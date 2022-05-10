 Skip to content
(Some Data)   Those "non-COVID" excess deaths that were 21 times higher in some counties last year? Mostly just routine freedom overdoses   (acasignups.net)
    Obvious, Mortality rate, Death, Demography, death rate tracking, Population, Mortality displacement, obsessive COVID vaccination, case of COVID deaths  
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes, but when you study it out and unskew the data you see those deaths are all easily explainable with causes like:
Suicide Over the Stolen 2020 Election;
Murdered by Hilary;
Groped to Death by Biden;
Abducted and Brainwashed by Sorosbots to Vote Illegally Hundreds of Times Per Day Until Collapsing & Dying;
Heart (Literally) Bursting With Pride While Attending Trump Rally.
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, wait, are you telling me that less testing actually doesn't result in fewer cases?  I don't know what to believe anymore.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Freebasing Ivermectin - The COVID Decimator!
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
its a good thing they're still not wearing masks, distancing or really taking any covid precautions whatsoever.  it'd be a real shame if trumphumping traitors kept dying.

a real shame indeed.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Yes, but when you study it out and unskew the data you see those deaths are all easily explainable with causes like:
Suicide Over the Stolen 2020 Election;
Murdered by Hilary;
Groped to Death by Biden;
Abducted and Brainwashed by Sorosbots to Vote Illegally Hundreds of Times Per Day Until Collapsing & Dying;
Heart (Literally) Bursting With Pride While Attending Trump Rally.


Don't forget being so overjoyed after attending a Trump rally that you just decided life wouldn't get any better and you willfully shut your body down.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure any voter changes are offset by the dumbasses turning 18 in 2022.
 
Rindred
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone else suddenly thinking about planning a trip to Egypt for a riverboat tour?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doc... Don't tell the libs I died from COVID (beeeeeeeep)
Doctor: (Writing) Another fatal case of Dumbassery.
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. Bye.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
Braggi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not high enough.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Yes, but when you study it out and unskew the data you see those deaths are all easily explainable with causes like:
Suicide Over the Stolen 2020 Election;
Murdered by Hilary;
Groped to Death by Biden;
Abducted and Brainwashed by Sorosbots to Vote Illegally Hundreds of Times Per Day Until Collapsing & Dying;
Heart (Literally) Bursting With Pride While Attending Trump Rally.


Now I wanna sign the petition to reboot "Quincy M.D."
 
doomjesse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having recently moved from a deeply red state let me assure you, the answer to what killed them is heroin.  Lots and lots of heroin.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1) COVID deaths are underreported.

2) Even if you don't believe 1), medical resources are stretched thin by the pandemic, and worsened care and lack of access to care results in more deaths.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Short-staffed, undertrained and overworked coroners and medical examiners took families at their word when they called to report the death of a relative at home. Coroners and medical examiners didn't review medical histories or order tests to look for COVID-19.

Huh, I wonder what would cause thousands of regular people to hide the fact that their relatives died of dumbassery?
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what I'm getting from this article is that insurance companies and hospitals are missing a whole lot of extra money, since they were getting paid $1,000's of extra dollars per patient if a death was COVID vs. another cause.

Study it out, people.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lot of good work to show that people who won't accept science are willing to cover up or ignore reality putting them in the hospital and killing them, but
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Die faster.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully they stayed just long enough to vote for Turmp, but not long enough to see him defeated
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And like every other "revelation" similar to this, half the population says "well, yeah, obviously" and the other half screams "FAKE NEWS!"

Very few if any minds will be changed.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wipe the smug off your mug, Biden has turned every county in America into a defacto deep red 2021.
 
accountblocked
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once tried to explain to an idiot coworker that the excess deaths over the 2020 and 2021 compared to previous years were almost identical to the amount of deaths being attributed to covid and the mother farker just looked at me like I was speaking a foreign language. They could not comprehend that there were excess deaths when compared to recent years before covid.  I often wonder how these people tie their own shoes.
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GanjSmokr: And like every other "revelation" similar to this, half the population says "well, yeah, obviously" and the other half screams "FAKE NEWS!"

Very few if any minds will be changed.


Annnnd wrong thread.  Only one off.  Too early I guess.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just wait until the deaths from ectopic pregnancies and botched abortions kick in.
 
snapperhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a functional democracy, this would be self-correcting, as the stupid die off, and the more intelligent begin to make decisions.

But that ain't what we got.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GanjSmokr: And like every other "revelation" similar to this, half the population says "well, yeah, obviously" and the other half screams "FAKE NEWS!"

Very few if any minds will be changed.


I assure, the other half is mumbling "fake news" between ventilator breaths.
 
utilaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GanjSmokr: GanjSmokr: And like every other "revelation" similar to this, half the population says "well, yeah, obviously" and the other half screams "FAKE NEWS!"

Very few if any minds will be changed.

Annnnd wrong thread.  Only one off.  Too early I guess.


User name, etc
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This proves there's a secret liberal conspiracy to kill conservatives!
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GanjSmokr: GanjSmokr: And like every other "revelation" similar to this, half the population says "well, yeah, obviously" and the other half screams "FAKE NEWS!"

Very few if any minds will be changed.

Annnnd wrong thread.  Only one off.  Too early I guess.


No, this was also the right thread.
 
mrwhippy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: GanjSmokr: And like every other "revelation" similar to this, half the population says "well, yeah, obviously" and the other half screams "FAKE NEWS!"

Very few if any minds will be changed.

