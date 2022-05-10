 Skip to content
(Boing Boing)   Of my friend, I can only say this. Of all the souls I have encountered in my travels, his was the most human. Okay, y'all hold my Romulan ale and watch this   (boingboing.net) divider line
21
•       •       •

Cosmic Cowboy [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
agoodgoodbye.comView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is real?
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daffy: This is real?


Yes...watch the video.

I for one welcome our grim reaper clown cannons.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would be OK with this.

/I'd rather be launched into space
//aka The Doohan
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My closest friends have very specific instructions for how to handle my remains.

1: cheapest disposal available
2: if cheapest disposal is not acceptable then I demand to have my corpse fired from a cannon so that it lands in my grave as the casket lowers
2, A: for all the love, please do not load my ashes into a glitter canon
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoomp There It Is - Tag Team
Youtube Z-FPimCmbX8
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I need to update my will
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once sprayed a dry powder fire extinguisher through the mail slot on someone's front door as a prank. This is giving me ideas...
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christmas gift for John Waters.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool. But ... Can I cremate someone that maybe does not want to be cremated? Where do you get the supply of "ammo" for it?

/Asking for a friend
//Muwahahahahahhahahaha
///:)
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Is there no problem where a gun isn't the answer?
 
Spectrum
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
There's a company that incorporates ashes into a professional fireworks display. But it ain't cheap, like this crap.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm having visions of this and a gender reveal party going horribly, horribly wrong.

/Is it a girl?
//Is it a boy?
///WTF is grey?
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
CRAZY BASE JUMP// CHIMNEY // INTENSE CLIMB
Youtube bbsK9BTu6mU
 
wedelw
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: Cool. But ... Can I cremate someone that maybe does not want to be cremated? Where do you get the supply of "ammo" for it?

/Asking for a friend
//Muwahahahahahhahahaha
///:)


.........and now I am preparing to sell my plot of a serial killer who works at the crematorium and does his own disposals using a glitter gun at mardi gras. That has to be easy worth a coupla mill eh ?

CSB : Don't try to dispose of ashes off a cliff, into a breeze or from the window of a car or small plane. Nothing quite as distasteful as heading home covered in that dust. Plan your ashes spreading ceremony very carefully.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Christmas gift for John Waters.


Addams Family wishlist.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"When I die, I want my remains scattered in Disneyland. Also, I don't want to be cremated"
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

wedelw: FarkingChas: Cool. But ... Can I cremate someone that maybe does not want to be cremated? Where do you get the supply of "ammo" for it?

/Asking for a friend
//Muwahahahahahhahahaha
///:)

.........and now I am preparing to sell my plot of a serial killer who works at the crematorium and does his own disposals using a glitter gun at mardi gras. That has to be easy worth a coupla mill eh ?

CSB : Don't try to dispose of ashes off a cliff, into a breeze or from the window of a car or small plane. Nothing quite as distasteful as heading home covered in that dust. Plan your ashes spreading ceremony very carefully.


Don't worry, no one is going to get near it after it's used as kitty litter.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Osama bin Limbaugh: Is there no problem where a gun isn't the answer?


When all you have is a hammer...
 
