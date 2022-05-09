 Skip to content
(WBAY Green Bay)   Hmm, sympathy for a vet with PTSD or hate for a sovcit? whynotboth.jpg   (wbay.com) divider line
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just seeing the word deuce-and-a-half (pronounced "doosenahaff" like it was one word) is enough to start my PTSD reactions the same way smelling diesel smoke and a damp gravel road does. Survivor's guilt is a hell of a drug but man, this guy sounds like he has problems that should have been detected before he even made it to boot camp.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Deputies were informed that Renel is a military veteran with PTSD and other mental health concerns and access to guns. He had been arrested on April 28 for firing a gun.

No one in this country has been arrested for just "firing a gun."  No wonder he snapped.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTA   "He stated that he knew I wouldn't believe him but to check the satellites that are following him..."

I'm filing a complaint. Why do government satellites only follow sovereign citizens? I pay my taxes! I know my rights!
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And ladies, he's single!
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: Deputies were informed that Renel is a military veteran with PTSD and other mental health concerns and access to guns. He had been arrested on April 28 for firing a gun.

No one in this country has been arrested for just "firing a gun."  No wonder he snapped.


There are lots of places where it's illegal to discharge a firearm.  I can't go into my backyard and shoot at a tree, unless the tree is trying to take my gun, in which case there's really no other option.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Protected by Russia? Sounds like we should probably just deport him there.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Notabunny: FTA   "He stated that he knew I wouldn't believe him but to check the satellites that are following him..."

I'm filing a complaint. Why do government satellites only follow sovereign citizens? I pay my taxes! I know my rights!


Oh they're there alright. It's just that your taxes pay for the mind-control G5 herpes-simplex UV rays to keep you from knowing about the satellites.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

foo monkey: cryinoutloud: Deputies were informed that Renel is a military veteran with PTSD and other mental health concerns and access to guns. He had been arrested on April 28 for firing a gun.

No one in this country has been arrested for just "firing a gun."  No wonder he snapped.

There are lots of places where it's illegal to discharge a firearm.  I can't go into my backyard and shoot at a tree, unless the tree is trying to take my gun, in which case there's really no other option.


This.

If you shoot a gun...even in the Trumpiest of areas....you'd better have a really good reason.

/ also...warning shots are not legal ANYWHERE, EVER.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Let's see, a guy driving a big military vehicle with a flat tire and talking crazy that has a firearm within reach gets talked down and arrested with out being shot or even roughed up. Let's play "Guess His Race". Winner gets nothin because of course he is white.
 
ar393
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: foo monkey: cryinoutloud: Deputies were informed that Renel is a military veteran with PTSD and other mental health concerns and access to guns. He had been arrested on April 28 for firing a gun.

No one in this country has been arrested for just "firing a gun."  No wonder he snapped.

There are lots of places where it's illegal to discharge a firearm.  I can't go into my backyard and shoot at a tree, unless the tree is trying to take my gun, in which case there's really no other option.

This.

If you shoot a gun...even in the Trumpiest of areas....you'd better have a really good reason.

/ also...warning shots are not legal ANYWHERE, EVER.


I live in central VT. You can pretty much shoot anywhere as long as it isn't in the middle of town (Where there are no safe backstops). You hear a lot more shots as deer season approaches.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Deputies were informed that Renel is a military veteran with PTSD and other mental health concerns and access to guns. He had been arrested on April 28 for firing a gun.

No one in this country has been arrested for just "firing a gun."  No wonder he snapped.


Testing this theory outside of a police station is a good idea.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ar393: iheartscotch: foo monkey: cryinoutloud: Deputies were informed that Renel is a military veteran with PTSD and other mental health concerns and access to guns. He had been arrested on April 28 for firing a gun.

No one in this country has been arrested for just "firing a gun."  No wonder he snapped.

There are lots of places where it's illegal to discharge a firearm.  I can't go into my backyard and shoot at a tree, unless the tree is trying to take my gun, in which case there's really no other option.

This.

If you shoot a gun...even in the Trumpiest of areas....you'd better have a really good reason.

/ also...warning shots are not legal ANYWHERE, EVER.

I live in central VT. You can pretty much shoot anywhere as long as it isn't in the middle of town (Where there are no safe backstops). You hear a lot more shots as deer season approaches.


I imagine...rather than random gunplay being legal...that nobody really cares that much to report it and / or the police don't care.

/ when I was a lad, we'd go down to the river and shoot clay pigeons all the time. I imagine that THAT is probably frowned upon these days
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: cryinoutloud: Deputies were informed that Renel is a military veteran with PTSD and other mental health concerns and access to guns. He had been arrested on April 28 for firing a gun.

No one in this country has been arrested for just "firing a gun."  No wonder he snapped.

Testing this theory outside of a police station is a good idea.


Or, even better...inside a police station.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The Third Man: UltimaCS: cryinoutloud: No one in this country has been arrested for just "firing a gun."  No wonder he snapped.
Testing this theory outside of a police station is a good idea.
Or, even better...inside a police station.


As long as you're shooting
You guys don't care for dumb jokes, do you?  I know you can't fire a gun anywhere you want, even if I am from Montana.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ar393: iheartscotch: foo monkey: cryinoutloud: Deputies were informed that Renel is a military veteran with PTSD and other mental health concerns and access to guns. He had been arrested on April 28 for firing a gun.

No one in this country has been arrested for just "firing a gun."  No wonder he snapped.

There are lots of places where it's illegal to discharge a firearm.  I can't go into my backyard and shoot at a tree, unless the tree is trying to take my gun, in which case there's really no other option.

This.

If you shoot a gun...even in the Trumpiest of areas....you'd better have a really good reason.

/ also...warning shots are not legal ANYWHERE, EVER.

I live in central VT. You can pretty much shoot anywhere as long as it isn't in the middle of town (Where there are no safe backstops). You hear a lot more shots as deer season approaches.


Sucks for you. In New Hampshire, you can shoot a gun anywhere, even in town. Back stops be damned!

(Not intended to be an accurate comment)
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Deputies were informed that Renel is a military veteran with PTSD and other mental health concerns and access to guns. He had been arrested on April 28 for firing a gun.

No one in this country has been arrested for just "firing a gun."  No wonder he snapped.


How does it feel to live in a fantasy world?

https://lmgtfy.app/?q=discharge+of+firearm+laws
 
