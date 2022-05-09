 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox11 Los Angeles)   Study says frequent marijuana use may result in heart disease. 89yr old Willie Nelson, 50yr old Snoop Dogg: "Hold our beer.....errrr....hold our joint"   (foxla.com) divider line
36
    More: Obvious, Atherosclerosis, Cardiovascular disease, Artery, Myocardial infarction, marijuana use, Blood vessel, Heart, wide-ranging study  
•       •       •

164 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 May 2022 at 10:36 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah I'm kind of calling bullshiat on that, too.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
frequent munchies, maybe.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
RELATED: Positive marijuana drug tests among U.S. employees hits record high in 2021

Gee, I wonder why. It's almost like people are sick of your stupid 1930s era bullshiat.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Wu and a team of doctors analyzed blood samples of 18 recreational marijuana users"

Yeah. That sample size certainly convinces me. The larger study by the American Heart Association (referenced in the article) is more interesting but wraps everything up by saying: 

"Overall, evidence is still inconclusive for cannabis use and adverse cardiovascular outcomes, resulting in an urgent need for carefully designed, prospective short- and long-term studies."

So, once again, ooga booga and we're sorry that the devil's lettuce annoys cannabevets. 

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Also may result in axe murders and associations with jazz musicians.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Another study published in 2018 in the Frontiers of Pharmacology journal showed people who used medical cannabis experienced improvements in executive function over time, with no deficits in verbal learning or memory.

Getting a kick as well as a buzz.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh oh, this dogshiat got greenlit.   How derp can you DERP?
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: Yeah I'm kind of calling bullshiat on that, too.


Publishing crap like this makes Dr. Wu look like just a shadow of a research scientist.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see it's time for the weekly Reefer Panic post.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: whidbey: Yeah I'm kind of calling bullshiat on that, too.

Publishing crap like this makes Dr. Wu look like just a shadow of a research scientist.


He's just an ordinary guy, you know.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My genetics may result in heart disease.   Also depression, suicide, alcoholism, obesity.....you know what, I don't care about the pot.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's been 2 years since weed became fully legal in Canada and I've been using it to treat my OCD and PTSD and its literally the only med I've been on that even makes a dent in it. If it means I run a higher risk of dying of a heart attack then I'll use it because I'd rather die of a heart attack than go back to living the way I was before using weed. I'm soon to be 57, even if I only get another 3 years before the Big One makes me join Elizabeth that's a fair trade as far as I'm concerned. That's three years without my life being controlled by crippling mental illness.

I am not a "stoner". Lived the first fifty plus years of my life without using weed. Taking a gummy before bed is part of my mental health care routine now. Reefer Madness has caused us to miss out on decades worth of medical and mental health research because the government had classified weed as a Class A drug meaning no public money for research.

So yeah, if my government decided to back track and make it illegal again I wouldn't stop using it. I'd just be forced to buy my weed from a criminal instead of a licensed dispensary and I'd be at the mercy of that criminal as far as the purity of my weed goes instead of having the quality of my product regulated by the government. Is my weed going to be laced with meth because my dealer wants to make me an addicted customer and weed on its own isn't addictive? I sure hope not, but who knows.

Thankfully I don't think there's any way the government can put this genie back in the bottle now. The same way the conservatives raised a stink prophesizing a distopian  future where topless feminists will force decent Christian males to become rapists when the supreme court ruled you can't make one set of laws for men and one set of laws for women and decreed that laws banning women from going topless must be applied to men equally, they did also for weed. And as with the topless laws in Canada their prophesied vision of rampant weed fuelled public violence and escalating hardcore drug evaporated like morning mist on a sunny day.

I hope for my American neighbours your federal government will eventually come to the same conclusion that prohibition is really farking stupid.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Maybe it does.

I don't blame you for smoking yourself into cardiac arrest. The world is shiat and getting shiattier.

