 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   Barefoot in a forest: building a brick house without modern tools (except a movie camera)   (youtube.com) divider line
26
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

472 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 May 2022 at 11:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'd vote him off the island. No way I'd win the money.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Okay, point for brick skills...etc.

But MAJOR points off for location.

If you look at the house...it seems to be built on a flood plain. There's even a waterline on the brickwork showing where it got flooded right up the window level.

I mean unless he chose each soggy brick for the lower level...it's a bad location.

Tho, the guy does say he doesn't live in those....which a good thing. But even as a sleepover hut, you might need to de-snake it before camping.
 
Bajtaur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

optikeye: Okay, point for brick skills...etc.

But MAJOR points off for location.

If you look at the house...it seems to be built on a flood plain. There's even a waterline on the brickwork showing where it got flooded right up the window level.


The caption indicates 6.5 months clock time. It is pretty clear that he got to that window line and then stopped for a while (maybe making more bricks, or on to other projects). I'm not convinced of flooding, I was thinking it just rains a lot there so moss started growing.

And yes, snakes bad. I am also shocked that mosquitos haven't extracted all of his blood if it is that wet there.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought everyone knew about this guy.
He's f*cking badass.
 
a far candle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
People still do this today. Not sure what's so amazing about digging up clay.
https://coretanzania.org/building-blocks/
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ouch. Caustic burns.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: Okay, point for brick skills...etc.

But MAJOR points off for location.

If you look at the house...it seems to be built on a flood plain. There's even a waterline on the brickwork showing where it got flooded right up the window level.

I mean unless he chose each soggy brick for the lower level...it's a bad location.

Tho, the guy does say he doesn't live in those....which a good thing. But even as a sleepover hut, you might need to de-snake it before camping.


You say de-snake.
I say gather protein
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bricks from a brick tree, eh?

/pope sh*t in the woods
 
stevecore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love these dudes.  The work they do is amazing
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's mighty mighty.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Commodores - Brick House
Youtube -5EmnQp3V48
 
Joe Peanut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make sure to turn-on "Subtitles/Close Caption" when watching his videos.  He explains each step on CC.
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do random guys run out of the jungle and chase him in this one? They did in the one that I watched before, so I wasn't sure if that was a recurring thing.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: Okay, point for brick skills...etc.

But MAJOR points off for location.

If you look at the house...it seems to be built on a flood plain. There's even a waterline on the brickwork showing where it got flooded right up the window level.

I mean unless he chose each soggy brick for the lower level...it's a bad location.

Tho, the guy does say he doesn't live in those....which a good thing. But even as a sleepover hut, you might need to de-snake it before camping.


He says in the closed-captioning (he uses that instead of voiceover narration) that the color change was because of two different groups of brick-creation.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rammed earth seems pretty compelling compared to this.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I admire him because he did all that work without being nagged to do it by a woman. Or maybe he just didn't mention it, because...
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Martian Manhandler: Do random guys run out of the jungle and chase him in this one? They did in the one that I watched before, so I wasn't sure if that was a recurring thing.


It should be because that was boring as fark!
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol. The algorithm strikes again.
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Martian Manhandler: Do random guys run out of the jungle and chase him in this one? They did in the one that I watched before, so I wasn't sure if that was a recurring thing.


Oh, my bad. I thought it was these guys: https://www.youtube.com/c/JungleSurvival/videos
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

chitownmike: The Martian Manhandler: Do random guys run out of the jungle and chase him in this one? They did in the one that I watched before, so I wasn't sure if that was a recurring thing.

It should be because that was boring as fark!


See above for the channel I thought that it was.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
His icing looks lumpy.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
But when does he find time to surf the internet?


This guy's pretty badass too.
He uses some hand tools, but it's at least a place you could actually stay in.
One Year Alone in Forest of Sweden | Building Log Cabin like our Forefathers
Youtube BBX5qh09OIE
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'ma let you finish, but Dick Proenneke is the OG!

Dick Proenneke in Alone in the Wilderness
Youtube iYJKd0rkKss
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How would one use a camera to build a house?
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Brick making with a friend of Joe Pera

The Ancient Art Of Brickmaking - Impervious Building Blocks Handmade From The Earth
Youtube mzJoImT__xc
 
Alien Robot
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark would have made it out of whiskey bottles.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.