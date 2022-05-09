 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   HEY, kids... it's May, the sun is shining, the days are warmer... except where I am, it's still snowing. Come in and make me jealous in Your Fark Gardening Thread for Tuesday May 10, 2022   (fark.com) divider line
23
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

116 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 May 2022 at 7:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
It's ok, subby. It's been raining constantly here, so I've been afraid to plant. Hoping to get started soon.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I built things. Next Imma grow thongs.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Things....dammit...things.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
:(

The weather... just ruined everything. Ugh.
 
granolasteak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
It's snowing like a you-know-what.  We had a nice blizzard earlier in the day, an snorain before that.

My only gardening is houseplants.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

granolasteak: It's snowing like a you-know-what.  We had a nice blizzard earlier in the day, an snorain before that.

My only gardening is houseplants.


I'd show you a picture of my purple salvia scratching desperately at the window to get out, but it's just too pathetic.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

italie: I built things. Next Imma grow thongs.

[Fark user image 425x425]


Those are some lovely boxes! (no snark)
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Might grow some bell peppers, some jalapenos, and try something a little more adventuresome as well this year.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Snow? Are you also in Montana? Sorry, it's my fault for putting new tubes in my bike.

Seedlings seem to be doing well under the grow light. My cat freaks out every time I walk by the plants, hoping to get some cat grass. She's meowed more in the last few weeks than in the previous 13 years of having her.
 
CatRevenge [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Based on someone's comment recently on birds eating okra seeds, I started some indoors last week.  Those things put out a really long root to start, it is impressive.   I hope to get them into the garden at the end of the week.

I was trying to acclimate a couple basil plants over the weekend.  Apparently the punk-ass dog got a hold of one of the pots and played with it.  There was soil spread around and the chewed up pot.  I tried to rescue the plant by putting it in the ground. Now I can't remember where I did that.  It probably died is why I can't find it.  Oh well, at least I have more.  And lets face it, basil is easy to get going.
 
flood222
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Been in the 80s every day here (all year round). Just sold some of our garden for mother's day (pays for our new plants!)
 
QFarker
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It has been pretty dry so I am having to water every day.   91º yesterday.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I started  San Marzano tomatoes, zucchini, watermelon, Hungarian peppers and garlic.  But ...It's been below 50 deg at night nearly every night and can't transplant yet ...weeks now later than I should have...and my plants are already flowering dammit ...this weekend they're going in no matter what.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Once it dries out a bit the herbs go in. Chives, rosemary, thai basil, sweet basil, and tarragon. Harvested our first spurgus on Sunday, need to pull weeds but I'm in a goddam splint and on crutches. Hopefully not after Thursday.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Got a great start on laying out the PVC for my drip irrigation.  Pic below shows the main manifold with 9 Ts where the valves go - I need to buy a few more.  Leak checked it with hose pressure so it's good to go.  I need to buy some more fixtures so I can get the pump installed and be able to put in a pressure regulator if necessary.

Fark user imageView Full Size

I really need to knuckle down on the software side - I've done proof-of-concept on all the HW/SW interface stuff, and I need to write the control software now.

I also transplanted a half-dozen tomato starts from the Aerogarden to potting soil.  They are still suffering from transplant shock in this photo.  The small stuff you see are eggplants, sorrel, and dill; and there's one fish pepper in there.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Most of the stuff I direct seeded under my hoops are doing well.  No luck with celery though.

The bok choy I direct seeded in the main bed is just now sprouting, too.  Weather is going to be hot and sunny this week so hope to get some great growth going.  I'll remove my hoops sometime around the 15th and get my other starts into the dirt.

I also started sweet bell peppers and squash from seed (under grow lights) this weekend.  Hopefully they won't be too late.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sorry to hear about the snow subby.

Here in Iowa it's a crap shoot this time of year on the possibility of a spring snow storm -- isn't happening this year.  We've gone from highs in the mid to upper 60's F to highs of nearly 90 F all w/in 24 hours, with the humidity in the high 90's as well.

I've gotten a late start this year on what will likely be a small garden at home. Cukes, cherry tomatoes, various herbs and a few green pepper plants ready to plant as soon as I have some confidence in the weather.

S.O's raised bed gardens for her class at school will hopefully have all sorts of tasty veggies. The kids pick out what they plant, so it's always amusing to see what actually grows.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: I also transplanted a half-dozen tomato starts from the Aerogarden to potting soil.


Looks like you have a nice setup in the works for irrigation. I miss my Aerogarden as it was a great way to (obviously) get the ball rolling earlier on germination and growth. I still have a chili pepper plant from maybe 2 years ago in a pot upstairs that still flowers and fruits. The basil just died, after somehow also making it 2 years inside.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Mountain gardener here, lost all last years highly pampered tomatoes to a late spring freeze so...reluctant to commit to putting pants in. First year i got over 300 tomatoes. Last year zero. Best performers, early girls and better boys, 'chocolate sprinkle" cherry, purple cherry, black krim, and i'll find out what the nursery has for this year in a few hours...
 
Ham Sandvich [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Seeds are just starting to sprout in their pods, but nothing has been planted yet. It has been warm enough during the last few days to put them outside for sunbathing. Planting time is usually mid-May or later here. Next year, I'll have a pop-up greenhouse to use and won't be carrying seed trays in and out everyday.

Straw bales are done and awaiting plants. I checked the temperatures this morning and most were 15 F above the air temperature (70-80), which is a great sign. Thursday is supposed to be the start of a warm streak here, so I'll water on Wednesday, and hopefully have a few more of the cold tolerant plants ready to go in (leeks, lettuce).
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm planting potatoes today
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Got the entire garden tilled and planted on Mother's Day. Just have to string up the deer fence to keep out the wee beasties. I'm doing strawberries this year too, so we'll see how that turns out, and if the park service clears out the bamboo, then I'm planting blueberry bushes at my property's edge.
 
Calamity Gin [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Bought a house last summer. Previous owner was a gardener, and I've been enjoying the fruits of his labor - apple and peach trees, redbud, daffodils, iris, and now the roses are starting to bloom.

There's also a couple of large raised beds that I've had to clear weeds out of three times now and planted with vegetable seeds six weeks ago. The weeds, mostly henbit with some grass, are doing far better than the veg. I'm due to weed it all out again in the hopes that what spinach, zucchini, watermelon, and strawberries did sprout will do a little better. Farkin everything grows here, man.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.