(WFLA Tampa Bay)   It takes a village to raise a child, Christian school edition   (wfla.com) divider line
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She needs to come beat me
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I had the misfortune of attending a "christian" school my entire schooling, and bullying was definitely a thing, although there wasn't much "fat-shaming" in my day even though that was a generation ago when fat kids were less common than today and they really stood out back then. But if the kid in TFA who was being "bullied" and "fat-shamed" picked up the "bully" then I'm guessing they weren't being bullied in the way that happened when I was at school, nobody picked up bullies.

It sounds more like smart-arsery than bullying to me. Yeah fat-shaming shouldn't happen but just because it is doesn't mean anyone's being bullied, it just means someone's being a smart-arse or perhaps just an arsehole. The solution may be violence, that's how the playground has always worked, but if you get caught there might be consequences. That said, parents shouldn't be hitting anyone else's kids under any circumstances, that's how the police get called, it's been that way since the 70's. (Before then it was open season though, nobody arked up if their kid got hit by someone else, they probably deserved it.)
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Even before clicking the link, my comment was to be related to how much I was beaten at Christian schools.

We're talking Fred O'Bannion style paddlings... regularly.
 
Valter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Florida. Stop.
 