Stop listening to the "stay productive for the rich" articles and live how you want. Nobody judges you after you die.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
As someone with a current buzz going on, I'm ok with that.
 
kindms
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
happiness and laughter vs plaque, liver disease and tar

thunderdome
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
DNRTFA

Frequent smoking/inhaling? I'd buy that.

That kinda goes with the territory.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Worst side effects are an inexplicable appreciation for Phish and a level of Stank that just don't wash off.
 
jso2897
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Cannabis causes heart disease in mice in petri dishes?
So does brandishing a handgun at them.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Another study says faux news may result in heart disease.

/I studied my dad bouncing expletives and racist slurs off his apartment walls.
//may is a hell of a word.
///hate is a hell of a drug.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Snoop Dogg ft Willie Nelson - Buy My Medicine
Youtube ka8OIl_JtEo
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This bs is part and parcel of the dystopian future that we deep down all know we are wading knee deep up to our eye brows
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
RTFA

research from a separate U.K. study

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Maybe it does.

I don't blame you for smoking yourself into cardiac arrest. The world is shiat and getting shiattier.

Stop listening to the "stay productive for the rich" articles and live how you want. Nobody judges you after you die.


Tell it to Hitler
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ever since weed got legalized, fights with my wife went from threats of splitting up, to demands I imbibe the marihuana.

Truthfully, she's right. It's better than any anti-depressant or anger management course. Calms me down and lets me have introspect into why I was indeed an asshole.

Weed has definitely helped my marriage.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
We've been smoking weed for thousands of years. We know this is bullshiat.

Next.
 
algman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Smoking anything is bad for your heart health. If you smoke 2 packs of joints every day, you are going to be at the same sorry of risk as a 2 pack cigarette smoker. Don't do that. Mix it up. Eat some edibles. Smoke some oil. Maybe spend a couple minutes a day sober. The problem is smoking, not cannabis.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I don't partake but the fact that the government classifies pot on the same level as Heroin, LSD, Bath Salts, Peyote, Shrooms, Quaaludes et al is quite laughable.
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Znuh: "Wu and a team of doctors analyzed blood samples of 18 recreational marijuana users"

Yeah. That sample size certainly convinces me. The larger study by the American Heart Association (referenced in the article) is more interesting but wraps everything up by saying: 

"Overall, evidence is still inconclusive for cannabis use and adverse cardiovascular outcomes, resulting in an urgent need for carefully designed, prospective short- and long-term studies."

So, once again, ooga booga and we're sorry that the devil's lettuce annoys cannabevets. 

[64.media.tumblr.com image 400x419]


Yeah, with more states legalizing it whether recreational or medical, these BS articles keep popping up everywhere.  Sounds like some groups are worried and are cranking up the propaganda.

Obviously they don't hold up under the tiniest bit of scrutiny...
 
knobmaker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Stop listening to the "stay productive for the rich" articles and live how you want. Nobody judges you after you die.


Not true.  What is true is that you won't care.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ar393
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

algman: Smoking anything is bad for your heart health. If you smoke 2 packs of joints every day, you are going to be at the same sorry of risk as a 2 pack cigarette smoker. Don't do that. Mix it up. Eat some edibles. Smoke some oil. Maybe spend a couple minutes a day sober. The problem is smoking, not cannabis.


Actually while smoking anything is bad for you...smoking tobacco is much worse than smoking cannabis.

https://www.cancer.gov/publications/dictionaries/cancer-terms/def/tobacco-specific-nitrosamine
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: whidbey: Yeah I'm kind of calling bullshiat on that, too.

Publishing crap like this makes Dr. Wu look like just a shadow of a research scientist.


Dr. Wu

Gots like come on through

Su, that's the call for Dr. Wu

Zu, got's like come on through

Su, that's the call for Dr. Wu

/"Uh sir, most people just say 'paging Dr. Wu' when using the intercom"
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Try healthier munchies then.  It ain't that hard.  (Except for my addiction to chickie nuggies.  I really enjoy some chickie nugs with my smokie nugs.)
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.