 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(*RING RING* Meow?)   Back in 1929, two Princeton scientists turn a living cat into a phone. Could 5G dog cell towers be possible as well?   (grunge.com) divider line
21
    More: Interesting, Telephone, Sound, Alexander Graham Bell, Charles William Bray, Professor Ernest Glen Wever, different volumes, assistant Charles Bray, Ernest Wever  
•       •       •

858 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 10 May 2022 at 8:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inching closer and closer to this

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile in the politics tab:
Fark user imageView Full Size

*BBBRRING*
'Dammit, who's calling me in the middle of my work?'
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It seems relevant that the professors did this in 1929.
 
Vazz
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Pheline cat: speak directly into my balloon knot please.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
?

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Pextor
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Can you hear meow?
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Cats have always been ahead of dogs in technology.
Ever plugged in a Dog6 cable?
Excavated something with a DOG?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Didn't know the Covid vaccine was approved for felines. TMYK.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Manfred J. Hattan: It seems relevant that the professors did this in 1929.


This wouldn't be approved today unless they used of those little constantly barking ankle biting dog breed instead of a cat, then their research grant would be doubled.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I have a very annoying German Shepard two doors down I will be happy to black-bag and drop off at my nearest inhumane research center......
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Courageous Cat:  It's the Cat Signal!
Adam West:  Something about that gets me every time.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
RING RING RING RING OW FARK OWWW

living cat phone
 
CoonAce
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
God only knows what horrors remain undisclosed.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
On the other end:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starlost
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
cinemacats.comView Full Size
 
patrick767
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Manfred J. Hattan: It seems relevant that the professors did this in 1929.


Yeah. It makes things more difficult. We, the cat loving denizens of the internets, are going to have to exhume what's left of their bodies to piss on them.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
For a tower, you're going to need a lot of dogs.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I thought the COVID vaccine was supposed to make us all 5G towers.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Can it turn my fish into a boat or submarine now?
 
phoenixdan
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Hospitaller: I thought the COVID vaccine was supposed to make us all 5G towers.


It actually made my reception worse. I want a refund.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.