(Yahoo)   Casey White, Vicky White captured. Snow, Vanna, still on the loose   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... But what about E. B. and Walter?
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... Not to mention Perry.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better link: https://www.thedailybeast.com/alabama-prison-guard-vicky-white-and-murder-inmate-casey-white-found-in-evansville-indiana
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: ... Not to mention Perry.

Carrie White burns in hell

images.squarespace-cdn.com
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vicky White shot herself and is being taken to a hospital.

Fark user image
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will admit that I said she was dead as soon as he got free.  Color me surprised and chastened.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: ... Not to mention Perry.


nah
Fark user image
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our long national nightmare is over.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprised she's not dead
 
slepygryhnd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.courierpress.com/story/news/2022/05/09/u-s-marshals-investigating-evansville-connection-escaped-alabama-inmate-corrections-officer/9706250002/

It's been kind of a wild day.
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He is 6' 9" tall. I still don't get how it took 11 days to find this guy.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cream - White Room - Lyrics
Youtube VR90gQ-SIaY
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: Surprised she's not dead


She tried to kill herself.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: ... Not to mention Perry.


What about Willard? (Yes, I know, it was spelled "Whyte")
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: ... But what about E. B. and Walter?


E.B. says to not start a sentence with a conjunction.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure why she'd shoot herself.

She knows she's at least 'prison pretty'
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: Surprised she's not dead


Some people manage to screw up just about everything they do in life.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where the hell were they heading? What a strange place to end up.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nina9: He is 6' 9" tall. I still don't get how it took 11 days to find this guy.


He can see the cops coming for about a day before they get there, he's long gone by then.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They share the same last name, they're not married, but the article mentions a wedding.  This is all very confusing.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where The White Women At? - Blazing Saddles
Youtube 493pL_Vbtnc
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good lord, if I had that much cash I don't think it'd be hard to find somewhere to hide at *least* for a few months.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the capture of Casey White and a $5,000 reward for the capture of Vicky White.

Hey, I know where they are!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: Surprised she's not dead


That's too bad.
 
Nobody Here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leonard Smalls has agreed to stand down, but still wants his payment
 
JimmySlicings
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Good lord, if I had that much cash I don't think it'd be hard to find somewhere to hide at *least* for a few months.


Where can you hide for a few months that would be cash only?
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.com
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abox: They share the same last name, they're not married, but the article mentions a wedding.  This is all very confusing.


Billy Idol - White Wedding Pt 1 (Official Music Video)
Youtube AAZQaYKZMTI
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, what the fark, let the guy who'd been in PRISON drive? Sure it's like riding a bike, but you wouldn't trust someone who hadn't been on a bicycle in 10 years to be your courier through town.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nina9: He is 6' 9" tall. I still don't get how it took 11 days to find this guy.


Wheelchair is maybe the only way to try and blend in if you're that tall.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mikeladano.files.wordpress.com
 
poncelet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: ... But what about [...] Walter?


The search typically ends once you know they're dead. Now Pinkman, on the other hand...

/I only just now realized that both Walter and Jesse had colors in their last name.
//How did I miss this?
///This means something!
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: puffy999: Good lord, if I had that much cash I don't think it'd be hard to find somewhere to hide at *least* for a few months.

Where can you hide for a few months that would be cash only?


Fark user image
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're wanted and all over the news


And stop to wash your car?
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: I will admit that I said she was dead as soon as he got free.  Color me surprised and chastened.


Yep. I was afraid the cops would find him, but not her.  Or maybe find her remains and catch him down the road.  Were they trying to get to Canada?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: puffy999: Good lord, if I had that much cash I don't think it'd be hard to find somewhere to hide at *least* for a few months.

Where can you hide for a few months that would be cash only?


Well, a drug house, for starters.

But in reality, if you can get to federal lands in the western US, you can all but disappear if you're willing to stay off grid and only go shopping for supplies. Not comfortable but it beats jail I'm sure.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Carrie White burns in hell
Fark user image

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: puffy999: Good lord, if I had that much cash I don't think it'd be hard to find somewhere to hide at *least* for a few months.

Where can you hide for a few months that would be cash only?

[Fark user image 756x401]


puffy999: Well, a drug house, for starters.


Same thing.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wedding said Vicky White, 56, shot herself after the chase and suffered serious injuries. Casey White, the 38-year-old passenger, was injured in the crash. Both have been taken to local hospitals.

Ahahahahaha

"They're on us, no escape. We have to kill ourselves, like Romeo and Juliet."

"Yeah uh...you first."
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She tried to suicide herself out of this and the facts on the case I've seen really make her look guilty as shiat. Why throw away a career (I do realize she was retiring but still...), a life, and freedom over this.  Love is absolutely crazy sometimes.  Did they really think they'd get away with this? Sigh.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.com
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lorelle: Circusdog320: Surprised she's not dead

She tried to kill herself.


She's not quite dead.

Fark user image
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit.

I was hoping they would never be heard from again.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: [Fark user image 425x741]


assets.fxnetworks.com
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: ... and Walter?


Fark user image
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freddyV: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: ... Not to mention Perry.

nah
[Fark user image 850x543]


D B Cooper Todd snider
Youtube CxJUVgN8kG8


The secret to lasting fame is to get away with it, and THEN disappear. Getting caught is a rookie mistake.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
