During Nurses Week (May 6-12), one Georgia hospital showed their appreciation for the love & compassion their hardworking nursing staff gives by bringing in dogs from the Alliance of Therapy Dogs. Please welcome them all to Woofday Wetnose Wednesday
37
    More: Woofday, Atrium nurses, Therapy, therapy dogs  
•       •       •

37 Comments     (+0 »)
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user image

Waddya know, second post!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

memegenerator.net
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
I'm happy to report I FINALLY got to try our new Popeyes this weekend, specifically on Mother's Day. It was tasty.

Fark user image
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Morning, all. Hope this day finds you all well and brings something happy and uplifting 'cuz we could all use more of that, eh?

Myself, woke up in a panicky state. It happens from time to time for no discernible reason so it's nothing new but it kinda bites. Some breathing exercises, sipping a warm cuppa and hugging my pupper help. So does hanging with you lot. The hubby surprised me the other day: I mentioned my monthly sub would run out before next Caturday and wanted to make sure he'd be okay with me spending $10 to re-up for a month. He said to go ahead and up for the next year because I need this. Apparently I am noticeably better when I spend time with my furbaby fam for awhile, so that was cool.

So, thank you for being awesome you guys! (And for tolerating me - especially that.)

Here - have some fresh Brindy monster as a token of my gratitude. She was cold this morning and needed lots of blankies:

Fark user image
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

♥♥
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.com
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.pinimg.com
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.com
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.com
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
So, does the dog wag the tail or...
dumpaday.com
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Ooh - Brin got her new collar. She's stopped pulling on her leash so we thought it might be time to transition to a more comfy one. This one is still padded and has a handle (which is handy, lol) but it doesn't have the big, triangular section to help protect her windpipe, so it should be less bulky.

She also has fresh spring flowers; she lost one of the dark blue ones, heh.

Fark user image

And, yes, she *is* special 🥰😂
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.com
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.com
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.com
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Edie wondering where our old fence went (town down to repair the retaining wall to our alley).

Fark user image
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

That's a very disapproving look.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.com
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.com
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
LukeR
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rainbow enjoying some nap time.
Fark user image
Fark user image
Fark user image
 
Makers_Mark_Ambassador
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image

Penny says "If I fits, I sits"...

/she could have the whole couch
 
Marcos P
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user image

Fark user image

Birthday sweet potato ice cream :3
 
GaryM
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I don't know who needed the cuddles more...

Fark user image
 
funzyr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Cole was feeling cuddly the other day
Fark user image
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.