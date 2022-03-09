 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 76 of WW3: Russian journalists criticize Putin as his victory parade was a bust, US House votes on $40 billion for Ukraine, and Biden signs the Lend Lease Act as his wife visits Kyiv. It's your Tuesday Ukraine War thread   (cnn.com) divider line
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 4 hours ago  
ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE!!!!

With a helpful image of Brian Blessed with a typical Russian soldier.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Kitties are fed. Mrs VHTS seems better today and I'm up because I was snoring, LOL.

The House of Representatives will consider an additional $40 billion in supplemental funding for Ukraine on Tuesday, according to House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer.
On Monday, President Joe Biden called on Congress to "immediately" pass the Ukraine aid bill, warning for the first time that existing aid will run out in "approximately ten days."
"Get it to my desk in the next few days," Biden said in a statement.
Biden initially requested $33 billion, but Congress has proposed billions more for food aid and military equipment.

In the Russian-occupied southern city of Kherson, nonstop shelling has reduced buildings to rubble. In nearby villages, the fields are covered in debris.
But many residents can't leave. Instead, they do their best to move forward, hiding in basement shelters when the shelling gets too close.
On the roads, men still sell cow's milk, and care for their livestock. But it's not so much that life goes on, said CNN's International Security Editor Nick Paton Walsh - it's that life has nowhere else to go.
When asked about the possibility of leaving, one resident laughs. "I've got plans for tomorrow," she told Walsh. "Every day I go out, the goats are waiting for me. I'd sleep longer but there's shelling and the goats are asking for food."
Others feel they can't leave their homes while beloved children are on the front lines.

Two Russian reporters appear to have posted at least 30 articles to a pro-Kremlin news site, lenta.ru, on Monday criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine and his government's suppression of critics.
CNN reviewed the articles -- which were almost immediately taken down -- some pegged to the 77th anniversary of the Soviet Union's defeat of Nazi Germany, others criticizing the Russian leader for using Victory Day to justify his bloody onslaught into Ukraine.
Reporters Egor Polyakov and Alexandra Miroshnikova made several claims in their articles, including that Russian defense officials were "lying to relatives" about those killed in the sinking of the Russian Navy's Black Sea Fleet flagship Moskva and accusing Putin of launching one of the "bloodiest wars of the 21st century."
"Putin and his circle are doomed to face a tribunal after the end of the war," Polyakov and Miroshnikova published on lenta.ru. "Putin and his associates won't be able to justify themselves or flee after losing this war."
Polyakov and Miroshnikova are both business editors at lenta.ru, a major pro-Kremlin Russian news site. The outlet's parent company was recently bought by Russian Sberbank,which is subject to US sanctions for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
CNN reached out to the two reporters and lenta.ru for comment but did not immediately receive a response.
The Russian parliament passed a law in early March criminalizing what it considers to be falsehoods about Russia's war in Ukraine. Breaking that law can result in a 1.5 million ruble (around $21,467) fine or up to 15 years in prison. Putin and state-owned media still refer to the full-scale ground war in Ukraine as a "special operation."
Independent Russian news site Mediazone published what it said was a statement from Polyakov and Miroshnikova after the articles appeared.
"Putin is a paranoid dictator," they're quoted as saying. "Putin must go. He started a senseless war and is leading Russia into a ditch."
Polyakov and Miroshnikova not only publicly rejected the government line on the invasion but accused Putin of lying about his intentions in Ukraine from the outset.
Putin repeatedly lied about his plans for Russia in Ukraine, naming one goal at first then a completely different one."
They pointed to Putin's call for a "liberation of Donbass," "de-Nazification," and the "demilitarization of Ukraine," as examples of what they describe as hastily put together justifications for a needless war.
One of the articles in the duo's Victory Day series focused on what they described as the Russian military lying to families of sailors who died on the Moskva flagship. CNN has previously reported on anxious Russian parents scrambling for information about the fate of sailors aboard the ship that was sunk by two Ukrainian missiles sunk last month.
The article claimed the Russian navy may have re-circulated old images of the Moskva's crew to suggest more sailors made it off the ship unharmed than really did.
"The video of the Black Sea fleet leadership and crew members that the defense ministry circulated after the tragedy could've been archival since a relative of a missing crew member actually recognized him in the video itself."
CNN could not independently confirm these claims.

