(SFGate)   San Francisco police hold ice cream with a cop event. It was a very rocky road   (sfgate.com) divider line
11
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Good.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
knbwhite
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm sure the megaphone guy changed minds.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I get the idea to humanize the police by creating non-criminal interactions at events like this. But the ability to create instant protests means problematizers can ruin anything.

I like the idea of doing a wedding at a ice cream parlor. Everyone gets a cone before the bride comes in, walks to the impromptu stand at the back of the store, officiate does the ceremony, then the party moves to a reception hall. Closes the shop for maybe 90 minutes.
 
voyageur
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Worthy and Kim said the lead organizer who put the event together was community member Mark Dietrich, who has written op-eds on burglaries in the Richmond District and is often quoted in news stories on San Francisco crime. He is also involved in local group Stop Richmond Burglary, which seeks to educate residents on how to avoid garage and car burglaries. His social media pages indicate he's a strong supporter of recalling Chesa Boudin.
Dietrich did not respond to multiple requests for comment from SFGATE.
Kim said the whole incident was unfortunate and that she wishes she had known more about the broader context before agreeing to host the event."

So a right wing political activist set up a right wing event and didn't inform the owners of the broader implications? He honeypotted the BLM protestors with this poor shop.  ACAB.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
yourenothelping.jpg
 
knbwhite
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

How dare he organize a block watch.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I mean, it's farking San Francisco.  If it starts as a shiat show don't be surprised when it ends as a shiat show
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
No decent person in their right mind wants to have ice cream with cops.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

wildcardjack: I get the idea to humanize the police by creating non-criminal interactions at events like this.


You do?

See, me over here? I'm far more concerned about humanizing the people that the pigs murder every day.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
F*ck the police.

And abolish them.
 
