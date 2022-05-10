 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(US Department of Justice)   What's the difference between a used car dealer and a Nigerian scammer? In this case, nothing at all   (justice.gov) divider line
6
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

485 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 May 2022 at 7:20 AM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
419 was the best model year for the Nigerian Mugu
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well, that's one way to do a money shuffle. Use money you can't transfer to buy goods, ship those home and enjoy or sell for local currency. It used to be containers full of clothes and cars to Columbia for the drug trade. Actually, it probably still is.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I am shocked to see this kind of behavior from a used car dealer. Generally those ate some of the most upstanding people you will ever meet. Especially the smaller dealers that do their own financing. If you can't trust them, who can you trust?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Well, that's one way to do a money shuffle. Use money you can't transfer to buy goods, ship those home and enjoy or sell for local currency. It used to be containers full of clothes and cars to Columbia for the drug trade. Actually, it probably still is.


Assorted electronics are popular anymore - you can unload things like phones, game systems, cards for mining. that kinda shiat just about anywhere np at all

/the major players have easier ways of getting it done
//but below that, yeah, common as muck
///sometimes entire investigations get started not because they found some drugs or something, but because someone found a weird 'shipping lots of random crap that has farkall to do with the business they're in" pattern from someone and went, "Hmm."
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This is clearly institutionalized racism.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What's the difference between a used car dealer and a computer salesman?  The used car dealer knows when he's lying to you.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.