Each article on lenta.ru started with the same urgent plea under the headline.
Disclaimer: This material is not approved by the state, therefore the presidential administration will delete it... In other words: TAKEake a screenshot urgently ore it's deleted."
The duo also appeared to sign off from lenta.ru saying, "We're looking for work, lawyers and probably, political asylum!"
"Don't be afraid, don't be quiet," they continued in an apparent call to action. "Resist! You are not one, you are many! The future is yours!... Peace to Ukraine!"
Reporting critical of the government in Russian media is rare - especially since the war in Ukraine started in February. The last major journalistic show of dissent from state media was when long-time Russian TV editor Marina Ovsyannikova held up an anti-war sign during a live broadcast on Russia's Channel 1 in March. She was arrested and fined 30,000 rubles.
Ovsyannikova is now reporting for a German-owned news outlet from Russia and Ukraine.

A historic home of Ukraine's treasured poet and philosopher Hryhorii Skovoroda was destroyed by a Russian artillery strike, along with a museum of his work. The home is located in a tiny village not far from Kharkiv, but nowhere near any obvious military targets. The attack appears to have been a deliberate act of cultural vandalism, and not the first since the Russian invasion began in February.

Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold out in the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, according to the State Border Guard Service. There are thought to be several hundred soldiers still at Azovstal as well as an unknown number of male civilians. The plant is the last holdout of Ukrainian resistance in the southern city.

The Ukrainian military says Russia is holding back some of its forces within its borders to prevent a Ukrainian counterattack that has made some headway east of Kharkiv. Inside Ukraine, the general staff says the most intense activity is in the Donetsk region, where Russian forces are trying to advance toward the town of Lyman, a major transport hub.

Russian President Vladimir Putin used Victory Day celebrations to reiterate his baseless accusation that the West left him no choice but to invade Ukraine. He offered few clues on the direction of the conflict andplanned air shows were canceled. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Putin's allegations that NATO was "creating threats next to our border," are "patently false and absurd."

Japan expanded sanctions against Russia on Tuesday, freezing the assets of more than 130 people including Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.
The new sanctions target eight Russian citizens, and 133 members of the self-declared Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic in eastern Ukraine, said Japan's Foreign Ministry in a statement.
The list includes Mishustin, oligarch Vladimir Bogdanov, and the family members of the oligarch Gennady Timshenko, according to the Ministry. It's unknown whether these officials hold assets in Japan.
Japan also expanded its export ban to 71 additional Russian organizations including manufacturers and research institutes, the statement said.

Protestors in Warsaw douse Russian Ambassador in red paint. People carrying Ukrainian flags chanting "Fascists" surrounded Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreev and his entourage during a wreath-laying ceremony commemorating Red Army soldiers on May 9. Russia's Foreign Ministry condemned the action, demanding that Poland hold another wreath-laying ceremony.

Pentagon: US Defense Department has proof of forcible deportation of Ukrainians to Russia. "We do have indications that Ukrainians are being taken against their will into Russia," Pentagon Spokesperson John Kirby said on May 9. Kirby did not disclose the total number.

Zelensky: Ukraine completes second part of EU 'candidate status' questionnaire. President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Telegram on May 9 that he anticipates Ukraine will "receive a positive response in June regarding the acquisition of EU candidate status."

Pentagon: Sanctions begin to 'bite' Russia's industrial base capabilities. An unnamed senior U.S. defense official said during a briefing on May 9 that Russia "has blown through a lot of their precision-guided munition" and continues to hit Mariupol with a lot of dumb bombs. According to the official, Russia faces difficulties replacing PGMs, and the sanctions and the export controls, particularly when it comes to electronic components, has had an effect on the Russian defense industrial base.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


In #Bashkortostan, #Russia, a forest in a nature reserve on the slope of Maly Yamantau Mountain is on fire. And ten forest fires with a total area of over 1,500 hectares were recorded in the #Irkutsk region. The fire is spreading at an alarming rate and is difficult to contain.

Yesterday at a May 9th concert in #Moscow, broadcast on Channel One, pictures of famous American robbers Bonnie and Clyde were shown, passing them off as war veterans.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Joe Biden signs into law the "Ukraine Democracy and Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022" This is the second Lend-Lease in history. In addition to weapons, Ukraine will receive additional financial assistance. #Biden has already asked Congress for $33 billion support for #Ukraine.
Zelensky: "Grateful to @POTUS and American people for supporting Ukraine in the fight for our freedom and future. Today's signing of the law on Lend-Lease is a historic step. I am convinced that we will win together again. And we will defend democracy in Ukraine. And in Europe. Like 77 years ago."

