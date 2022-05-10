 Skip to content
(Daily Express)   Friendly fire levels Russian troops
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Pop ups level link
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
"The leadership of the 97th Infantry Battalion expresses its satisfaction with the actions of the Russian occupiers on May 8 2022.

Using the heavy Solntsepek flamethrower system in the Zaporizhia direction they actually burned the racist occupiers from Ukrainian soil.

Such actions are positively perceived and supported in every way by the Ukrainian military.

We understand that there is a tradition of cooking kebabs in May.

Our 97th Infantry Battalion continues to destroy the occupiers on Ukrainian soil while defending and carrying out the orders of the leadership. Glory to Ukraine!"
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
With the Russians having their communications unsecured I'm kind of surprised that the Ukrainians don't call in Russian Artillery strikes on Russian positions every day
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Well, I hope it wasn't anybody they knew. That would suck.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Magorn: With the Russians having their communications unsecured I'm kind of surprised that the Ukrainians don't call in Russian Artillery strikes on Russian positions every day


That isn't something they would be telling the world as long as it kept working.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pavel Chikov, a lawyer for the group, wrote on his Telegram channel on March 27: "War refuseniks have started to come to us for help.
"We have information that more than 1,000 servicemen and National Guardsmen from seven towns have refused to fight."


"Popular resistance to unpopular war was inwented in Russia"
jonathondsvendsen.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm wondering how many Russian officers have been killed by 'collateral damage' by their own troops.

Ooops. Guess we can't advance until they send us a new Looie.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have to know that eventually they're going to have to give up.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: They have to know that eventually they're going to have to give up.


No, they will declare victory and then blame the caretaking force for the loss. Stoopid outside contractors.
 
sandbar67
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shiat's on friendly fire, yo Comrade!
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile in Russia, no one has died from weapons fire, is all deaths from Covid spread by sickly Ukrainians.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you call it when one orc troop wipes out another for no real reason other than they're farking stupid orcs? A Good Start.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keystone Comrades

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Friendly Fire Fiasco" would be a sick name for a band
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't "friendly fire" limited to actions that were unintentional in scope?
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Our bad, guys. Somebody said Putin was over there."
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

thorpe: We understand that there is a tradition of cooking kebabs in May.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
To rub insult into injury, Ukraine's army promptly issued a letter thanking the Russians for their helpful contributions.

c.tenor.comView Full Size


c.tenor.comView Full Size


Etc
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
An activity I wish to encourage among the average Russian soldier.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I wonder if we are providing intelligence to the Russians, too.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

To Wish Impossible Things: Isn't "friendly fire" limited to actions that were unintentional in scope?


I would imagine that a number of officers have been intentionally killed by their own troops, but this probably wasn't intentional.  Friendly fire is unavoidable in a large enough war, even in good militaries.  A quarter of US casualties in the first gulf war were from friendly fire, and that was probably as professional as the US military has ever been... granted, less than 150 Americans died total in that war, and Iraq really wasn't equipped to fight the US, so they didn't take out many coalition troops.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sick burn, bro.
 
Firststepsadoozie
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Magorn: With the Russians having their communications unsecured I'm kind of surprised that the Ukrainians don't call in Russian Artillery strikes on Russian positions every day


Just tell give the arty its own grid square. Considering how most of the Russian military is "do what you are told, when you are told, and don't ask questions" they would probably have no problem pointing their guns straight up and firing.
 
6655321
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Putin seen playing world's smallest violin.
 
