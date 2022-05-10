 Skip to content
'The St. Louis pothole filler' is the hero this city needs, complete with mosaics this city can't figure out
pdieten
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The City of St. Louis Streets Department has enough pothole funding but not enough dry days or workers to fill the close to 1,900 known, unfilled potholes just in the city limits.
"(There are) significant staffing issues," said the department's director, Kent Flake. "We're a little over 40% short on staff currently. That's the biggest thing. We need to get guys in the door. We were supposed to have two guys start today. Neither showed up."
Workers learn skilled trades while getting paid, he said. The city even offers job application assistance.

Filling potholes to earn the money to go to the store for groceries seems like a lot less effort than catching and eating the rich. The celery isn't going to get up and run away.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They talked to somebody at the City of St. Louis Streets department, but if it was west of Forrest park the pothole in question was in the county.  I mean, I'm sure the county  is dealing with basically the same manpower issues... and lets face it, that doesn't really sound like a desirable job.

Heh, just looked at the City of St. Louis job listings and yeah, the pay is laughable for 2022.
 
Electrode [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Mosaics this city can't figure out"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Monster Pothole, my Willie Nelson cover band name.
 
farkingbubbler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I would name my first born after the person who can finally get it through the city DPW 's thick heads that driving over "filler" as an effective "patch" is far from effective. They are back within a week or two repeating their failed efforts.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Bet his mama is proud of him getting guaranteed work.
 
farkingbubbler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

farkingbubbler: I would name my first born after the person who can finally get it through the city DPW 's thick heads that driving over "filler" as an effective "patch" is far from effective. They are back within a week or two repeating their failed efforts.
[Fark user image image 425x566]
Bet his mama is proud of him getting guaranteed work.


My luck the name would be Cletus.
 
freakay
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ask Rex Sinquefield how to handle all of this. He would privatize the streets department and let the workers pay be driven by the market forces...which means the workers would be paid $7.50 an hour and would work 60 hours with no overtime or benefits.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Electrode: "Mosaics this city can't figure out"
[Fark user image image 350x380]


The documentary about that, "Resurrect Dead," was great.
 
AbortionsForAll [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So the thing here is, the mystery person filling the potholes is doing it wrong, and making the problem worse.

The city must respond now, and move faster on this project. That means it will cost more. Way to go, arschloch. Now there's gonna be less money for salt and plowing in the winter.

You made things worse. Think about that for a little bit. Then think about why we have local governments in the first place. It isn't so you don't have to pay attention while driving your shartmobile car with no shocks.

/or maybe your power steering is broke this week, i dunno.
//learn to drive, n00b
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The patch job included small tiles spelling the words "Eat The Rich" tapped into the asphalt. No one seemed sure why. A man who did not want to be interviewed painted over the message Monday.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

electricjebus: They talked to somebody at the City of St. Louis Streets department, but if it was west of Forrest park the pothole in question was in the county.  I mean, I'm sure the county  is dealing with basically the same manpower issues... and lets face it, that doesn't really sound like a desirable job.

Heh, just looked at the City of St. Louis job listings and yeah, the pay is laughable for 2022.


Utility worker pays 50k. Which is fine. But it probably comes with a pension and steady work.

Have to pass a drug test? Welp, I'm out...
 
oldweasel
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Driving 71 South from Cincy to Louisville last weekend I remarked to my wife that Ukraine's roads are likely in better shape that the highway with the car-swallowing-sized "pot"holes
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's a work of art. Bravo!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
electricjebus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mochunk: electricjebus: They talked to somebody at the City of St. Louis Streets department, but if it was west of Forrest park the pothole in question was in the county.  I mean, I'm sure the county  is dealing with basically the same manpower issues... and lets face it, that doesn't really sound like a desirable job.

Heh, just looked at the City of St. Louis job listings and yeah, the pay is laughable for 2022.

Utility worker pays 50k. Which is fine. But it probably comes with a pension and steady work.

Have to pass a drug test? Welp, I'm out...


According to their website it's a maximum of 40,196 dollars and some jobs require a CDL.

https://www.stlouis-mo.gov/jobs/job-detail.cfm?job=5976&detail=1
 
vtstang66
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

freakay: Ask Rex Sinquefield how to handle all of this. He would privatize the streets department and let the workers pay be driven by the market forces...which means the workers would be paid $7.50 an hour and would work 60 hours with no overtime or benefits.


If they're not showing up for whatever the pay is now, why do you think they'd show up for $7.50 an hour? Maybe you don't understand how market forces work.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: It's a work of art. Bravo!

[Fark user image 780x470]


FTA: The patch job included small tiles spelling the words "Eat The Rich" tapped into the asphalt. No one seemed sure why. A man who did not want to be interviewed painted over the message Monday.

"no one knew why" is dumb even for Faux News

/ yeah I know it's an affiliate
// don't care
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The important thing is that they spent those precious man-hours spray painting over the message rather than use the time to patch another pothole. Can't offend the master.
 