More Danish Military Equipment (and Troops) are on the way to Poland and Eastern Europe, this is in addition to the around 500 Danish Soldiers who were deployed to the Baltic States by request of NATO Command around 2 weeks ago. 14 Danish Leopard 2A7 Main Battle Tanks and other equipment belonging to the Jutland Dragoon Regiment were loaded on Ro-Ro vessel at the Port of Esbjerg, Denmark to be deployed to Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland in support of American-led exercise #DEFENDEREurope 22, May 8, 2022.

BREAKING: Britain will support and provide assistance to Poland if it supplies fighter jets to Ukraine.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Its barely even day 76!

M777s are in action now in the donbas, which are American made modern towed artillery pieces. The US offered 90 pieces, the canadians and aussies 10 in total. So 100 pieces of the latest US guns delivered and are already at it killin' orcs.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 4 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 4 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 4 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 3 hours ago  
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/may/09/uk-support-countries-supply-russian-jets-ukraine-ben-wallace

Britain would support and provide assistance to Poland or any other central or eastern European country willing to supply Russian-designed jet fighters to Ukraine, the defence secretary has said.

Ben Wallace said on Monday the UK would "stand by any country who makes that choice" and would "defend their right to do it" - although it is a step that no country has been willing to take for fear of Russian reprisals.
A plan for Poland to transfer 28 MiG-29 jets familiar to Ukraine's pilots in March via the US collapsed after White House objections - and has not been revived despite Kyiv's repeated call for more airpower to defend itself.
When asked about whether Ukraine still needed more powerful weapons to force out the Russian invaders, Wallace said the UK had supported the idea of a Polish jet transfer at the time - and continued to do so. "If Poland chose to do that we would support them," he said.

Britain would be willing to backfill - lend airpower to make good any shortfall - Wallace said, highlighting that in April the UK agreed to send two additional Typhoon jets to Romania, taking its total contingent to six, as part of a Black Sea air policing mission.

Poland, Slovakia and Bulgaria have a handful of MiG-29 jets that could in theory be given to Ukraine, but the US and other western countries have worried that such a move could be dangerously escalatory, given that Nato has agreed it does not want to enforce a no-fly zone or more directly go to war with Russia.

But during the past month, the west has stepped up its supply of weapons, with the US giving 155mm Nato standard howitzers, Germany supplying Gepard 2 mobile artillery and Britain providing a range of armoured vehicles for troop movement.

Wallace said that both he and Boris Johnson wanted to "do everything we can" to try and meet Ukraine's military needs - but acknowledged that the issue of air power was a remaining area of discussion amongst western donors. "The only real key is the debate about air," Wallace said.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine amounted to the beginning of a new cold war, Wallace said, arguing that whatever happened in the war Russia's president, Vladimir Putin, was likely to be "around for some time" afterwards.

Nato countries would have to ask "how are we going to contain him and his Russia" in a way that provided security and safety to Europe, said the defence minister, who added: "I'm an old soul, I do remember the cold war."

Eastern and central European countries want the UK and western allies to send more troops to garrison the alliance's Russian flank. That plus ongoing support to Ukraine is likely to lead to growing pressure to increase defence spending from its existing level of about 2% of GDP, the floor target set by Nato.

Wallace's remarks came in response to questions after a speech timed to coincide with Russia's 9 May Victory Day parades commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in the second world war. In it he had accused Putin and his inner political circle of "mirroring" the fascism of the Nazis by attacking Ukraine.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 3 hours ago  
https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/exclusive-germany-prepares-crisis-plan-abrupt-end-russian-gas-sources-2022-05-09/

German officials are quietly preparing for any sudden halt in Russian gas supplies with an emergency package that could include taking control of critical firms, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The preparations being led by the Ministry for Economic Affairs show the heightened state of alert about supplies of the gas that powers Europe's biggest economy and is critical for the production of steel, plastics and cars.

Russian gas accounted for 55% of Germany's imports last year and Berlin has come under pressure to unwind a business relationship that critics says is helping to fund Russia's war in Ukraine.

