(WSBTV)   To be fair, our Grandfather did say "Just put me in the dumpster when I die"   (wsbtv.com) divider line
6
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Gotta honor their wishes
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's an old gag. Person goes to use chute, goes in after something for no good reason, bam bam bam as they fall and hit every nook, and it's a sudden stop at the bottom. It's an argument against them in new buildings, plus the fact they stink.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Poor grampy didn't think his cunning plan all the way through
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And in an odd turn of karmatic events he is reborn as the prom night dumpster baby and the cycle continues
Prom Night Dumpster Baby - Family Guy
Youtube xgQ8BJdkN5U
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's unclear how the victim ended up in the chute.


By way of a rough Orderly, no doubt.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
