force people to get vaccinated and lock down the entire world" threads. Everybody in the thread did their part and got vaccinated - wishful thinking doesn't change the reality.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Would have gone with "Nobody expects the Spanish Inoculation!", but a solid headline nonetheless.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
you make it mandatory to renew any form of gov issued ID.
 
wxboy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dafatone: From what I understand, there is the "no way no how" crowd (the assholes), and the "misinformed and scared" crowd. A doctor friend of mine said she had very good success reaching the latter group through in-person conversations.

The former is lost, but that group is smaller than people think. Too big, sure, but smaller than people think.

The former is lost, but that group is smaller than people think. Too big, sure, but smaller than people think.


I would also add a "can't be bothered to accept the inconvenience or go out of their way" crowd. My dad was in that category until his doctor basically forced him to get vaccinated, at which point he did. And that was someone who was already aware of the risks of Covid and had adjusted his life accordingly.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: Im sure elon thinks the same with wanting to plant a chip in everyone.


If and when that happens, IF it doesn't lead to a total dystopic farkup, then there will suddenly be two classes of human in the world: the chipped/boosted/connected, and the economic losers. For any kind of business, it will be much, much worse than trying to function in a cell-phone-and-Internet-connected world with two tin cans and a string.

The chips, in fact, will supplant cell phones and (in many cases) physical PCs/laptops.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

wxboy: Dafatone: From what I understand, there is the "no way no how" crowd (the assholes), and the "misinformed and scared" crowd. A doctor friend of mine said she had very good success reaching the latter group through in-person conversations.

The former is lost, but that group is smaller than people think. Too big, sure, but smaller than people think.

I would also add a "can't be bothered to accept the inconvenience or go out of their way" crowd. My dad was in that category until his doctor basically forced him to get vaccinated, at which point he did. And that was someone who was already aware of the risks of Covid and had adjusted his life accordingly.


My father in law was pretty firmly in that camp, too, and we managed to harangue him into a shot.
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

oopsboom: iheartscotch: Pocket Ninja: Perhaps another part of the solution is to stop using kind euphemisms like "vaccine hesitant" to describe these unrepentant morons and start calling them exactly what they are every time.

It's not that they are necessarily dumb. They're scared and feel like things are out of their control.

When humans are scared and things are out of their control...they will latch onto just about anything that gives them back the semblance of control.

bullshiat.  you know what gives you control over covid?
BEING VACCINATED

they're not scared.  they're politically manipulated.  and too stupid to get out of it.


This right here ^^^
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