Germany has said it wants to wean itself off Russian supplies but expects to be largely reliant on Moscow for gas until the middle of 2024.

It remains unclear whether an abrupt halt would happen and the officials said Germany wanted to avert an escalation, such as by backing a European gas embargo, having already supported sanctions against Moscow on coal and oil.

But they now fear Russia could cut off gas flows unilaterally and want to be able to cope if it does.
While a broad framework is in place and the government is determined to help, the details of how it will put the plan into action are now being thrashed out, the officials said.

The government would back granting further loans and guarantees to prop up energy firms, helping them cope with soaring prices, and could take critical companies, such as refineries, under its wing, the three officials said.
Asked for comment on the measures, Germany's economy ministry pointed to statements by its head, Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck, that the country had made "intense efforts" in recent weeks to reduce its use of Russian energy.

Last month, Berlin approved a legal change to allow it take control of energy companies as a last resort.
It is now discussing how it could use the measure in practice, such as by taking control of the PCK refinery operated by Russia's Rosneft (ROSN.MM) in Schwedt near Poland, two of the people said. It accounts for most of Germany's remaining Russian oil imports and could be hit by a European Union oil embargo.
Rosneft declined to comment on any possible German action.

ENERGY NATIONALISATION?

One of the people said the nationalisation of energy companies was an option being considered but it would have to be weighed carefully and justified on the grounds of securing energy supplies rather than to punish Russia.

Germany could also take stakes in other companies, said two people familiar with the matter. In 2018, it made a similar move when state development bank KfW bought 20% of energy network operator 50Hertz to fend off an offer from China's State Grid.

The final government emergency package has not yet been finalised. One of the people cautioned that taking minority stakes in companies and intervention at the Schwedt refinery remained under discussion but had not been decided.

Officials are also examining how KfW can alleviate pressure on critical companies by supporting them with further loans, or emergency credit lines they could use if energy prices soar and trigger costly margin calls on their market positions.

Earlier this year, KfW helped German energy firm Uniper (UN01.DE), EnBW's (EBKG.DE) gas division VNG and coal-fired power plant operator Leag cope with volatility in energy markets.

KfW declined to comment on which companies it had helped.

Germany is also examining how it would ration gas in an emergency. Its regulator is considering whether to give industry priority over households, which would be a reversal of the current policy where businesses would be cut off first.

The discussions are unfolding against the backdrop of war in Ukraine and an increasingly charged stand-off between Moscow and Brussels, which has backed tough sanctions to isolate Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin told his armed forces at a parade on Monday they were fighting for their country but offered no clues as to how long their assault on Ukraine, which the Kremlin calls a special military operation, would last.

ECONOMIC SPIRAL

Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) halted gas exports to Poland and Bulgaria last month after they refused to pay in roubles but the Kremlin has rejected accusations by the European Commission that Moscow was using natural gas supplies as blackmail.

The Kremlin and Gazprom have repeatedly said that Russia was a reliable energy supplier.

The Kremlin and Gazprom did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the reliability of supply.
After hesitantly backing sanctions on coal and oil, Berlin also now wants to draw a line, four officials said.
They are concerned that curbing gas as well could send prices rocketing, allowing Moscow to cash in on sales outside the EU and thus still failing to drain its war chest.

The officials said Germany was reaching the limit of sanctions it could impose without triggering an economic spiral, with even those in the governing coalition wholeheartedly behind penalising Moscow wary of imposing sanctions on gas.

Berlin has also been swayed by captains of German industry, including chief executives of its biggest listed companies and representatives of firms with ties to Russia, who have regularly met and lobbied officials not to ban gas, one person with knowledge of the matter said.

Company executives have told Berlin they are preparing to pare back Russian energy ties in any event, but appealed to the government not to force them to do so immediately, said a second person familiar with those discussions.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 3 hours ago  
John Parker, a communist party candidate for U.S. President in 2004 has arrived in a Russian-controlled area in the Luhansk region to show support for Russia's "battle against American imperialism".

media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Moldovan police issued 103 fines for wearing the St. George Ribbon during a march on May 9. #Moldova officially banned the demonstration and public wearing of the St. George Ribbon after the #Russian invasion of #Ukraine began.

