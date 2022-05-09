 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Fake toonies circulating in Canada. Fnorgby still at large   (toronto.ctvnews.ca) divider line
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh wow, cash money. I remember using that. How quaint.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh I bet MTG did this
 
Bondith [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If the middle falls out, it's real.
 
daffy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Not fake Toonies. That's just UnAmeric...Oops Un Canadian. I haven't touched money since Covid started.
 
Sawbux
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I would interview these three first

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Oh I bet MTG did this


Gee, the fake ones have weird toes too...

toronto.ctvnews.caView Full Size


(Top left = fake; bottom left = real)

Coincidence?

I think not.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Allegedlys

/once
 
comrade
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Why bother with $2 coins? I guess counterfeiting canadian bills is too difficult...

The swiss franc is worth about 1.1x USD. Our coins are 5CHF, 2, 1, .50, .20, .10, .05. My wife and I were out walking one day and decided that we should get some lunch, but neither of us brought our wallet. We checked our pockets for change and ended up having around 40CHF between the two of us just in change.
 
barc0001
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

comrade: Why bother with $2 coins? I guess counterfeiting canadian bills is too difficult...

The swiss franc is worth about 1.1x USD. Our coins are 5CHF, 2, 1, .50, .20, .10, .05. My wife and I were out walking one day and decided that we should get some lunch, but neither of us brought our wallet. We checked our pockets for change and ended up having around 40CHF between the two of us just in change.


So which one of you had lunch then?  I've been to Switzerland, 40CHF for 2 people is...probably not enough for anywhere but McDonalds.  And even that's pushing it, the one time I went there it was 16CHF for a lunch for one person. in 2007.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Who the fark counterfeits coins?!? What is the point?

Their margins for such an operation can't possibly be worth it.
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Bondith: If the middle falls out, it's real.


That was my first thought as well.
 
chewd
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The boobies are still real though. 

vmcdn.caView Full Size


And theyre magnificent!
 
Spectrum
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The US should eliminate all bills smaller than $20, get rid of nickels and pennies, and add a five dollar coin. Because this isn't the 1970s anymore. Nickels are stupid and pennies are crap.
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Gosh darnit, now I'm stuck with these Loonies and no way to cash them in.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Sawbux: I would interview these three first

[Fark user image 850x493]


I see they have been bathed.  Have them brought to my chambers.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Spectrum: pennies

aws1.discourse-cdn.comView Full Size
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ishkur: Who the fark counterfeits coins?!? What is the point?

Their margins for such an operation can't possibly be worth it.


Usually they are quick to narrow down the people who can mint domestically.  I saw something like this on tv once!  Lol

As for the logic in minting coins, it's because it can be done.  Imagine infinite replays at the arcade!  I'm sure it goes deeper than that, but I'd be guessing.

It would be wild if another country were to be flooding a market with counterfeit coins even at less than a half percent.  I'd like to see a follow up.
 
