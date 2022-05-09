 Skip to content
(The Detroit_News)   Imagine graduating college and being told you have to stay there for the rest of your life, such is the case for half of these lucky grads   (detroitnews.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, Prison, Academic degree, Calvin Prison Initiative, Raymond Potts, Richard A. Handlon Correctional Facility, National research, bachelor's degree, state prison  
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The curriculum features such classes as:

Sociology 315: Intermediate Prison biatch Theory

Chem 255: An Introduction to Toilet Wine

Econ 307: Understanding Candy Bar Markets

Acct 322: Farking or Paying: Cost Benefit Analysis

Physics 214: Basic Fifi Mechanics

... I'll see myself out
 
Valter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Jesus, no, I don't want to go back to Richmond.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Finally! A compromise on free college the Republicans can agree to.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Who do I have to kill to get free tuition?
 