The Pulitzer Prize awarded a special citation to journalists of #Ukraine, acknowledging their "courage, endurance and commitment" in covering Russia's war.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Public Call Box
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Very probable psyop, or potentially big boom? It's two and a quarter-hours to big Crimean boom?

Or not, someone yesterday said the timer was doing something funny.

Still let's see what happens at 8-ish AM.
 
A_Flying_Toaster
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Glory to Ukraine.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/🇺🇦
 
Jesterling
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Looks like the "exposed convey in broad daylight" strategy continues to be problematic for the Russians


К2 допомогло незваним «туристам» знайти дорогу в один кінець
Youtube x9ZTR6yC6O4
 
quantum_csc
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Awesome that Biden requested $33 Billion in military aid for Ukraine and congress was like "No, you will get $40 Billion".  I like that we are helping Ukraine, don't get me wrong, but I wish congress could agree so easily on helping Americans in need.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

You want to send Javelins, artillery, and explodey drones to poor people?
 
quantum_csc
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

You want to send Javelins, artillery, and explodey drones to poor people?


I would settle for housing and feeding the homeless, which we could easily do for $40 billion
 
goodncold
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

You want to send Javelins, artillery, and explodey drones to poor people?


It might help solve the wealth inequality gap.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

quantum_csc: Awesome that Biden requested $33 Billion in military aid for Ukraine and congress was like "No, you will get $40 Billion".  I like that we are helping Ukraine, don't get me wrong, but I wish congress could agree so easily on helping Americans in need.


Sadly the last thing Americans need is more heavy weaponry

Phineas and Ferb - Weaponry (HD)
Youtube _3H18bkKyG8
 
maddermaxx
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

I would settle for housing and feeding the homeless, which we could easily do for $40 billion


To be fair, if we sent them Javlins, it would be much easier for them to acquire food and housing.... I mean, at that point would you say no?
 
fat_free
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I admire anyone who reads this on a daily basis, and kudos to subby for adding this daily rehash. Seems like it's the same stuff every day, and gotta be honest with ya, the world seems to be losing interest.
 
Kit Fister
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/_3H18bkKyG8]


you're right. they need training and discipline so they can properly use, carry, and store their heavy weaponry so they are safe, effective, and know the law.
 
Kit Fister
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


SLAVA HEDGEKRAINE!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wessoman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

I can confirm some aspects of this story- For one, I saw the last two Eurofighter Typhoons get deployed to Romania yesterday:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Furthermore, I saw a big diplomatic mission from Poland to Iran. Is it possible Poland is trying to arrange tank or Jet parts for Ukraine?
Fark user imageView Full Size


And finally, speaking of Iran and the Middle East, I've been seeing a lot of US Diplomatic activity to Jordan and Iraq (Are they also trying to grab old Soviet tank and jet parts?). Interesting point is how the US is avoiding Israeli airspace like the plague. What does this mean?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Jesterling: Looks like the "exposed convey in broad daylight" strategy continues to be problematic for the Russians


[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/x9ZTR6yC6O4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Damn.  That was a slaughter.

And damned nice voice on the singer... too bad I have no clue what she was saying.
 
hubiestubert
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

quantum_csc: Awesome that Biden requested $33 Billion in military aid for Ukraine and congress was like "No, you will get $40 Billion".  I like that we are helping Ukraine, don't get me wrong, but I wish congress could agree so easily on helping Americans in need.


Well, Congress might, if there weren't a couple of Reps who are banking on being obstructionist jackanapes...
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

quantum_csc: Awesome that Biden requested $33 Billion in military aid for Ukraine and congress was like "No, you will get $40 Billion".  I like that we are helping Ukraine, don't get me wrong, but I wish congress could agree so easily on helping Americans in need.


Two COMPLETELY different issues.

One can be 'easily' solved by sending cash and weapons.

One requires a complete revamp of American society, mental and physical health attitudes and a coordinated response system, revamp of american police, and a general retooling of your entire mindset.

Which one is easy and cheap to do?  Especially considering one has have your government dead set against it.
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE!!!!


Thanks for the comprehensive updates.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Russia claiming that Ukraine's attempt to join NATO is a justification for war is no different than an abusive man claiming he had to kidnap and torture his ex girlfriend because she was trying to file a restraining order and start a relationship with a new guy.

Hell when Russia claims that Ukraine is under the control of the gays, that is like a homophobic man who thinks his ex wife must have become a lesbian because she stopped wanting to have sex with him.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

You want to send Javelins, artillery, and explodey drones to poor people?


