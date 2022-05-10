 Skip to content
(Fox 8 Cleveland)   The Magic Schoolbus takes kids on an exciting journey to see what's under Cleveland's streets   (fox8.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Carlos did it.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
There is a salt mine under Cleveland, and the lake! It makes you wonder "but what if...".

rockthelake.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I bet someone threw a steel plate over a hole and didn't fasten it in place. Big vehicle like a bus comes along, the steel plate shifts, and into the hole it goes.
 