I assure, the other half is mumbling "fake news" between ventilator breaths.


The mitigations that led to these disparities have been abandoned as part of the Democrats 2022 election facing political calculations.  It's crazy to me that you guys don't understand this--most of you think that partisan divide, rather than actual action, will save you.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: That's a lot of good work to show that people who won't accept science are willing to cover up or ignore reality putting them in the hospital and killing them, but
[c.tenor.com image 498x278] [View Full Size image _x_]


Speaking of hospitals, there's a not insignificant number of MAGAts that are flat out convinced hospitals killed their loved ones... not their own idiocy. So they cook up all sorts of crazy conspiracies like "bad drugs" or "made so and so DNR" or whatever to maintain their faith to the lie that C19 isn't that bad... it's all the ebil libruls out to kill conservatives.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

To Wish Impossible Things: This proves there's a secret liberal conspiracy to kill conservatives!


Operation "Let Nature Take Its Course" is proceeding according to plan.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snapperhead: In a functional democracy, this would be self-correcting, as the stupid die off, and the more intelligent begin to make decisions.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size

... and that's the buffalo theory of democracy.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GanjSmokr: GanjSmokr: And like every other "revelation" similar to this, half the population says "well, yeah, obviously" and the other half screams "FAKE NEWS!"

Very few if any minds will be changed.

Annnnd wrong thread.  Only one off.  Too early I guess.


What are you talking about? That comment worked perfectly.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrwhippy: [Fark user image 734x445]


Like it, now add:

REPUBLICANS ARE FASCISTS
 
Brian The Fist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: its a good thing they're still not wearing masks, distancing or really taking any covid precautions whatsoever.  it'd be a real shame if trumphumping traitors kept dying.

a real shame indeed.

Fark user imageView Full Size

"They will rise from the grave to vote for me. BOOM! Zombies! Just like that. "
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: I'm sure any voter changes are offset by the dumbasses turning 18 in 2022.


No but voter suppression is in play.

Since Democrats tend to trend younger, and younger people move around a lot, the because minorities tend to have higher barriers at becoming home owners, and thus renters, and again renters tend to move around more, the most effective tool Republicans have is making it difficult to register to vote.

That is why they oppose automatically registering voters at the DMV, oppose groups that help people sign up, and why you have to register at your new address weeks before the election, which screws over anyone who has to move late October early November.

That and purging the voter rolls and not telling Democrat voters they were purged until the day they show up to vote.
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having been vaxxed and boosted four times with three different vaccines, I'm feeling great and my DNA hasn't been hijacked or shredded or anything!

It's fun to mock my friends who wouldn't get the shot because they feared somehow it would modify their genetic structure, at least the ones that haven't died from the virus.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrwhippy: [Fark user image image 734x445]


Oh, maybe this is a flag too like the Trump lost lol one. Let's check...

Oh man there are t-shirts and even those small yard flags that look like exotically like a "patriot" flag till they actually read the words.
 
BubbaZinetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rindred: Anyone else suddenly thinking about planning a trip to Egypt for a riverboat tour?


https://youtu.be/lLLL1KxpYMA
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: I assure, the other half is mumbling "fake news" between ventilator breaths.


I wish I could be there in the room with them (appropriately masked) so I could whisper in their ear "You're about to die as stupid as you lived, asshole."
 
70Ford
‘’ 1 hour ago  
David Attenborough narrates how Russian tanks end their life in Ukraine
Youtube gLFbwH_SgJk
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
REcently a Farker on these threds told me I ahve terrible takes about Covid. But he spent all of 2021 and 22 telling us all to open up our economies and stop worrying, based on these numbers. These Covid numbers discussed in TFA, the ones that excluded all those "exces deaths." Whereas, I am always aware of the moments when local, regional, and national governments were deciding how to count numbers, how the virus' activity works, and what that means for the epidemiology of it, etc. Basically, go fark yourself dude, you keep trying to get people killed and that's what you've been trying to do since 2020. At least I use data - and my knowledge of how data is collected - to try to keep people safe.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AtomPeepers: It's fun to mock my friends who wouldn't get the shot because they feared somehow it would modify their genetic structure, at least the ones that haven't died from the virus.


Why on earth would you have "friends" who are that goddamn stupid?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Wipe the smug off your mug, Biden has turned every county in America into a defacto deep red 2021.


I'm serious.
We had mask mandates at work, and in the public school infection mills.
We had ready access to vaccines for all ages. We don't have that anymore.  There are no mitigative policies separating Blue counties from Red counties anymore.  Democratic local governments followed Biden off the cliff and declared the pandemic over even though deaths and infections are on track to be worse this year than in years 0 and 1.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Intrepid00: I assure, the other half is mumbling "fake news" between ventilator breaths.

I wish I could be there in the room with them (appropriately masked) so I could whisper in their ear "You're about to die as stupid as you lived, asshole."


I mean probably not because I'd like to think you're not a total asshole too.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: backhand.slap.of.reason: Wipe the smug off your mug, Biden has turned every county in America into a defacto deep red 2021.

I'm serious.
We had mask mandates at work, and in the public school infection mills.
We had ready access to vaccines for all ages. We don't have that anymore.  There are no mitigative policies separating Blue counties from Red counties anymore.  Democratic local governments followed Biden off the cliff and declared the pandemic over even though deaths and infections are on track to be worse this year than in years 0 and 1.


Correction: All ages over 5.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excess deaths is a way better metric to encompass the effect of Covid.
 