The poor might then have a chance against American cops.
 
Kitty2.0
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

quantum_csc: Awesome that Biden requested $33 Billion in military aid for Ukraine and congress was like "No, you will get $40 Billion".  I like that we are helping Ukraine, don't get me wrong, but I wish congress could agree so easily on helping Americans in need.


I came here to say this and now I don't have to, thanks.
 
Kitty2.0
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fat_free: I admire anyone who reads this on a daily basis, and kudos to subby for adding this daily rehash. Seems like it's the same stuff every day, and gotta be honest with ya, the world seems to be losing interest.


No, just you and the two people who smarted you (which I assume is yourself and your alt).
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: [Fark user image 594x873]


They can't take Alaska.  It's ours, fair and square.  We still have the receipt!
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Remember when I said there would be a flyover at the Victory Day parade?"
"Yeah!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
70Ford
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
National Anthem of Ukraine
Youtube ZRLT_HZDf84
 
Shanghai_Flyer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
New slang just dropped

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: quantum_csc: Awesome that Biden requested $33 Billion in military aid for Ukraine and congress was like "No, you will get $40 Billion".  I like that we are helping Ukraine, don't get me wrong, but I wish congress could agree so easily on helping Americans in need.

I came here to say this and now I don't have to, thanks.


See above.

If you know a 'cheap' ($40B) way of completely revamping your health care, mental care, police services, social services to properly help these people... pipe up!  The rest of your country would love to hear it.  Because the bill is NOT going to be small, and it will take decades to implement, because you have to start at the basics, and build up.

It's a fundamental problem with American society... not something that can be instantly fixed with cash.  The invasion of Ukraine... can be fixed with cash (and weapons).
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

quantum_csc: Awesome that Biden requested $33 Billion in military aid for Ukraine and congress was like "No, you will get $40 Billion".  I like that we are helping Ukraine, don't get me wrong, but I wish congress could agree so easily on helping Americans in need.


"Helping Americans derp derp derp derp communism."
 
Kitty2.0
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Kitty2.0: quantum_csc: Awesome that Biden requested $33 Billion in military aid for Ukraine and congress was like "No, you will get $40 Billion".  I like that we are helping Ukraine, don't get me wrong, but I wish congress could agree so easily on helping Americans in need.

I came here to say this and now I don't have to, thanks.

See above.

If you know a 'cheap' ($40B) way of completely revamping your health care, mental care, police services, social services to properly help these people... pipe up!  The rest of your country would love to hear it.  Because the bill is NOT going to be small, and it will take decades to implement, because you have to start at the basics, and build up.

It's a fundamental problem with American society... not something that can be instantly fixed with cash.  The invasion of Ukraine... can be fixed with cash (and weapons).


I don't need you mansplaining to me how my country works or how to fix it.
 
TastyWaves!
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I would settle for housing and feeding the homeless, which we could easily do for $40 billion



While 40 Billion sounds like a lot,... it is a very small percentage of the 3.3 Trillion the US spent on Entitlement programs in 2021.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

I don't need you mansplaining to me how my country works or how to fix it.


Then how's 'bout offering a fix, instead of whining about it.
 
Harry Freakstorm
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Bodies of Russian soldiers dumped in a something something
 
Muta
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Something is going on near Estonia

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kitty2.0
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Then how's 'bout offering a fix, instead of whining about it.


Oh do shut up.

None of you are fixing jack shiat with any of your comments on here.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Oh do shut up.

None of you are fixing jack shiat with any of your comments on here.


Neither are you.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Jesterling: Looks like the "exposed convey in broad daylight" strategy continues to be problematic for the Russians


[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/x9ZTR6yC6O4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Kind of amazing the tankers don't scatter when the first artillery rounds come in.  I know the ground is supposed to be muddy and all, but man the orcs are dumb.
 
Kerr Avon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Jesterling: Looks like the "exposed convey in broad daylight" strategy continues to be problematic for the Russians


[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/x9ZTR6yC6O4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


That's also inflicting major trauma on A10 pilots everywhere. ;-)
 
Kitty2.0
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Neither are you.


Never said I was.  I am quite aware of all of the things in place to keep white men rich and everyone else under their thumb.

Asshole.
 
